A restaurant with a panoramic terrace in the heart of Rome

The 47 Circus Roof Garden , flagship of the 47 Boutique Hotel, is a restaurant with a panoramic terrace in the heart of Rome. From the sixth floor, you can experience a 360 ° view of the ancient beauties of the city: Piazza della Bocca della Verità with the basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin, the temples of the Foro Boario and, the Teatro Marcello.

From October 2020 it has been recognized as “2 forchette Gambero Rosso“, thanks to an ever-new gourmet cuisine that fuses both Mediterranean and Roman flavors. Antonio Gentile, the resident chef, provides original and creative proposals linked to tradition in collaboration with Gabriele Enrico, the executive chef, and teacher at Gambero Rosso in Turin. In the dining room, the attentive service of the new Restaurant Manager and Chef Sommelier, Dario Campanella create an unforgettable dining experience. Respect, sustainability, and well-being are the keywords that at 47 Circus Roof Garden, combine the open-air terrace with a gastronomy linked to the seasonality and territoriality of raw materials.

For spring the focus is on the flavors of the season: zucchini, asparagus, avocado, lemon; and dinner becomes a special moment to truly discover their fresh Italian taste. Among the novelties of the new menu, there are two choices which are not to be missed.

The fried cod presents an explosion of color and taste highlighted by the beetroot mayonnaise, the salad, and the raspberries that accompany and sweeten the main fillet. And for dessert, the combination of creamy yogurt and lemon integrates different textures, from lemon curd sorbet to salty cream. Three options are available for the evening: the à la carte menu, the 6-course tasting menu, and the 4-course inspirational menu recommended by the Chef.

A lighter and more versatile lunch menu begins at 12:00. The copper cups which decorate the shining white tables, as well as the fresh aromas, all work to transform the panoramic terrace into the perfect place for a break from routine.

The aperitif is also not to be missed, available from 16.30 to 19.00. The cocktails of the seasonal drink list are created by the barmaid Beatrice Oliviero, and pair perfectly with the à la carte menu and the chef’s finger food which is served on an original Ferris wheel.

A special mention goes to the cellar, which has over 200 Italian wines and boasts the recognition of Gambero Rosso as “Best offerings by the glass 2021”.

Finally, the 50 gin corner labels from all over the world and the vast choice of blends and botanicals make the selection of the 47 Circus Roof Garden worthy of any and all lovers of drinking.



Address:

Via Luigi Petroselli 47 (Circo Massimo)

Opening times:

Open every day from 12pm to 12.30am

Contacts

+39 348.0162378

circusroofgarden.com

