Aquamarina: The Sea Under Rome’s Sky

Your new favorite seaside escape, a few steps away from the Trevi Fountain.

A new delightful seafood trattoria in Rome, located within UMILTÀ 36, an architectural and design hotel in the Trevi district, just steps from the Quirinal and the Trevi Fountain. This is Shedir Collection’s third restaurant, following Adelaide-Vilòn and Don Pasquale-Maalot, and it is the first to focus exclusively on seafood.

Aquamarina at Umiltà 36 offers a “literary” ambiance that immerses guests in a world of maritime charm. The restaurant features a library dedicated to the sea, filled with poetry, fairy tales, and stories, alongside large shells, art objects, paintings, and travel mementos. Upon entering Aquamarina, visitors are greeted by a cheetah sculpture—a nod to colonial tastes and its poetic nature, evoking distant seas and the gentle sounds of the Mediterranean surf, with a hint of moonlight peeking through the skylight that opens up to the Roman sky.

Aquamarina is not just about ambiance; it offers a tangible seafood experience crafted with passion. As the first seafood-only restaurant in the Shedir Collection, it contrasts with its neighboring meat-focused establishment, celebrating fish, shellfish, and mollusks.

Suggested Read: The Best Seafood Restaurants in Rome

The menu, both simple and expertly executed by Chef Fabrizio Leggiero, strikes a perfect balance between tradition and modern sustainability.

The trattoria, open daily for lunch and dinner, features a welcoming, relaxed maritime setting inside a luxury hotel. The decor blends modernist design with a touch of 1950s Roman Dolce Vita, creating an iconic and glamorous atmosphere. The restaurant is adorned with Murano glass sea turtles and octopuses, wave-inspired vases, and colorful ceramic fish, enhancing its unique character.

Fettuccelle Gamberi Rossi di Sicilia

Pastas are traditional with a twist, like the house-made egg Tagliolino with garlic, oil, and sea bass, and the signature Risotto with shrimp cream and buffalo stracciatella. Main courses are prepared in various styles—salt-baked, poached, oven-roasted, or grilled—such as calamari with peas and mint.

Whole fish, according to availability, are served at the table on a guéridon, and a light, crispy fritto di paranza is a must-try.

Chef Fabrizio Leggiero’s cuisine is straightforward, precise, and clean in flavor, reflecting his extensive experience in seafood. The wine list features around 80 selections, with a strong emphasis on sparkling wines and a good variety of Italian whites. The daily cocktail menu complements the seafood offerings.

With four distinctive dining venues—El Porteno, La Terrazza Flores, Dandy Cafe, and now Aquamarina—UMILTA’ 36 is becoming a premier foodie destination in Rome, appealing to those who appreciate excellent food in a refined and stylish setting.

INSPIRATION

Best Restaurants in Rome’s Centro Storico