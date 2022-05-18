Drink Good and Do Good at The Race Club Speakeasy Roma

I Have a Drink: the new menu with drinks for Charity at the The Race Club Speakeasy

Now at Rome’s The Race Club Speakeasy, every drink that is purchased off the new menu along with subscriptions gives donations to charity. This is inspired by Martin Luther King Junior’s idea for cultural and social evolution. The drinks are the means to improve the civic and ethical sense of society through donating to charities.

The new menu with drinks flavored to the causes they support such as:

Mezzo Pieno has bourbon, truffle oil, black pepper, cuts from pork, and Japanese bitters. This drink’s proceeds are going to cancer prevention.



Inseparabili has vodka, orange, passion fruit, and lemon flavoring. This drink’s proceeds are going to mental health departments.



Sea Son has gin, lemon Juice, parsley infused soda, umami bitters, and seaweed syrup. This drink’s proceeds go to protecting the ocean.



Golden Blood has bell pepper-infused tequila, lime juice, Cherry tomato veloute, and a blend of secret race sauce. This drink’s proceeds are going to the Italian red cross.



Baby- Ron has dark rum, cookie smoothie, hazelnut liquor, Madagascar vanilla pods infused in soy milk, hazelnut, and skim milk. This drink’s proceeds are going to children’s health.



Gin-e-ti-c has Bombay gin, melon liquor, orange liquor, and lime soda. This drink’s proceeds are going to experimental research.



Super Mario has vodka, cherry liquor, citric acid, Coca-Cola, and sugar oil with lemon and orange peels. This drink’s proceeds are going to voluntary isolation.



Animal Crossing has white rum, violet syrup, orange liquor, lime and lemon extract, bergamot, and tangerine soda. This drink’s proceeds are going to the kennels of Rome.



Race Impact has Jim Bean rye whiskey, Laphroaig 10, Calvados chili reduction, tonka bean, and spicy Torbat. This drink’s proceeds are going to climate change.

If you want to have different drinks and still want to make a difference, try a subscription. They have a subscription called “Race365”, a service that offers an unlimited variety of cocktails without the fear of ever getting bored for just 365 euros for the year. If that is too much subscribe to “50 Special”, which gives you an unlimited variety of cocktails for the whole month at a cost of 50 euros.

The Race Club Roma has already raised more than 3500 euros to donate to charity. The idea is that these drinks will help to improve the civic and ethical sense of society. Every drink on the new menu supports a charitable cause where the customers commit themselves ominously to donate part of the money for a drink to worthy causes and organizations.

For more info check out this website or read our review.

Via Labicana, 52 (Colosseo/Manzoni)

Opening time

Daily 10pm – 2am

Entrance with a membership card (Initial fee 5 Euro)

06 9604 4048 | facebook.com/theraceclubroma