The Museum of Light in Rome: light’s illusions through science and art

An illuminated discovery for all the family

Nestled in the heart of the bustling Italian capital, amid the tapestry of historical buildings and charming piazzas, the Museum of Light emerges as a haven of both enlightenment and wonder. This newly opened institution, discreetly tucked behind the grandeur of Piazza Venezia, serves as a testament to the captivating evolution of lighting technology, which has gracefully transformed into a true art form.

Upon crossing the threshold of this historical palace, visitors are transported into a mesmerizing amalgamation of scientific exploration and pure wonder. Inside, they will be greeted by a spectacular array of light installations that defy the boundaries of imagination, mind-bending optical illusions that challenge one’s perception, and an electrifying atmosphere that ignites curiosity and excitement in the hearts of all who enter.

Journeying through the realms of light installations

An afternoon spent at the Museum of Light with your children promises to be an extraordinary blend of fun and education. The museum offers a comprehensive narrative, chronicling the profound history of human fascination with light, from the primordial discovery of fire to the modern-day use of light as a medium for artistic expression. This intriguing exhibition unfolds through various sections, intentionally devoid of a predetermined path, allowing each visitor to meander and explore at their own pace.

Every station within the museum is thoughtfully equipped with detailed instructions and informative displays. Furthermore, the museum’s enthusiastic staff members are readily available to share additional insights, adding an extra layer of enjoyment as you delve deeper into the captivating world of light. Whether you’re a budding scientist, an art enthusiast, or simply seeking a memorable family outing, the Museum of Light promises an enlightening and enchanting experience for visitors of all ages.

Address:

Via d’ Aracoeli, 6 (Piazza Venezia)



Opening hours:



Monday to Friday from 10 am to 7 pm

Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm

Tickets:

Adults €18 – Students; school pupils; pensioners €13

Contact:

https://museodellaluce.it/en/