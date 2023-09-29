La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni: Burlesque Shows and Italian Songs

A World of Alternative Entertainment Along the City’s Walls

With their Conventicola degli Ultramoderni, “Mirkaccio” and “Madame De Freitas” have lit a fire under Rome’s bar scene, carrying a style that can best be described as vaudeville meets variety show meets café chantant. The Conventicola is a Burlesque Club, a space that allows for the strongest underground artists to take the stage and perform their art. Hosting about a dozen, vastly different artists each night, along with the occasional burlesque performance, this venue is like nowhere else in Rome.

While everything about the space is designed to entertain, from the blue sparkly seat cushions to the cabaret style furniture, a serious devotion to the arts defines its purpose. That is, there is nothing hokey about it. Mirko denies the label “vintage,” which he deems to be merely a modern trend; he is interested rather, in timeless artistic talent.

Although the emphasis on beverage has been intentionally overshadowed by the locale’s main draw of live performance, the cocktails are outstanding. Simply prepared, they range from fruit-based elixirs to stronger concoctions and are meant to be sipped while enjoying the show.

Mirko, having taken on the stage name of “Mirkaccio,” begins every evening singing and playing piano. He wears black eyeliner and has a long, well-groomed mustache. Sitting at the piano ready to break into his opening song Arrivederci Roma, the room fills with fake smoke. He often turns to look at the audience, addressing them individually and directly. In fact, throughout the entire night the various artists never cease to break the fourth wall, personally welcoming the guests from the moment they walk in and interacting with them throughout the show.

Madame De Freitas (also a co-owner) takes the stage to croon diva-inspired songs in her cabaret act.

At Conventicola you’ll get the change to listen to the best swing musicians of today’s scene, admire burlesque performances from every corner of the world, and attend exhibitions of unique and histrionic personalities such as Calomino, a young gentlemen specialising in Italian grammophonics, the singer Adel Tirant, the much-feared dictator of comedy Colonel Fernandez, the star Mike Lupone, and Ciccio Frisco performing his Neapolitan songs. For Conventicola illusion is the norm, it’s often visited by magicians and the first among many will be the charming Magic Dorian.

What makes up so much of the beauty of this place is its inversion of our concept of normality. Mirko explains his spot as one in which societal conventions become somewhat void; political beliefs, sexuality and gender are neutralized in favor of unhinged creativity and authenticity. Oddly enough, the typical Roman, masculine bar-goer, Mirko points out, is more likely to be out of place in this setting.

These are not the only artists in Rome who feel that the city’s bar scene is in need of a cultural renaissance. Such ideas are shared among many, and a mini movement has even taken hold. After all, we have plenty of places for a good amatriciana and a glass of wine, yet we could use a few more like the Conventicola to enliven our souls musically and artistically.

Address Via Di Porta Labicana, 32 (San Lorenzo) Opening time Open Thurs-Friday-Saturday 9.30pm – 4am

Contacts T 349.672.6683 facebook.com/laconventicoladegliultramoderni