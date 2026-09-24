Alcazar Live

Live music, food, drinks, and nightlife in Trastevere

A few streets back from the busiest corners of Trastevere, there’s a former cinema that never stopped filling up with people. Alcazar Live has been running it as a music venue since 2019, and in that time more than 1,700 artists have played here. It’s small on purpose: no barrier, no pit, and the stage just a few metres from the front row. What Rome gets is one of the most intimate places in Italy to see a concert and, after midnight, one of the few dancefloors in the centre playing music you won’t hear on the radio.

The Stage

The line-up crosses scenes rather than sticking to one. Masego and PJ Morton have played here for international soul and R&B; Ben l’Oncle Soul, Braxton Cook, MonoNeon, Jaz Karis, Wayne Snow, Kiefer and Dominic Miller for jazz, funk and alternative; Alan Sorrenti, Pino d’Angiò, Venerus, Francesca Michielin, Carl Brave and Marco Castello for the Italian songbook, old and new.

On the touring circuit the venue has built a reputation as a place where the live show never disappoints: artists tend to treat it like a club date rather than a stop on a tour, and audiences notice.

After Midnight

When the concert ends, the room changes shape and the night carries on until 3am. Here too the artistic direction stays off the commercial circuit: house, funk, disco and Italo disco, soul and boogie, with records chosen for each night.

Cassius, Moodymann, Mousse T., Folamour, Mind Enterprises, Bruno Belissimo, Kapote (Toy Tonics) and Habibi Funk have all played the decks. The resident nights carry the rest of the week: Comemammam’hafatto, the Thursday house jam, plus Boogie Frizzante, Soul Train, BELLA and Beat the 90’s.

Stand-up comedy

Some evenings open with stand-up comedy over dinner, featuring Italian and international comedians, with occasional shows in English as well as Italian, before the DJ set takes over the room.

Eat and drink

Upstairs, Balcony looks straight down onto the stage: Roman cooking with a contemporary touch, served while the band plays below. At the bar, the drinks list leans towards mixology rather than volume. The house motto is that a good night here takes good music, a good drink and your smile, in that order.

Merkat, the weekend market

On Saturdays and Sundays, from 10am to 7pm, the venue becomes Merkat, a market of vintage, Made in Italy, artisanal and handmade stalls, with DJ sets playing throughout the day. Entry is free, and it’s the only time dogs are allowed inside.

Private and corporate events

The space is also available for private hire and has hosted events for Bulgari, Versace, Gucci, Sky, Mediaset and Netflix. Enquiries to [email protected].

Good to know

Over-18s only.

Wheelchair accessible.

Dress code: original, casual chic, funky fashion. No sportswear.

Pets are welcome during the Merkat market only, because of the high volume at other times.

Refunds are only given if an event is cancelled by the artist or the promoter.

Alcazar Live isn’t just another venue for your entertainment. If you’re searching for a place where art, music, food and drinks come together to create a unique experience, Live Alcazar is it.

Click here for further information on Alcazar live music programs