Streets of Rome: Via Ottaviano

Explore Via Ottaviano: A New Pedestrian Boulevard Near the Vatican.
Via Ottaviano, located just a short walk from the Vatican in the vibrant Prati district, has recently undergone a major transformation for the 2025 Jubilee.
After ten months of renovations, the street now offers a vibrant and inviting space with wider pedestrian walkways, increased seating, and greenery.
This newly renovated, pedestrian-friendly street blends modern design with classic Roman architecture. With a mix of residential buildings, commercial spaces, and popular shops, it attracts both locals and tourists. Its close proximity to St. Peter’s Basilica makes it the perfect place to relax, shop, or enjoy a meal while soaking in the atmosphere of one of Rome’s most iconic areas.
