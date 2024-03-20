Visit Rome’s Crypts and Catacombs with Coach Transfers

An Immersive Underground Experience: Discovering the Secrets of Rome’s Crypts and Catacombs on a Guided Tour.

Can you imagine an ancient, underground place with hundreds and thousands of skulls and skeletons buried for religious purposes? There are more than sixty catacombs and many crypts in Rome awaiting to be discovered. Luckily, I had the opportunity to explore the secrets beneath the surface of the bustling streets on a small group tour, immersing myself in the history of early Christianity and gaining a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage of Rome.

Sites Visited

Catacombs of Domitilla, San Callisto or San Sebastiano

The Basilica of San Nicola in Carcere

The Capuchin Crypt and Museum

1. The Capuchin Crypt

After meeting with the tour guide at Piazza Barberini, our adventure began at the Capuchin Crypt, which is one of the most unique heritage sites where life and death converge. The crypt, situated beneath the Santa Maria della Concezione dei Cappucini, has remains of bones of around 4,000 individuals placed like works of art. It is also accompanied by a small museum that shows the history of the Cappuccini community and a wide range of artifacts. Here you can also admire ‘Saint Francis in Meditation,’ a work created by the great Caravaggio specifically for the Capuchin Convent.

For non-English speakers, the tour provides audio guides in different languages. Through listening to the audio in my native language, I was able to delve deeper into the spiritual significance behind the catacomb. As I was walking through the corridor, the crypt became more than a collection of bones: it turned into a testament to the inevitably and beauty of death.

2. Catacombs of Domitilla

We arrived at the second destination, Catacombs of Domitilla, after hopping on the bus provided by the tour. As one of the largest and the most ancient underground cemeteries in Rome, Catacombs of Domitilla is a bit spooky with steep, narrow stairways and dimly lit corridors. As we descended into the depth of the crypt, a sense of reverence washed over me. It was like a vast underground city with thousands of tombs in different sizes and thousands of resting souls.

Our knowledgeable guide shedded light on the significance of these sacred spaces adorned with intricate frescoes and faded marks. He also made sure that everyone didn’t get lost in this complicated underground network. With each step, we were transcended back in time to an era shrouded in mystery.

3. Basilica di San Nicola in Carcere

Our final destination was Basilica di San Nicola in Carcere, a historic underground church. The interior is adorned with flickering candles, soft glow of stained glass windows, and ceilings decorated with frescos.

The tour included a visit down the crypt inside the church, which is not free to the public. Inside the underground crypt, we saw the foundations of three prehistoric temples and suddenly we went back 2000 years. The guide seamlessly wove together the historical insights and architecture details, and it concluded with a sense of awe in terms of the exquisite design, craftsmanship and the role of religion in the old days.

Why you should book this tour

The small group guided tour offers a profound journey through timeless mysteries in Rome, unveiling the history of the Capuchin Crypt, Roman Catacombs, and Basilica di San Nicola. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary underground adventure beneath the streets of Rome and book your guided catacombs tour today through the link below.

Meeting point:

Piazza Barberini



Duration:

3.5 hours



Starting time:

9.50am; 2.30pm

Cost p.p.:

€61