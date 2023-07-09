The Best Summer Hangouts in Rome 2023

Our guide to Roman summer nightlife

Summer is finally here and to celebrate we have rounded up the best places to enjoy those warm summer evenings in the open air. Get ready to experience a whole new side of Rome with rooftop bars, outdoor terraces and open air venues bringing the city to life!

Sky Garden Organics Pool Terrace @ Aleph Rome Hotel

Via di San Basilio, 15 (Via Veneto)

Wednesday to Sunday, 7.30 pm to midnight

romeing.it/aleph-rome-hotel-rooftop/

Located just a few minutes from Rome’s Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, the 5-starred Aleph Rome Hotel (a member of the Hilton Curio Collection) not only offers the best of Italian hospitality but also provides a garden terrace open to anyone who wishes to taste spectacular drinks and tasty Italian finger food.

From July 14 until the end of the summer, Organics Sky Garden by Red Bull, is going to entertain guests from Wednesday to Saturday with DJ set music, innovative cocktails and much more. Accompanied by the tunes of DJ Francesco Trizza and many other guest DJs, the Sky Garden is the perfect setting to relax at the end of your busy day or to start your night out.

Balagan

Via Torre Salaria, 5 (Villa Ada)

Wed – Sat from 6pm to 2am. Sun 12:30pm-1am

balaganroma.com

Since the beginning of May, Rome has gained a new establishment. Spanning approximately ten thousand square meters between Villa Ada and the Parioli area, its name is Balagan – a cocktail bar and events space, an ideal venue for evenings with friends and concerts in one of the greenest areas of the capital, dominated by the charming Torre Salaria. The cuisine is also excellent, rich and varied, revolving around the theme of grilling and barbecues.

Naos

Via Torrita Tiberina, 6 (Ponte Milvio)

Tue – Sun 6pm-3-4am

naos.com

Naos is a contemporary Greek restaurant and concept space that promotes design, gastronomy, art, and music. It is a most exclusive venue in the capital, where you can enjoy an intimate or friendly aperitif with live music and background music curated by exceptional DJs.

The House of Peroni at Palazzo Dama

Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia, 2 (Popolo)

Daily, 6.30pm – 2am

romeing.it/house-of-peroni-palazzo-dama-rome/

Through October, every day of the week, under the motto ‘Vivi ogni momento’ (Live every moment), the House of Peroni will entertain beer lovers (and not only) with a rich calendar of musical and artistic events. Sitting by the pool, surrounded by historical buildings and a leafy garden, visitors can try a selection of beers or a beer-based signature drink, created by Brand Ambassador Simone Caporale. Combine it with one of the Mediterranean-inspired plates by Peruvian Chef Jaime Pesaque and your summer evening is sorted!

Cugino Bar

Largo Benedetto Marcello, 220 (Parioli)

Open daily 7am-1am

thehoxton.com/rome/cugino-restaurant/

Cugino is the bar of The Hoxton Hotel in Parioli. Whether you want to enjoy your aperitivo in the outdoor garden or in the hotel’s cozy yet sophisticated lounge with AC, the food and drink choices are very versatile. For aperitivo, starting at 6:00pm Cugino proposes: gourmet sandwiches, typical snacks, dried fruit, cold cuts and cheese platters, and so much more. Everything is perfectly paired up with the best wines and cocktails of your choice mixed by expert bartender Simone De Luca.

Baja

Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia (Tiber Riverside)

Sun – Thu 12.30 -3.30pm; 6.30pm – 1am | Fri – Sat 12.30 -3.30pm; 6.30pm – 1am

BajaRome

If you’re a little bored of the usual hangouts and looking for something on the unconventional side, look no further than Baja. A boat, a restaurant, a cocktail bar and a concept space suitable to host any kind of event along the banks of the Tiber river. This exotic and luxurious location makes you feel like on a summer vacation. Float on the beautiful Tiber River while sipping on expertly mixed cocktails. The perfect getaway from the bustling city.

Hotel Butterfly – The Quiet Garden

Piazza Lauro de Bosis, 3 (Foro Italico)

Daily 7pm – 2am

hotelbutterfly

The Hotel Butterfly returns again this year in its new location inside the Foro Italico. In the shadow of the Olympic Stadium, every evening from 7pm until 2am, the offering diversifies between aperitivo, dinner, and the inevitable nighttime musical entertainment, thanks to the presence of Europe’s most important music crews. The historical appointments with the Goa Ultrabeat night every Thursday are not to be missed; on Fridays, the atmosphere heats up with the sounds of hip hop and trap from Touch The Wood; while Saturdays will be dominated by the deep house of the Nozoo night.

