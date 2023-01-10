Doria Pamphilj Gallery

Peace and noise on Rome’s Via del Corso

It is a muggy Thursday afternoon in the centre of Rome. The traffic is ever electric, the beeps of the vespas are everywhere and you are manoeuvring around crowds of people.

The perfect remedy for such noise and mayhem is a visit to Palazzo Doria Pamphilj. It is easily found on Via del Corso and you would not believe the sheer beauty and tranquillity that is hidden behind the door. The palace is grand, elegant, and majestic.

Owned by the Pamphilj family, the palace exhibits some of the most magnificent pieces of artwork, sculptures and décor (from Caravaggio to Bernini, from Velàzquez to Tiziano, from Raffaello to Memling and many others). The palace was home to princes and princesses from the second half of the seventeenth century, and it still houses some of the family’s descendants to this day.

Portrait of Pope Innocent X (Pamphilj). Velazquez

The courtyard of the palace, with its tranquil water fountain is lovely to wander around. It boasts incredible Renaissance arches and connects the two halls of the palace together. After strolling through the courtyard, enter the palace and enjoy what the gallery has to offer.

One room after another shows signs of a different style and displays a different story, such as the Ballroom, the Throne Room, while others are simply named after the colour of the room. A key piece of advice in general, but especially here, is to remember to look up to the ceiling in every room. You will be pleasantly surprised by the glorious and typical Roman artwork from the eighteenth century.

Double portrait. Raffaello Sanzio

The tour begins in the first room, the Pussino room, and the size and decoration of the room is widely impressive. Displaying numerous pieces by Pussino himself and some from the French-Italian painter Guillaume Courtois, this room is the perfect way to start your journey.

The Throne room has a particularly interesting history to it. The throne itself faces the wall and is only positioned towards the rest of the room when there is a Papal visit. It is believed that the chair was intended to face the wall anyway, as the back is beautifully decorated in velvet.

The decorations in the splendid Ballroom are in the typical style of the second half of the nineteenth century. With hanging chandeliers, wooden walls, floral accents and an elegant manner, this room is devoid of paintings in order to give relief and change to the rest of the family in regards to décor.

Rest during the Flight into Egypt. Caravaggio

Walking around the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj is a remarkably pleasant experience. The space is beautiful and is in such an ideal location for any traveller, tourist or indeed local. Another feature of the palace that makes it thoroughly enjoyable, is the peace, tranquillity, and leisurely pace you can wander around at. It is an enriching experience to be able to look and peer into the magnificent and historical rooms, and imagine life in the palace, past and present.

Stepping out of the Palace and back on to Via del Corso, the sounds of car horns and the humming buzz of traffic instantly take over once again. For all of its noise, chaos and the on-going sounds of traffic, Rome is unique in that it offers an escape through hard- to-find peaceful havens; such as the Palazzo Doria Pamphilij which provides moments of calmness and serenity. Enjoy my friend.

Trevi Underground + The Doria Pamphilj Gallery

Address

Via del Corso, 305

Opening Times & Entry fee

Mon-Sun 10am – 8pm (last entrance at 6pm)

Entry Fee €15

Info

www.doriapamphilj.it

