IKONO: the new immersive experience in the heart of Rome

IKONO opens the doors of its new experiential gallery, with more than 12 incredible immersive and interactive installations.

A brand new attraction just arrived in Rome. Located in a historic venue in the heart of the capital, a few steps away from the Pantheon, the new IKONO experience in Rome invites visitors of all ages to dive into exciting environments and highly interactive installations, to unleash their creativity, spark their senses and create unforgettable memories. The immersive journey, lasting about 1 hour on average, unfolds through a series of unique and breathtaking environments that replicate the thrill of traveling to different worlds, cultures and times without ever having to leave the city.

Among the many interactive experiences exclusive to the new opening, the most impressive are the Roman Thermae, with its immense ballpit that invites people to dive back in time and explore firsthand incredible colors, sounds and emotions and the Room of the Endless Lanterns, which offers a surreal walk through lights and shadows in an alluring space suspended in time.

Then The Lady in the Leaves, an abstract Renaissance-inspired immersive artwork by American artist Heather Bellino, which captures the visitor in a maze of mirrors and lights that give an illusion of perpetual motion; moreover, the must-do Light Painting experience, inspired by Pablo Picasso‘s experiments in painting with light, where visitors can give full rein to their creative genius, engaging with glowing brushes to create drawings, shapes and phrases in the air, to then receive the final work directly on their phones.

Last but not least, Yokocho, which takes visitors to a traditional Tokyo alley, to be experienced with an exploratory spirit to become totally immersed in the energy and sensations of one of the most fascinating cities of the world.

IKONO is an absolutely innovative activity, ideal for young people, adults and families who wish to experience an artistic and entertaining moment out of the ordinary, to break the daily routine or take a surprising break from the typical walk through the streets and beauties of the Eternal City.

Via del Seminario, 111

Opening hours: Mon-Thur: 10am-8pm | Fri-Sun: 10am-9pm

Tickets: Adults (14+ years old): €18; Children (4-13 years old): €12.50; Infants up to 3 years old: free

Phone: +39 06 557 1424

ikono.roma

Tickets available at ikono.global