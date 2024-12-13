Welcome to Aura Sacred Space: Your Sanctuary for Yoga, Wellness, and Connection

Blending tradition with modern inspiration at Aura Sacred Space

Nestled in the heart of Rome, steps from the Vatican, Aura Sacred Space Yoga & Wellness Studio is not just a place to practice yoga, it’s a community dedicated to holistic well-being. Founded by two passionate best friends, Rosangela and Brandy, this studio offers a modern, elegant, and welcoming atmosphere that feels like a warm hug the moment you step inside.

Embracing the Wabi-Sabi

At Aura Sacred Space, the design philosophy is rooted in Wabi-sabi, a Japanese aesthetic that finds beauty in imperfection, impermanence, and the natural cycle of growth and decay. It’s about appreciating the authenticity and raw beauty of things as they are, rather than striving for artificial perfection.

This concept beautifully guided the renovation of the studio, housed in a family-owned building that was once a restaurant. During the transformation, the founders uncovered stunning original features like Roman arches and brick walls. Instead of modernizing them beyond recognition, they chose to honor the building’s history by preserving these elements, creating a space that blends old-world charm with modern spa-like elegance. The result is an architectural gem that reflects a perfect balance of tradition and contemporary design.

From the natural light filtering through to the thoughtfully chosen design elements, the studio exudes a sense of devotion and care, creating a perfect space for those seeking balance between masculine and feminine energies, tradition and modernity.

A Studio Where Passion Meets Purpose

At the core of Aura Sacred Space is a deep sense of connection. Rosangela and Brandy created this space not just to offer yoga, but to build a community where everyone, from seasoned yogis to curious beginners, feels at home. Rosangela, a firm believer in yoga’s transformative power, sees the practice as the most healing gift one can offer themselves. She is passionate about helping others integrate yoga into their daily lives, both on and off the mat.

Brandy, with a background in fashion and a lifelong passion for health and wellness, has focused much of her energy on supporting mothers and offering resources in both English and Italian for pregnant women and new moms. As a mother herself, she understands the importance of creating a space where women can come together, find support, and connect both physically and emotionally.

Yoga for All Levels and Needs

At the core of their vision, Aura Sacred Space offers a variety of yoga classes designed to accommodate all skill levels and preferences. Whether you’re a beginner, an experienced practitioner, or somewhere in between, there’s something here for everyone:

Vinyasa Yoga – The Studio’s Signature Class

Vinyasa at Aura Sacred Space combines traditional yoga with creativity and challenge. Available in three levels, from beginner to advanced, this flow-based practice encourages students to push past their perceived limits. With a bit of playfulness, the instructors help students overcome mental and physical obstacles, reminding them that they are stronger than they think.

Ashtanga Yoga – A Traditional, Powerful Practice

Rooted in Indian tradition, Ashtanga is a dynamic and confronting style that synchronizes breath with movement. Instructor Lavinia takes a hands-on approach to guide each student through their own progressive flow, creating a personalized journey for everyone. This practice is both somatic and introspective, making you feel the sensations deep within.

Inside Flow – Yoga Meets Music

Led by Ditya, one of the few Inside Flow instructors in Rome, this unique class blends music with yoga and movement. Each flow is synchronized to music, creating a meditative, almost dance-like experience. As Ditya describes, the power lies in the music—it transports you, helping you forget about time and immerse fully in the present moment. It’s graceful, as if you are moving in a pool of honey, and brings you closer to yourself and your surroundings.

Restorative Yoga & Sound Healing

For those seeking restoration, Aura Sacred Space offers classes like Yoga for Athletes and Candlelight Yin, as well as sound healing sessions with Chiara. Using props and longer holds, restorative yoga helps the body release tension through gentle stretching and gravity. Sound healing, on the other hand, offers a meditative experience through frequencies and vibrations, leaving both body and mind deeply relaxed.

The Nurture Program – Support for Mothers and Families

Brandy’s personal passion shines through in the Nurture Program, designed to support women through all stages of motherhood—from prenatal to postnatal into early motherhood. Classes like the Mommy Break offer a space where moms can practice yoga while their children engage in playful, mindful movement. These sessions are designed to teach children body awareness, respect for personal space, and relaxation techniques—all in a fun, engaging way.

A Hub for Wellness and Community

While yoga is the studio’s heart, Aura Sacred Space is more than just a place to practice. The studio regularly collaborates with massage therapists, sound healers, birthing centers, midwives, and doulas to offer a wide range of workshops, wellness programs, and community events. There’s even a monthly open community class, welcoming both locals and tourists to experience the magic of this space.

Classes are offered in both Italian and English: most teachers are bi-lingual, and cater to the class majority.

The studio is also looking forward to expanding its offerings with a sustainable fashion boutique featuring eco-friendly brands—another passion of Brandy’s as well as the potential for a run (and stretch) club, a passion of Rosangela’s. With plans to open more studios in the future, Aura Sacred Space is quickly becoming a flagship for wellness in Rome.

Meet the Team

At Aura Sacred Space, you can expect a consistent and high-quality experience no matter which class you attend. All instructors are certified in their respective practices and trained in-house to ensure they deliver classes that align with the studio’s philosophy of intention, love, and connection. Each instructor brings their unique energy and passion to the mat, contributing to the family-like atmosphere that defines Aura Sacred Space.

Rosangela Mastalia – FOUNDER, VINYASA

Brandy Pollock – FOUNDER

Titti Torchia – VINYASA, RESTORATIVE

Chiara Toscano – CERTIFIED SOUND HEALER

Ditya Sari – INSIDE FLOW

Elisabetta Marabotto – VINYASA

Emanuela Marcelli – VINYASA, RESTORATIVE, NURTURE

Fabrizio Desideri – VINYASA

Kindra Calonia – VINYASA, RESTORATIVE

Lavinia Barsotti – ASHTANGA

Linda Zoroddu – VINYASA, RESTORATIVE

Sara Asquini – NURTURE

Valentina Corsi – VINYASA, RESTORATIVE

Valentina Totteri – NURTURE, VINYASA

Davis Silva Ashtanga

Simple and Accessible Pricing

The studio offers a simple pricing structure designed to make yoga accessible to everyone, encouraging consistency and daily practice. The new student introductory membership for Rome residents is 30 euros for 30 days—a fantastic introduction for new students.

For those ready to dive deeper, memberships start at 129 euros per month for unlimited classes, with perks like sauna sessions, buddy passes, and parking. There are also flexible options like a 10-class pack for 185 euros or, specifically for tourists, a package of 5 classes for 75 euros.

Smell the Roses and Blow Out the Candle

Whether you’re a local looking to build a daily practice or a tourist passing through Rome, Aura Sacred Space is a sanctuary where history and wellness meet. Discover the power of yoga, holistic wellness, and community—all under one roof.

Come visit, smell the roses (breathe in), blow out the candle (breathe out), and let Aura Sacred Space guide you on a journey of self-discovery and connection. Everything here is created with intention—intentionally… for you.

Aura Sacred Space Yoga Studio Via degli Ombrellari, 44 (Borgo Pio) aurasacredspace.com