Borgo della Mistica

Via Marisa Bellisario, 300 (Torre Angela)

Tue – Sat 6.30pm – 8.30pm; Sun 12.30pm – 4.30pm

borgodellamistica.it

Amidst the hills and olive groves of the Roman countryside, Borgo della Mistica is at the heart of the Roman summer. Enjoy aperitifs, dinners, outdoor Sundays complete with a swimming pool, space for concerts and events, and a spacious hotel. Stay updated on all the latest news by following their Instagram page.

Tree Bar

Via Flaminia, 226 (Flaminio)

Tue – Sun 11am – 2am

TreeBar

Now in its 15th year, Tree Bar is more popular than ever – especially with their mostly local, loyal customers. This unique wooden Treehouse bar is set in a small park in the Flaminio neighborhood. Between the fountain, park benches and their outdoor seating, there’s no shortage of places to sit or stand beneath the cool greenery. Tree Bar also has a great aperitivo – the price of your drink of choice comes with side snacks like pizza and fritti that change daily. Your cocktail also comes with a good selection of music pumping from their outdoor speakers. With lines so long they had to open two different cash registers and hire security on the weekends! Food offerings range from traditional primi, carne and pizza to poke. Cocktails include your basics but also can be made to your liking and taste. A bit of country smack in the middle of the Eternal City, Tree Bar is a real neighborhood gem.

River Bar

Via di Santa Passera, 24 (Portuense/Marconi)

Mon-Sun from 7pm

riverbar.roma

River Bar is one of the summer highlights in Rome not to be missed. Located along the Tiber River, in the Marconi area, it is a multifunctional venue with a restaurant, cocktail bar, club, and art gallery. Open every day until September, from 7 pm until late in the evening, it is the ideal place to spend Roman nights. With the river on one side and lush vegetation all around, it welcomes you in a vibrant atmosphere with colorful tables and engaging music.

Testaccio Estate

Città dell’Altra Economica, L.go Dino Frisullo

Open daily, 7pm – 2am

TestaccioEstate

Starting on June 1st, 2023, the summer in Rome officially kicked off with the grand opening of Testaccio Estate. The Città dell’Altra Economia undergoes a captivating transformation into an interactive space, bustling with events and recreational activities that revolve around food, music, projections, shows, and performances. Alongside the entertainment, there are dedicated spaces for engaging discussions, hosting social and cultural meetings, as well as thought-provoking debates. The former slaughterhouse locations have been reimagined to warmly welcome visitors to an immersive summer-long event. The atmosphere is infused with a focus on sustainability, delightful cuisine, exciting entertainment, and a strong sense of social responsibility. In harmony with these principles, Testaccio Estate proudly embraces its role as a sustainable and entirely plastic-free gathering. This virtuous and all-encompassing occasion caters to the enjoyment and participation of adults, children, and even four-legged companions.

Mediterraneo al MAXXI

Via Guido Reni 4/A (Flaminio)

Tue-Wed-Thur-Sun 11am – 12am; Fri-Sat 11am-2am

mediterraneomaxxi

Mediterraneo, a restaurant and garden in front of the MAXXI Museum, is a trendy, designer venue offering food, drinks and music. Apart from Mediterranean cuisine on its menu, but also poke bowls and tapas for aperitifs. The Cocktail list is inspired by the great classics using typical Mediterranean products. The garden is pleasant and chilly, surrounded by lights, flowers and plants. What about the music? Almost every evening you will find DJ sets or live music.

Angeli Rock

Via Ostiense, 193 (San Paolo)

Sun-Thur 4pm – 2am; Fri-Sat 4pm – 3am

angelirockroma

Angeli Rock, located right by Basilica di San Paolo Fuori le Mura, is a mix between an open space club and a ristopub. With four levels including a rooftop, a covered garden, and indoor rooms, it is fitting for any occasion: Sunday brunch, lunch, smart-working, aperitivo, dinner, and drinks. The location is spacious and the view on the basilica is fantastic. The vibe is casual and the ambiance is an ode to rock’n’roll. You can eat burgers, pinse, and typical American appetizers. With a foosball and pinball machine, Angeli Rock is also the perfect place to watch sports matches and competitions on tv.

Rebel Rebel @ Circolo Andrea Doria

Via del Baiardo, 26 (Tor di Quinto)

Fri – Sat, from 11.30pm

rebelrebelrm

A little off the beaten track, this unique nightclub reopens to make Romans dance after three years of pause. With a line-up including some of the best electronic DJs from around the world, set in an urban yet green context which reminds us of the coolest of London’s underground clubs, Rebel Rebel is back under the hymn “Homecoming”. Complete with fireworks, two killer dance floors and a large outdoor terrace area, enjoy dancing the night away in this electric open-air atmosphere.

