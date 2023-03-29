Skip The Line and Save on Museum Visits in Rome

There are a few common tips to avoid waiting in lines, such as going mid-week, early in the morning or in the afternoons. If you are visiting Rome in the summer or planning to visit museums on the weekend, another good way to ensure you’ll make a speedy entrance is by booking the tickets online.

Get Roma Pass

The most popular way to save up on museum entrance fees and public transportation for a short term stay is by purchasing a Roma Pass. 72 hours pass costs €52 and offers free and reduced entry to almost 50 museums, archeological sites and monuments. Valid for three days, it allows free and quick access to the first two museums and/or archaeological sites and a concession rate for the third site onwards, with free travel on all public transport. Another option for 48 hours allows a free first visit and reductions thereafter, and free public transport for €32.

Museum Guide

Capitoline Museum

Open everyday: 9.30am-7.30pm (except 24 and 31 December: 9.30am-2.00pm). Closed on 1 May and 25 December. Last admission 6.30pm.

Standard entry fee is €10,50 for residents and €11,50 for non-residents above 25 years.

Reduced ticket €9,50 is applicable for: visitors aged between 6-25 years (€8,50 for residents of Rome); resident teachers and owners of the Metrebus and Bibliocard cards; Roma Pass holders, when visiting the third museums and/or archaeological sites onwards.

Free entry: for children aged 2-6 years and Roma Pass holders, when used as one of the free museums.

All the prices above are only for the museum entry and exclude access to the temporary exhibitions and Centrale Montemartini (up to €18,00)

How to Skip The Line: Roma Pass, book online or go off peak.

Vatican Museums

Open Mon-Thu : 9.00am-6.00pm (final entry 4.00pm).

Extended opening hours (only from 14 April till 28 October): until 10:30pm on Fridays (final entry 8.30pm) and until 8.00pm on Saturdays (final entry 6.00pm).

Closed on Sundays, except every last Sunday of the month: 9.00am – 2.00pm (final entry 12.30pm).

Full Price ticket: €17,00- Reduced ticket: €8,00 for children aged 6-18 years and students under 25 years (student ID required).

Free entry: the last Sunday of every month, children under 6 years.

How to Skip The Line: Book online (service fee €5,00), go off peak season, early in the morning.

Colosseum

Open everyday: 9.00am – 7:15pm (from 26 March to 31 August), until 7.00pm in September, till 6.30pm in October, and until 4.30pm in winter (from 29 October to 31 December).

Closed on December 25 and January 1st. Last entrance an hour before closing time.

Full rate: €16,00 (with access to the arena € 22.00).

Reduced fare: €2,00 for EU citizens 18-25 years (valid form of photo ID) and € 9,50 for Roma Pass holders (access to the arena included).

Free entry: children under 17 years, Roma Pass holders when used as one of the free museums.

How to Skip The Line: Roma Pass has its own turnstile, go off peak or book online.

Palazzo delle Esposizioni

Open Tue-Sun: 10.00am – 8.00pm. Closed on Mondays.

Open Tue-Sun: 10.00am – 8.00pm. Closed on Mondays.
Full price ticket: €13,00.

Reduced ticket: €10,00 for children aged 7-18 years, teachers and elderly over 65 years, Roma Pass holders, for students studying in Rome (every Friday and Saturday after 7pm).

Free entry: children under age of 6, first Wednesday of the month for the visitors under 30 (only for 2pm-7pm time frame).

Scuderie del Quirinale

Open everyday: 10.00am – 8.00pm. Last admission at 7.00pm.

Full price ticket: €15,00. Free admission for children under 6.

Reduced tickets: €13,00 for teachers, €10,00 for adults under 30 and elderly over 65 (only on Mondays and Tuesdays after 3.00pm), and €2,00 for children between 7-18 years old.

How to Skip The Line: Roma Pass, book online (additional €2,00) or go early in the morning.

Maxxi

Open Tue-Sun : 11.00am – 7.00pm. Closed on Mondays, May 1, December 25. Last admission an hour before closing time.

Open Tue-Sun: 11.00am – 7.00pm. Closed on Mondays, May 1, December 25. Last admission an hour before closing time.
Full price ticket: €12,00. Free entry for children under 14 and Roma Pass holders.

Reduced tickets: €9,00 for young adults aged between 14 and 25 (not yet turned 25), for large groups (more than 15) and families (more than two members), registered journalists with a valid ID card, and €5,00 (on Wednesdays from 2 pm) for EU citizen high school and university students

How to Skip The Line: Roma Pass, book online.

Galleria Borghese

Open Tue-Sun: 9.00am – 7.00pm. Closed on Mondays, 25th December, 1st January. Last entrance at 5.45pm.

Open Tue-Sun: 9.00am – 7.00pm. Closed on Mondays, 25th December, 1st January. Last entrance at 5.45pm.
Full price: €13,00 (last slot € 8,00). Reduced tickets: €2,00 for young adults 18-25 years of age. Free entry for EU citizens under 18 years of age. Ticket prices may increase when temporary exhibitions are held.

Mandatory online booking fee €2,00 (except journalists with a membership card and children up to 5 years of age).

How to Skip The Line: Pick a morning slot and go 20 mins early, Roma Pass.

Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna

Open Tue-Sun: 9.00am – 7.00pm. Closed on Mondays and public holidays. Last admission 45 minutes before closing.

Open Tue-Sun: 9.00am – 7.00pm. Closed on Mondays and public holidays. Last admission 45 minutes before closing.
Full price ticket: €10,00. Reduced ticket: € 7.00 for holders of a Museo Nazionale Etrusco di Villa Giulia ticket, € 5.00 MAXXI ticket and Lazio Youth Card holders, and € 2.00 for EU citizens aged between 18 and 25, Roma Pass holders.

Free ticket: for visitors under the age of 18, for everyone every first Sunday of the month and on 25 April, 2 June ,and 4 November; UE teachers and architecture, cultural studies, education, sciences, literature archaeology, philosophy and aer history students.

How to Skip The Line: Roma Pass, book online or go off peak.

Galleria Doria Pamphilj