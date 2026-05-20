Hotel Indigo Rome – St. George

A Roman Treasure: Hotel Indigo Rome – St. George

Hidden along the stately Via Giulia, in the beating heart of Rome, Hotel Indigo Rome – St. George offers more than just a place to stay – it promises an immersion into the Eternal City’s art, history and contemporary charm. This five-star boutique hotel blends centuries-old architecture with modern Italian style, creating a sanctuary for travelers who crave authenticity and luxury in equal measure. You’ll be welcomed by ancient travertine stones, reclaimed from the Colosseum and Renaissance archways that whisper stories of Rome’s glorious past. Inside, rooms and common spaces are thoughtfully decorated with nods to Caravaggio’s moody canvases, to the harmonious and visionary designs of Bramante and the city’s vintage Fiat 500 spirit.

Stylish Rooms That Feel Like Home

With 62 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, Hotel Indigo Rome – St. George offers the ideal retreat after a day of Roman exploration. Each room features warm wooden floors, marble bathrooms, and artful design details that evoke the city’s creative soul. Whether you choose a Standard Room, a Premium Room or a Suite, expect comfort, elegance, and a distinct Roman character.

Premium Room

Standard Room

I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace

One of the hotel’s most beloved features is its panoramic roof terrace – a true jewel above the city. From this vantage point, you can gaze across domes, terracotta rooftops and church spires as the golden light fades into evening.

What makes it truly special? The terrace offers not just breathtaking views, but also I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace, with handcrafted cocktails, fine Italian wines and an enticing selection of tapas-style dishes. From sunset Negronis and spritzes to late-night sips under the stars, this is where guests gather to toast the Eternal City. The menu highlights local flavors, with seasonal ingredients that pair perfectly with your drink of choice.

Internal Courtyard

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply savoring the view, this rooftop sanctuary is the perfect spot to end your day – or start your night.

For a more traditional dining experience, I Sofà Restaurant serves up a contemporary take on Roman and Italian cuisine. Located on the ground floor, with both indoor seating and an outdoor area in the leafy internal courtyard, the restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner and focuses on seasonal ingredients and sustainable sourcing. In fair weather, guests can enjoy a tranquil escape from the city’s bustle while dining al fresco.

Roof Terrace

Spa & Wellness

After exploring Rome’s cobbled streets, unwind at the St. George Spa, where you’ll find two hydromassage pools, sauna, Turkish bath and a mini-gym—all complimentary for guests. For deeper relaxation, book a massage or custom treatment designed to rejuvenate body and mind, at a charge.

Sustainable Luxury

Hotel Indigo Rome – St. George is proud to hold the Green Key eco-label, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. The hotel champions local sourcing, zero single-use plastics, and energy-efficient operations—all without compromising style or comfort.