La Luna Sul Colosseo Returns With An Emphasis On The Subterranean

Go on a magical guided tour of the Colosseum at night

Starting July 17, La Luna sul Colosseo (The Moon Over the Colosseum) returns, allowing visitors to see parts of the Archaeological Park in a new light, literally. This year’s edition of the annual event will feature the Colosseum’s ancient lower level and the House of the Vestals for the first time.

Underneath the Colosseum lies the recently restored Hypogeum, a network of tunnels that housed stage sets, gladiators, and wild animals. The Hypogeum was unveiled at the end of June by the director of the Colosseum and its archaeological park, Alfonsina Russo, after a two-year renovation effort.

Starting at 20:10 every Saturday, La Luna sul Colosseo will guide groups of 20 or less through the Colosseum. Tour groups will learn about the land and building materials, explore the Hypogeum on wooden walkways, ascend the Colosseum levels by the glow of the sunset, pass the Wayside Shrine of the Cross, and finish with an expansive view of the arena.

Visit the Casa delle Vestali at Roman Forum

On July 14, 21, and 28, the park is offering evening tours of the Roman Forum, including – for the first time – the Casa delle Vestali by twilight. Beginning at 19:20 each Wednesday, a small, guided group will enter at the Arch of Titus and make their way to the House of the Vestals. Like the Hypogeum, the House of the Vestals has also undergone a restoration, and now allows visitors to explore its rooms, like the chamber in which the priestesses made the mola salsa, a sacred focaccia used in ritual ceremonies.

The Moon Over the Colosseum tours will take place every Saturday until October 30, and the House of the Vestals tours every Wednesday through July 28. Visit parcocolosseo.it for more details. Booking is mandatory.

Colosseum Walking TOUR with Roman Forum & Palatine Hill Skip the Line

Colosseum, Roman Forum & Palatine Hill Skip-The-Ticket-Line TICKET

La Luna Sul Colosseo

Every Saturday until October 30

Visit lasts 1.15 h



Entry fee

€25-22



Info

parcocolosseo.it



Booking

coopculture.it

06.39967700