The Court

Palazzo Manfredi – Via Labicana, 125 (Colosseum)

Daily 6pm – 2am

thecourtrome

Get ready for al fresco drinks with perhaps the best view of the Eternal City: the Colosseum at sunset. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, during aperitivo you can also sample a generous selection of finger food straight from the kitchen of Aroma, the acclaimed Michelin Star restaurant located at the top level of the Palazzo Manfredi Hotel. With an amazing list of cocktails created by Amaro King Matteo Zed, The Court also has a great selection of bitters (obviously) and wines. But apart from the incredible views, food and drinks, the bar service is top notch. For one of the most sophisticated, luxurious, and memorable evenings in Rome, The Court should be at the top of your list. Reservation required.

Ripa Grande

Lungotevere Ripa, 3 (Trastevere)

Open daily 7pm – 2am

ripagranderoma

Starting from June 19th, Lungotevere Ripa 3 welcomes Ripa Grande, the most beautiful garden in Trastevere where you can enjoy evenings filled with good music, pizza, and gelato. For the gelato experience, you can trust the reputable Giuffrè brand, while the pizza offerings are brought to you by the Sant’Isidoro group. In recent months, they have expanded their repertoire with the openings of San Martino, specializing in Roman-style pizza, and San Biagio, a pizzeria offering pizza by the slice. Come and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Ripa Grande, the perfect place to indulge in culinary delights while enjoying the rhythm of Trastevere.

Feria: Lanificio Roof

Via di Pietralata, 159 (Nomentana)

Daily 6pm – 2am

ferialanificio

Come one come all to the Lanificio Summer Rooftop Fair! Located in Nomentana and housed in an ex-wool mill, this rooftop and terrace is one of the coolest and most massive in Rome. Feria: Lanificio is the perfect summer night out for sunset aperitivo, dinner or just drinks with friends.

Giardini dell’Eden

Piazzale dello Stadio Olimpico, 5-8 (Monte Mario)

Daily 8pm – 2am

edenromaofficial

Nestled in a real nature reserve in North Rome is Giardini Dell’Eden. The Garden of Eden restaurant cocktail and events area within the Monte Mario Nature Reserve near Ponte Milvio is a truly unique place where you can relax with some good food and drinks. With an amazingly green, eco-sustainable setting, their dream garden and special space for children will have you feeling like you’ve left the city of Rome and vanished into another world. An oasis of peace, Giardini dell’Eden is the perfect balance between man and nature.

Borgo Pigneto

Via Prenestina, 216 (Pigneto)

Tue-Sun, from 6pm

borgopigneto

Borgo Pigneto is the new unique gem to visit this summer. Walk through the narrow entryway and step into an oasis of greenery and colourful lights in the beautiful park of Villa Lauricella. Over time, the imposing historical building has served different purposes and is now returned to the local community thanks to an innovative project which promotes a zero-waste food policy within the multicultural spirit of the neighbourhood.

From the picnic area to the Locanda and il Salotto, Borgo Pigneto has you covered from the early evening until late at night. You can chill on the grass, trying an aperitivo (served on a wicker basket), eat tasty local food, have a glass of wine in the traditional coccetti and finish up with a homemade botanic drink.

Eur Social Park (former La Bibliotechina)

Via di Val Fiorita (EUR)

Tue-Sat 7pm – 2am

eursocialpark

Located in the EUR neighbourhood, Eur Social Park is the new green park opening where the former La Bibliotechina used to be. It’s the ideal outdoor venue and burger bar with a cool and carefree atmosphere welcoming an international crowd. Their outdoor garden is the perfect summer hangout, offering a restaurant, a cocktail bar and a garden pub with craft beers. Free entry.

Marmo

Piazzale dei Verano, 71 (San Lorenzo)

Tue-Sun 6.30pm-2am

marmoroma

Marmo (Italian world for marble) in San Lorenzo is one of those hidden gems of Rome. In the middle of the marmerie there is a unique little square to be discovered – with a huge array of cocktails to choose from. Live music and DJ sets will run throughout the summer time to make you dance in the outdoor space. If you are up for an aperitivo, with your drink of choice comes a generous plate of eclectic food to sample: from chicken tenders with an amazing BBQ sauce, Thai-style rice, supplì, and eggplant parmigiana. The outdoor deck is perfectly spaced with tables and couches for an untraditional outdoor dining experience.

