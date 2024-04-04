Raffaello, Tiziano, Rubens: A Unique Exhibition at Palazzo Barberini

Fifty masterpieces from the Borghese Gallery move to Palazzo Barberini: an extraordinary collaboration in the art world.

From March 29 to June 30, visitors will have the unique opportunity to enjoy fifty masterpieces coming from the Borghese Gallery within the magnificent setting of Palazzo Barberini, situated in the heart of the city center, a few steps away from the Quirinal Palace.

The collaboration between Galleria Borghese and Palazzo Barberini represents a modern union that projects both institutions into a future characterized by sustainability, knowledge sharing, and enhanced accessibility. Through innovative initiatives and joint efforts, these cultural Roman landmarks are forging new ways towards a more interconnected and forward-thinking approach.

“An event of the highest institutional value testifying to the proximity, not only geographical but also professional, that links the two museums. In the footsteps of Scipione Borghese and Maffeo Barberini, who would have appreciated today’s initiative, we hope that the public will be able to admire the Borghese masterpieces at Palazzo Barberini and celebrate this exhibition, which will be difficult to repeat in the coming decades,” said Thomas Clement Salomon, Director of the National Galleries of Ancient Art.

The press conference on March 28 was the opportunity to celebrate this joint initiative and learn more about the conservation and art maintenance process which is often a challenging and expensive one.

Francesca Cappelletti, Director of the Galleria Borghese, ensure continuity in the Roman art world: “During the important works of the PNRR that will change the appearance of the Pinacoteca on the first floor of the building, the Galleria Borghese, with an exceptional effort of all its staff, will never close and will remain open during the works. The exhibition at Palazzo Barberini will make it possible to make the Gallery’s heritage always visible and to establish relations and resonances with another exceptional Baroque collection and with another great museum institution”.

Among many other stunning works of art, the fifty masterpieces from the Galleria Borghese will be easy to identify thanks to the bright pink labels juxtaposed next to the paintings at the piano nobile of the 17th century baroque palace.

Absolute masterpieces, such as Antonello da Messina’s Portrait of a Man, Giovanni Bellini’s Madonna and Child, Sandro Botticelli‘s Madonna and Child with St. John and Angels, Raphael‘s Lady with a Unicorn, Peter Paul Rubens‘ Susanna and the Old Men, Titian‘s Sacred Love and Profane Love, and Paolo Veronese’s Preaching of the Baptist, to name but a few, will continue to be accessible to the general public at Palazzo Barberini together with the permanent collection featuring world-known paintings from Caravaggio, Annibale Carracci, Nicolas Poussin, Guercino and many other artists.

UNTIL 30 JUNE 2024

Address

Via delle Quattro Fontane 13

Opening hours

Tuesday – Sunday, from 10am to 7pm

Tickets

Full: €15

Reduced: €2

For those with a ticket to Borghese Gallery: €5

Contact

barberinicorsini.org