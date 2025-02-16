Streets of Rome: Via Ottaviano

Explore Via Ottaviano: A New Pedestrian Boulevard Near the Vatican.

Via Ottaviano, located just a short walk from the Vatican in the vibrant Prati district, has recently undergone a major transformation for the 2025 Jubilee.

After ten months of renovations, the street now offers a vibrant and inviting space with wider pedestrian walkways, increased seating, and greenery.

This newly renovated, pedestrian-friendly street blends modern design with classic Roman architecture. With a mix of residential buildings, commercial spaces, and popular shops, it attracts both locals and tourists. Its close proximity to St. Peter’s Basilica makes it the perfect place to relax, shop, or enjoy a meal while soaking in the atmosphere of one of Rome’s most iconic areas.

INSPIRATION

A Guide to Rome’s Prati neighbourhood

Via Ottaviano has been transformed into a pedestrian-friendly boulevard with wider walkways, creating a space for strolling and shopping. A true salotto-boulevard dedicated almost exclusively to pedestrians.

Via Ottaviano boasts many popular stores. Stop by Bialetti to pick up a moka espresso maker, a timeless piece of Italian coffee culture to bring back home.

A must-visit for food lovers: Roman institution Castroni offers a mix of Italian flavors and international delicacies. Whether you’re a local or tourist, this store is a treasure trove for all things culinary.