The Magick Bar

Lungotevere Guglielmo Oberdam, 2 (Tiber Riverside)

Daily, 6pm – 2am

TheMagickBar

Perched up alongside the Lungotevere, overlooking the river bend is a magical place, the perfect escape from the hot summer heat and sometimes chaotic city. The Magick Bar is like day and night. One side is focused on food and flavor-focused, the other side concentrates on sounds and music – both serving some stellar drinks. The Magick Bar restaurant has one of the most impressive and eclectic menus in Rome featuring dishes that bring flavours from all over the world. The menu is a wide range of international plates inspired and influenced from South America, North Africa and Japan, all with a Mediterranean base and of course products (and olive oil) from Italy. There is a DJ set every night of the week and special nights with international DJs. Unfortunately, this mystical summer pop-up bar is not open all year round but only until the end of September.

Hey Güey @ Chapter Roma Hotel

Via di S. Maria de’ Calderari, 47 (Jewish Quarter)

Daily from 6pm

ChapterRoma

Hotel Chapter’s terrace Hey Guey is revolutionizing the Roman landscape with accessible and contemporary luxury dedicated to Mexico. Uniting street art, healthy food, mixology and gastronomic excellence in an old building in Rione Regola, the terrace feels like taking a mini vacation to South America. Expect signature empanadas and mezcal drinks in a subtropical oasis among classic Roman rooftops. The menu is Mexican, in an open kitchen and displayed on a Ape Piaggio food truck.

Monk Garden

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35 (Portonaccio)

Daily 6.30pm – 1am

monkclubroma

Monk Garden is a transversal and multipurpose space whose mission is to create a social hub for sharing and enjoying art, music and culture. Monk’s massive outdoor space allows plenty of room for organizing workshops, classes, playing basketball, ping-pong or just sitting back and relax on colourful lounge chairs.

Monk’s quirky collection of events throughout the summer includes live music sets, concerts and unique events dedicated to literature, cinema, graphic novels, stand-up comedy and much more. There’s something for everyone at Monk– cafeteria, brewery, snacks, lunch, aperitivo, dinner & drinks – even Monkidz Island, a summer center to keep the little ones busy. For food lovers, there is plenty of choice: visitors can taste local dishes at the Osteria or try some Italian street food from the truck in the garden.

Terrazza Mirador

Via del Gianicolo, 3 (Prati)

Mon – Sun from 7pm

terrazzamirador

Terrazza Mirador, located on the slopes of the Gianicolo Hill, is a true Balearic-Mediterranean garden, ideal for escaping the city’s chaos. Overlooking Castel Sant’Angelo and the Tiber River, it is the perfect location for your summer evenings, from aperitifs to dinner. Try the fantastic signature drinks crafted by the bartenders and enjoy the culinary creations of Japanese chef Koji Nakai, whose dishes uniquely combine traditional Japanese flavors with fusion elements.

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2 (Prenestina)

Wed-Sun from 8pm

largovenue

Not only a live music concert venue, but also an outdoor event space dedicated to cultural entertainment in Rome. Largo Venue’s lawn, located “half way between Via Prenestina and Paradise”, is home to different events and activities such as book presentations and interesting talks. In addition to their cocktail bar, beer garden and delivery point (where you can order your favorite food and enjoy it under the stars), aperitivo with a drink is only 10 euros.

Profumo Spazio Sensoriale

Via di Villa Lauchli, 1 (Cassia)

Tue-Fri 6pm – 2am, Sat-Sun 12pm-2am

profumoroma

A lovely oasis in Roma Nord (not too far from Ponte Milvio) Profumo Spazio Sensoriale is immersed in a vast green garden and is the perfect location for your summer nights. Their elegant pizza and grill restaurant of mostly outdoor seating is open 7 days a week. Profumo Spazio Sensoriale is also the perfect location for an outdoor aperitivo or dopocena drinks. Reservations are highly recommended.

Satyrus

Scalea Bruno Zevi (in front of Galleria Nazionale)

Daily, from 7pm

SatyrusBar

Satyrus: The name of the ancient nature dweller, wine lover, flute player and tireless dancer in Greek mythology now belongs to one of Rome’s most magical summer cocktail bars. Spilling onto the steps between the National Modern Art Gallery and Villa Borghese, the venue’s musicians, candlelight tables, plentiful bar, and entrancing entertainers seem to have materialized out of thin air. Satyrus is the perfect venue for groups of friends to relax with glasses of wine and cocktails and observe dedicated performers, whose costumes and makeup reflect the evening’s theme.

