Louise Bourgeois. Unconscious Memories at Galleria Borghese

Galleria Borghese hosts its first exhibition dedicated to a contemporary woman artist.

Experience the work of legendary artist Louise Bourgeois here in Rome. The exhibit held in the beyond breathtaking Galleria Borghese is titled L’Inconscio della memoria (Unconscious Memories). From now until September 15th, 2024, you have the change to become intrigued with the mind of the late Louise Bourgeois and her contributions to art history.

Showcased among the famous works of artists like Michelangelo and Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Bourgeois’ works intertwine old themes with new and fresh perspectives, providing the viewer with an experience both introspective and enjoyable.

Bourgeois […] seems not to hide, but to expose herself as much as possible, trying to tell even her unconscious, the levels of emotions that are difficult to tell. In the continuous cross-reference between personal and collective memory, between mirrors and cages, lies the aesthetic strength of the exhibition, which thanks to the works of the great 20th century sculpture foster the mise en abyme of the Borghese collection. Francesca Cappelletti, Director of Galleria Borghese

© The Easton Foundation/Licensed by SIAE 2024 and VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY. Ph.by A.Osio

Who is Louise Bourgeois?

Louise Bourgeois is known for her works that take on themes of the unconscious, sexuality, jealousy, loneliness, and many other personal subject matters that connect to experiences deriving from her childhood.

Bourgeois is often celebrated as an artist who advocated and empowered the feminist movement through her symbolic artworks. The artist, full of introspection and human analysis, has a unique capability to present this model of thinking into her pieces and portray such intellectual depth for the viewer to consider.

Bourgeois invites you to feel her work and think about perspectives that are often left below the surface of our society. Her pieces include juxtaposition, various material and strategies, and unconventionality.

Born and raised in Paris in 1911, Bourgeois went on to live in New York City for the majority of her life until it came to an end in 2010. Around 1967, she visited Italy and fell in love with Rome, exploring and complementing the very museum that her work is now being displayed inside of. The French-American artist is considered to be one of the most influential artists of our modern generation and the contemporary art scene. She leaves behind a legacy of unapologetic expression, challenging the world through her art and through her successful female presence in the art community.

© The Easton Foundation/Licensed by SIAE 2024 and VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY. Ph.by A.Osio

L’Inconscio Della Memoria (Unconscious Memories)

The exhibition includes artworks that range from materials of marble, bronze, tapestry, and beyond. Bourgeois’ pieces explore the labyrinthine nature of human psyche and emotion. Pieces of the collection use their creation to place an atypical relationship between specific “deeply personal elements” and “existential questions” that are expansive and obscure.

Housing the exhibit in Galleria Borghese also forms a relationship between the work of Bourgeois and the permanent works belonging to the museum, posing an integral question pertaining to the discussion of modern and historic perspective. Famous pieces associated with classical, Baroque styles share thematic elements with the contemporary work of Bourgeois. Bourgeois’ implementation of a modern narrative contrasts with the classical pieces, offering a refreshing interpretation of the depicted messages from both of the presented art categories.

The manifestation of such complex human experiences within the work and consequential dialogue constructed by the differing narratives of the artworks invites the visitor to prospective reflection and profound discoveries in the realms of existence and transformation.

Until 15 September 2024

Address:

Galleria Borghese

Piazzale Scipione Borghese 5

Opening hours:

From Tuesday to Sunday 9am – 7pm

(no entry after 5:45pm)

Tickets:

Full €13

Reduced €2

galleriaborghese.beniculturali.it