Michelangelo Pistoletto INFINITY at Chiostro del Bramante

Imagination and endless wondering in Pistoletto’s universe

Pistoletto’s contemporary exhibition has landed at the Chiostro del Bramante and it plans to fascinate Romans and tourists with its views of INFINITY until October 15th.

More than fifty artworks and four site specific installations are now on display within the Renaissance architectural framework designed by Donato Bramante, right at the hearth of Rome.

The exhibition is a project by DART curated by Danilo Eccher, an Italian art critic author of several innovative expositions where visitors are actively participating into the art experience.

INFINITY presents a story which goes back to sixty years ago retracing Pistoletto’s major successes, an exciting journey into the poetic world of one of the most important Italian contemporary artists.

Michelangelo Pistoletto, 90, was born in Biella and was introduced to art by his late father who was working as an art restorer.

Since 1955 Michelangelo started to produce art and in 1960 he managed to set up his first solo exhibition at the Galleria Galatea of Turin.

I started working with my father when I was fourteen years old. The practical art history experience I gained from working moment by moment with old paintings, I believe, was the best schooling one could get.

His success was quick and sensational, made of multiple materials and shapes. His art starts with Quadri specchianti where the visitors are invited to actively engage and participate into the artwork and the artist keeps exploring the subject of reality through the lenses of creativity and transformation.

Another icon of Pistoletto’s art, the master of the arte povera, is displayed at the Chiostro del Bramante. We are referring to the Venus of the Rags, 1967, a true provocation against consumerism and a statement on extreme global poverty.

Venus of the rags, 1967, cement, enemel, rags,

190 x 240 x 100 cm, Courtesy Cittadellarte – Fondazione Pistoletto, Biella

The social, political, scientific and even religious elements are connected because they are an essential part of the functioning of life.

The Mar Mediterraneo is another masterpiece of the exhibition.

A mirroring table is surrounded by colourful chairs, each one representing one of the countries facing the Mediterranean shores. Love Difference, set close to this artwork, is also a symbol of cultural collaboration in the spirit of communion and sharing.

Visitors at Chiostro Bramante will step into a creative space rich in symbolism, connections, interactions and messaging sharing the artist’s thought provoking view of the world. Each room can surprise and engage the viewers in a conversation regarding space, time and art itself. The visit is a great choice for families thanks to the explanatory briefs dedicated to children, strategically placed at a convenient height.

TILL 15 OCTOBER, 2023

Chiostro del Bramante

Via Arco della Pace, 5 (Centro Storico)

Opening Times

Monday – Friday 10am-8pm

Saturday – Sunday 10am-9pm

Tickets

Monday to Friday = ticket € 15

Saturday and Sunday = ticket € 18

5-10 years old = ticket € 10

+ 39 06 68 80 90 35

chiostrodelbramante.it