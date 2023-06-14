La Luna sul Colosseo: a magical guided tour of the Colosseum at night

“The Moon over the Colosseum,” night tour of the Flavian Amphitheater, returns to Rome.

Nighttime visits to the Colosseum are back with the “Moon over the Colosseum” initiative.

The guided tour encompasses two fascinating aspects of the monument’s history. Firstly, it delves into the well-known history of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre, exploring the arena floor and the underground levels. Secondly, it explores the Christian history, starting with a 17th-century wall painting portraying an idealized view of Jerusalem. This addition to the itinerary brings an exciting new dimension to this year’s tour.

It will be possible to access parts of the monument that are not usually open to visitors: the arena floor (where gladiator fights took place, together with the so-called venationes, the fights between men and ferocious beasts) and the dungeon area (basement). The dungeons consist of a labyrinth of corridors and tunnels; they were used as storage for stage materials, as well as enclosures for the caged animals as they awaited their appearance on the area floor via a complex system of hoists.

The new tour route emphasizes a focus on the monument’s relationship with Christianity: for the first time, a multimedia reading of the painting depicting a bird’s-eye view of the city of Jerusalem will be included in the visit. The painting is placed on the back arch of the western archway, the so-called Triumphal Gate–the same gate through which gladiators and beasts entered the arena.

The video projections, which are 7’, occupy the space of the two lunettes of the western fornix. On one side, there is a selection of 22 scenes illustrated in the painting and placed 8 meters high. The other side, there is an engraving with the iconography of Antonio Tempesta from 1601. This is an immersive narrative that will allow visitors to delve into the Old and New Testament themes within the painting.

Being able to stand inside the Colosseum at night has a unique charm and is not an opportunity to be missed! The tour (max 25 people) will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 20.00 until 24.00 (last admission 22.30).

La Luna Sul Colosseo

March 2023

every saturday from 18.00 to 22.00

last entry at 20.30

April 2023

every Thursday and Saturday from 13 April, from 18.00 to 22.00

last entry at 20.30

from May to September 2023

from Tuesday to Saturday, from 20.00 to 24.00

last entry at 10.30pm

Entry fee

Full € 25,00 | Reduced € 22,00 | Under 25 € 20,00



Booking (mandatory)

coopculture.it

06.39967700