Bar & Terrace @ Zuma

Via della Fontanella Borghese, 48 (Spagna)

Sun-Thur 6pm – 1am; Fri-Sat 6pm – 2am

zumarome

Zuma is another long-standing hotspot in Rome, and for good reason. The views on their rooftop terrace are impressive – with drinks and food to match. Rome’s Zuma, located on the top two floors of the Palazzo Fendi building, is the 11th edition to this famous world chain. Modern, authentic Japanese food, world-class cocktails, elegant interiors, and a stylish crowd. No wonder it’s still so hard to get in! It’s open daily for lunch, aperitivo and dinner. Each have separately timed seating and access in compliance with the current security regulations so reservations are a MUST.

Voodoo Bar / The Sanctuary Eco Retreat

Via delle Terme di Traiano, 4a (Celio)

Daily, from 6pm

voodobar

Step into Voodoo Bar/ The Sanctuary Eco Retreat and you will feel like you’ve entered another world. This exclusively outdoor venue is unlike anything Rome has seen before – a unique concept that is exotic, sexy and cool. Part tropical restaurant, magic garden, enchanted park, healing area, and pool. While the live art performances and live music are on temporary hold, there is still plenty of reasons to visit. International dishes, cocktails, and shows can all be found here.

Latta

Via Antonio Pacinotti, 83 (Ostiense)

Mon-Fri 6pm – 2am; Sat 11am -2am; Sun 11am -12am

lattaroma

Latta is the project from Alessandro Procoli of The Jerry Thomas Project and Paolo Bertani and Leonardo Di Vincenzo (formerly of Open Baladin and L’Osteria Birra del Borgo) serving street food, fermented cocktails, natural wine, and beer in an industrial-style pub. Below street level of the former Biondi Mills, this secret hot spot with a piazza-like feel to it is perfect for the summer. Especially for an outdoor meal or drink.

Stadlin

Via Antonio Pacinotti 83 (Ostiense)

Daily 10am – 2am

stadlinrome

And right next door to Latta is Stadlin. Different in concept and style but sharing that same amazing outdoor space and notorious Italian hospitality. Family owned and operated with one of Rome’s favorite bartenders, Daniele Arciello, running the show. Stadlin is a popular spot among Roman locals where you will find friendly service and great cocktails and grub in a relaxed yet trendy setting.

692 Secret Garden

Via Tuscolana, 692 (Tuscolano)

Tue – Sun 6pm – 2am

692SecretGarden

Located on via Tuscolana, 692 is indeed a secret garden. This unique space surrounded by the Porta Furba Aqueducts is a place where the past meets the present. 692 Secret Garden is a perfect setting for outdoor dinner, drinks, special occasions, or events. And their tapas aperitivo is every day at 18.

Parco Appio

Via dell’Almone,105 (Appia)

Daily 10am-2am

parcoappio

Parco Appio, surrounded by the lush beauty of Parco della Caffarella and Parco dell’Appia Antica, two of Rome’s most enchanting and verdant parks, emerges a true oasis. This establishment boasts a pizzeria, curated by Elementare, as well as a restaurant, a grill, and a bar. Whether you’re craving a delightful Happy Hour, a satisfying lunch or dinner, or even a fulfilling breakfast, this place has it all. What more could you possibly desire in such a serene and inviting setting?

Snodo Mandrione

Via del Mandrione, 63 (Pigneto)

Daily, 6.30pm-2am

snodomandrioneofficial

Snodo Mandrione is new a multifunctional socio-cultural center located in a space once owned by the wood industry nearby the ancient Felice Aqueduct. Now home to various events, promotions and coworking, all you need to do is sign up for the ARCI card and for 5 euros, you can access the entire season of activities, as well as the other ARCI clubs around Italy. Events range from jam sessions and tributes to Sunday markets and DJ sets. Pet and kid-friendly with a children’s playground and ample parking.

Lungo il Tevere 2023

Along the Tiber banks between Ponte Sublicio & Ponte Sisto

Daily 7pm – 2am

lungoiltevereroma.it

Good view of the Tiber River and Lungo il Tevere

Lungo il Tevere is one of the highlights of summer nightlife in Rome. The event can be recognized by the long series of white tents lining the Tiber River. A variety of pop-up restaurants, bars, and vendors stand between the Ponte Sublicio and Ponte Sisto bridges where you can also find two street entrances. There are also exhibits, foosball tables and experiences of all kinds. The many choices make Lungo il Tevere perfect for a different aperitivo or dinner.

Check out the full article for our recommendations!

Contributors: Lauren Caramico, Paola Morotti

