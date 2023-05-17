Urgent Care with English Speaking Doctors and 24/7 Emergency Room in Rome

Hospitals in foreign countries can be pretty intimidating especially if there’s a language barrier involved. Navigating through an emergency room can be a daunting task when in Rome, but Cristo Re Hospital together with the international department of International Care Rome is here to get rid of all your health care woes and ease the process for all international patients. Whether you’re a tourist, expat or student Cristo Re Hospital will offer a wide range of treatments from General medicine to Intensive care and even orthopedics among others. The hospital is also particularly known for their Obstetrics and Gynecology department that are available on the clock for anything from simple consultations to labor care.

What makes International Care Rome a great initiative is that their 24/7 emergency rooms include translators and interpreters who speak up to 5-languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese). They are also attentive to all the other inconveniences of going to hospitals like waiting rooms, through their efficient and considerate patient care, they assure all users of their service that there are no long waiting hours. And, in case of emergencies there are ambulances that are available that will transfer any and all outpatients directly to the hospital.

International Care Rome operates in accordance with several international medical insurance companies informing them of a patient’s medical situation as it develops. They will make their best for patients showing their private or travel insurance not making them pay upfront. International Care Rome will be in contact with your insurance and will try to bill your insurance directly

With round the clock care and attentive procedure International Care Rome is definitely a top choice for those seeking swift accommodating medical care.

Ospedale Cristo Re

Via delle Calasanziane, 25

24/7 EMERGENCIES + 39 345.6122582

ospedalecristore@ internationalcarerome.com

internationalcarerome.com