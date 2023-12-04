Teatro Centrale Roma: A Unique Venue in the Heart of Rome

Teatro Centrale is an Dynamic and Versatile Venue for Nights Out and Events in Rome.

Just a stone’s throw from Piazza Venezia, Teatro Centrale Roma has been a cultural hub for over two centuries. This iconic venue has hosted legendary artists like Ettore Petrolini, Aldo Fabrizi, Eduardo De Filippo, Alberto Sordi, and many more. Established in 1900, the theater underwent a brief hiatus in recent years.

Under new management since 2019, Teatro Centrale Roma has transformed into a diverse, dynamic space for live music and events–a go-to destination for an audience hungry for culture and unforgettable nights out in Rome.

Teatro Centrale Roma is a spacious and versatile venue, offering a generous 1,350 square meters distributed across four zones: orchestra, stage, gallery, and foyer. Designed to cater to diverse events, the venue can accomodate 250 seated guests, 600 standing guests, and 180 for dining. The central hall boasts a unique feature: a motorized dome that can be opened to reveal the enchanting Roman sky.

The theater is an ideal setting for a broad spectrum of events, ranging from elegant gala dinners to cultural shows, conventions, and DJ sets, ensuring unforgettable nights out in Rome. The main stage has outstanding acoustics, and is complemented by a backdrop LED wall, adding a visually striking dimension.

Live Music and DJ sets at Teatro Centrale Roma

On weekends, Teatro Centrale turns into a lively nightclub, drawing in Rome’s party crowd. Fridays and Saturdays are fun-filled nights with commercial tunes and DJs from both the national and the international scene: Friday is 18eSTO night, suggesting a smart casual dress code. Saturday is Afrodite night, recommending smart casual attire, with a preference for shirts.

On Mondays nights, Teatro Centrale keeps the party going with one of the most beloved events in Rome’s nightlife: AGM – Any Given Monday. Known for its diverse crowd, Any Given Mondays offers a unique mix of indie-rock, pop, reggaeton, electronic, house, and techno music. It’s the go-to Monday night out in Rome, ensuring a memorable start to the week.

Address Via Celsa, 6 Opening Times Mon, Fri, Sat 8pm – 3:30am Contacts +39 376 2031885 facebook.com/teatrocentraleroma