Rome Increases Taxi Fares and Issues New Taxi Licences

Minimum fare rises to €9, and €12 on holidays.

Taxi fares in Rome are set to increase significantly as the capital prepares to issue 1,000 new taxi licenses.

This measure is in preparation for the Jubilee of 2025, which is expected to bring millions of additional tourists to Rome.

“Taxis are too few, and we urgently need more to avoid the long queues we’re currently witnessing. It was necessary to intervene, and in this case, we took on the responsibility to do so,” said the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri.

The new fare structure sets the minimum fare at €9, rising to €12 on holidays, as the city observed that about 3% of all current taxi fares fall below this price.

The initial meter start rate will increase from €3 to €3.50 during daytime on weekdays and from €7 to €7.50 at night.

Fares from the Aurelian Walls to Rome’s airports and viceversa will also rise: from €50 to €55 for Fiumicino, and from €31 to €40 for Ciampino.

The discount for women seeking a taxi at night will increase from 10% to 15%. The 10% discount remains for those going to the hospital or leaving a nightclub and feeling unfit to drive. A new 10% discount will be introduced for those over 70.

The Codacons opposes these fare increases in favor of taxi drivers and will appeal the decision, calling the increase “a slap in the face to tourists and citizens.”

Anyone living in Rome knows how challenging it is to find a taxi, and that long lines are a common occurrence. Currently, there are 7,700 taxis in Rome, which is insufficient for the city, especially with the upcoming Jubilee. Soon, the tender for 1,000 new taxi licenses and permits for NCC (chauffeur-driven car hire) drivers will be published.