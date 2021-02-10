This exhibition displays over one hundred spectacular images from Koudelka’s extraordinary photographic journey. His work represents the search for the roots of history buried within important archaeological sites in the Mediterranean.

This exhibition ‘Josef Koudelka. Roots. Evidence of history, enigma of beauty’ at the Ara Pacis Museum will remain open to the public until May 16, 2021.

With over one hundred panoramic images, many of which are large-format, this exhibition tells and retraces the extraordinary photographic journey of Josef Koudelka to discover the core of Mediterranean history. The work presented is the result of a unique project, which lasted thirty years – whereby Koudelka explored in detail some of the most representative and important archaeological sites in the Mediterranean.

© Josef Koudelka/ Magnum Photos. Amman, Giordania 2012

The extraordinary black and white shots presented are taken by the Czech photographer in Syria, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Cyprus (North and South), Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, France , Albania, Croatia and of course Italy. They transport the visitor within an unprecedented and highly personal perspective upon the ancient landscape and the beauty that “arouses and nourishes thought”. The timeless landscapes, rich in soul and charm, characterised by unstable, unexpected, ambivalent perspectives, represent the visual lexicon and stylistic code of Koudelka. Koudelka has always shunned simple illustration and documentation of ruins, instead he prefers to give breath to what remains of the ancient Mediterranean civilisations and prefers to represent them in an eternal tension between what is visible and what remains hidden.

Held in the setting of the Ara Pacis Museum, a location amidst the great history of Rome, this exhibition ultimately aims to be an exceptional journey into the work of one of the last great masters of modern photography who was dedicated to the search for chaotic beauty in ruins and ancient landscapes. We notice how ruins are transformed by time, nature and man. Lose yourself in the echoes of a memory that Koudelka creates.

1st February – 16th May

Ara Pacis Museum

Lungotevere in Augusta (corner via Tomacelli)

Hours

Monday – Friday, 9.30am-7.30pm

Price

€ 11,00 adults

€ 9,00 concessions

€ 17,00 integrated ticket for Ara Pacis Museum + exhibition (€ 13,00 concessions)

www.arapacis.it