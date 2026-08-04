Guide to the Catacombs in Rome

The Best Catacombs to Visit in Rome

Every time you turn a corner in Rome you stumble upon another ancient temple or Renaissance masterpiece, but have you ever wondered what lies beneath your feet? Acres and acres of tombs. Rome is home to a vast underground maze of catacombs carved out of the soft volcanic tufa that surrounds the city: more than 60 burial sites in total, of which only a handful are open to visitors, with an accompanied visit included in the ticket.

The best known, San Callisto, San Sebastiano, Domitilla and Priscilla, lie along the ancient Appian Way and just outside the historic centre, and tickets cost around 8 to 10 euros.

There’s a myth that during their persecution Christians used the catacombs as a secret place to bury their dead, but in reality their location was well known. Poor Christians simply couldn’t afford a private grave, so they arranged to have their bodies carried down into these tunnels, laid out in a sarcophagus or in a shelf carved into the wall and sealed over to await the Last Judgment, or the inquisitive eyes of archaeologists.

Begun in the 2nd century AD, these burial sites were extended deeper into the earth as they filled up, one layer at a time. By the 6th century more familiar church cemeteries had taken their place, and the entrances to the catacombs were often blocked up to prevent looting.

Catacombs of San Callisto

Along the Appian Way (Via Appia Antica, 110/126)

9am-12pm, 2-5pm / Closed on Wednesday

Entry fee 7-10 €

Possibly Rome’s most famous catacomb, this site extends almost 20 km and was the burial place of more than 10 martyrs and 16 popes. As the official catacombs of the Roman Church, the crypt of the popes was known as “the little Vatican” and you can still see the Greek markings “MPT” on two of them for “martyr.” You can also see burial place of Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music, buried here for five centuries until her remains were transferred to a church in Trastevere.

Catacombs of San Sebastiano

Along the Appian Way (Via Appia Antica, 136).

10am-5pm / Monday to Sunday

Entry fee €7-10

This cemetery, named after the martyr St. Sebastian, who is buried here, was originally called “ad catacumbas”. According to the widely acknowledged explanation, the name signifies “near the hollows”, because of the mines of tuff located in this area. The name was later used generally to indicate all subterranean Christian cemeteries. The tour of this catacomb, which has second-century pagan tombs along with Christian chapels, will take you down a staircase studded with pieces of sarcophagi with imperial seals. Underneath the church, you’ll see an area with three decorated pagan tombs with some very attractive frescoes and a floor mosaic. It is believed that both Christian and pagan funerals were held in the elaborate central chapel, the vault of which has acanthus and lotus-leaf stucco decorations. The Chapel of Symbols has early Christian symbols carved in it. Up another staircase is a dining room for funeral banquets. The graffiti date back to the second century.

Catacombs of Domitilla

Via delle Sette Chiese, 282

9.30am-1.30pm; 2.30pm-6.30pm (last entry 12.30pm and 5.30pm)

Entry fee 7,5-10 €

Rome’s oldest catacombs are the only ones that contain an ethereal sunken basilica through which you can enter the labyrinth below. Built in the 4th century, the basilica was abandoned in the 9th and not until 1870 was it reconstructed. You can visit the tombs of the martyrs Nereus and Achillius and gaze upon the most extensive inventory of catacomb paintings which includes an image of the Last Supper. They are also the only catacombs that still contain bones.

Catacombs of Priscilla

Via Salaria, 430

9am-12pm, 2pm-5pm / Closed on Monday

Entry fee 7-10€

Run by an order of nuns, these catacombs were named after the woman who owned the land in which they were built and were known as the “regina catacumbarum” or the queen of the catacombs. They are famous for housing the oldest image of the Virgin Mary in existence. There’s also a chilling view point where you can look down and see the three levels of grave sites dug farther and farther into the earth to accommodate the dead.

FAQ

Are the catacombs in Rome worth visiting? Yes. The catacombs are one of the most fascinating historical sites in Rome. These underground burial networks date back to the 2nd–5th centuries and offer a unique glimpse into early Christian history. Visiting the catacombs allows you to explore ancient tunnels, frescoes, and burial chambers hidden beneath the city. Which catacombs in Rome are the best to visit? The most famous catacombs open to visitors include the Catacombs of San Callisto, the Catacombs of San Sebastiano, the Catacombs of Domitilla, and the Catacombs of Priscilla. Each site offers guided tours that explain the history and significance of these underground cemeteries. Do you need a tour to visit the catacombs in Rome? No, a private tour is not strictly necessary to visit the catacombs in Rome. Most catacombs can be accessed through guided tours organized directly at the site, which are included in the entrance ticket and usually last about 30–40 minutes.

However, joining a dedicated tour is highly recommended, especially if you want to better understand the historical context of the catacombs and explore the surrounding area along the ancient Appian Way.

For a more comfortable and immersive experience, a great option is the Appian Way Golf Cart Tour, which combines a visit to the Appian Way with stops at some of the most important landmarks in the area, including the catacombs. Traveling by golf cart allows you to cover more ground while learning about one of the oldest roads in Rome and the fascinating underground burial sites along it.

👉 You can check the tour here:

https://www.romeing.it/shop/product/appian-way-golf-cart-tour/ How much do catacomb tickets cost? Ticket prices typically range from about €8 to €10 for adults, depending on the catacomb. Reduced tickets are often available for children and students. It is recommended to check the official website of each catacomb for updated prices and opening hours. Where are the catacombs located in Rome? Most of Rome’s catacombs are located along the ancient Appian Way (Via Appia Antica), just outside the historic city center. They can be reached by bus, taxi, or guided tours departing from central Rome.

Check out the Museum And Crypt Of The Capuchin Friars as well

The Best Underground Sites Of The Eternal City