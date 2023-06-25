From June 21st the summer program of art, architecture, music, books, cinema, theater and much more returns to the MAXXI square

Estate al MAXXI is back, a series of events that will enliven the square of the MAXXI Museum on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in the months of June and July. Among the protagonists are Morgan and Vittorio Sgarbi, Cristina Comencini, Neri Marcorè, Chiara Francini, Javier Girotto Trio, Luigi Lo Cascio, and many others.

It all starts on June 21, the day of the summer solstice, to celebrate the Festa della Musica (Music Day) with two exceptional guests: Morgan and Vittorio Sgarbi. They will engage in a face-to-face conversation about their respective tastes and passions, an open dialogue alternating between spoken words and piano notes. They will delve into the origins of those songs, created by famous or forgotten artists, that have contributed to shaping the history of Italian and international music.

The second event, on Thursday, June 22, takes inspiration from the re-edition of Il Cantico dei Cantici (The Song of Songs), which becomes an opportunity to explore themes of love, poetry, and brotherhood. Introduced by Alessandro Giuli, President of the MAXXI Foundation, and moderated by Asia Vaudo, poet and writer, the stage will host discussions with the curator and editor of the volume, Lamberto Fabbri, the poets and writers Giuseppe Conte and Davide Rondoni, and the director Samantha Casella, creator of the short film Antitesi d’Amore, which will be screened during the event.

The evening will conclude with a musical performance by the duo composed of Pino Jodice, composer and pianist, and Anna Glibchuk, first violinist of the Verdi Jazz Orchestra at the Milan Conservatory. Among other pieces, they will perform a special jazz version of the Ukrainian anthem in support of peace.

Cinema

The open-air film screenings in front of the big screen are back this year at MAXXI (with free admission until seats are filled). Below is the schedule of the screenings (9pm):

Wednesday, July 5: Metropolis by Fritz Lang, a masterpiece of expressionist cinema and a precursor to science fiction films from 1927;

Thursday, July 13: Family night featuring Zootropolis, an animated film produced by Walt Disney and winner of the Academy Award and Golden Globe in 2017. It tells a story of tolerance and acceptance in a city designed and inhabited by animals;

Thursday, July 20: Blade Runner, Ridley Scott‘s masterpiece, will be screened in its original language in its definitive version, carefully curated by the director with complete artistic freedom;

Thursday, July 27: MAXXI will host the closing night of the Le città invisibili (The Invisible Cities) showcase. For this occasion, Woody Allen‘s unforgettable film Manhattan will be screened in its original language.

Music

Thursday, July 6: Verdi and Puccini will be the protagonists of an opera jazz night with a tribute by Cinzia Tedesco, jazz vocalist and artist, accompanied by Stefano Sabatini on the piano and Giovanna Famulari on the cello. Introduction by Paolo Damiani.

Wednesday, July 12: Introduced by Paolo Damiani, a concert that presents a perfect musical fusion of three artistic personalities from different musical cultures. Servillo Girotto Mangalavite: L’anno che verrà (The Year That Will Come) featuring Javier Girotto on the saxophone, Natalio Mangalavite on the piano and keyboard, and Peppe Servillo on vocals.

Wednesday, July 19: Tango Nuevo Revisited is the title of the concert by the Javier Girotto Trio, introduced by Paolo Damiani. An evening balancing between tango and jazz, featuring the Argentine saxophonist Javier Girotto and his colleagues Gianni Iorio on the bandoneon and Alessandro Gwis on the piano and electronics. It is a tribute to the album “Tango Nuevo” recorded by Astor Piazzolla and jazz musician Gerry Mulligan in 1974.

Books and readings

Tuesday, July 4: Director and writer Cristina Comencini presents her latest book Flashback (Feltrinelli Editore), in conversation with Teresa Ciabatti, accompanied by readings by Lunetta Savino.

Tuesday, July 11: The focus of the evening will be the relationship between humans and the animal world. Di animale e uomini (Of Animals and Men) will feature a dialogue between zoologist Mia Canestrari and writer Fabrizio Rondolino. The event includes readings by Neri Marcorè of selected excerpts from Friedrich Dürrenmatt‘s Il Minotauro (The Minotaur) and the screening of a short film by Erika Rombaldoni, who will also perform a choreography inspired by the myth of Ariadne and the Minotaur to the music of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, Largo.

Tuesday, July 18: Actress Chiara Francini presents her latest work as a writer, Forte e Chiara (Strong and Clear) (Rizzoli), an autobiography full of confessions and reflections on the reality of women. In conversation with the author is Andrea Minuz, a film historian.

Tuesday, July 25: Actor and director Luigi Lo Cascio, together with writer Laura Pugno, takes the stage at MAXXI to discuss his book Storielle per granchi e per scorpioni (Tales for Crabs and Scorpions), a collection of stories where the animal, mineral, vegetable, and “spectral” realms blend with the human. It offers a philosophical, playful, and unusual reading of our daily lives, fears, and obsessions.

Exhibitions

During the summer, the ongoing exhibitions at MAXXI continue. Here they are:

– Enzo Cucchi: Il poeta e il mago (The Poet and the Magician), until September 24, 2023;

– Mario Cresci: An Exorcism of Time, until October 1, 2023;

– Claudio Abate: Superficie sensibile (Sensitive Surface), until July 1, 2023.

From June 21 to July 27

MAXXI

Via Guido Reni, 4/a

Ticket: free admission / € 5-10-15 depending on the events scheduled

maxxi.art