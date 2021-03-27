How to spend Easter 2021: food delivery services for Easter lunch, Chocolate Eggs and Colombe; Holy Week in Rome

Italy will go into a nationwide “red zone” lock for the 2021 Easter holidays. The red zone restrictions will apply all over Italy from 3rd to 5th of April, including Easter Sunday and Pasquetta. On these days you cannot leave your home unless it’s for work, health or essential/urgent matters and you must always have a self-certified form. However, the government allows people to visit friends and families in other homes, as long as it’s only once per day and there are no more than two non-cohabiting people visiting the same home. Once again, Italians will be spending Easter at home. Easter 2021 in Italy will be unconventional, but while we have to stay at home, there are some traditions that we can still maintain. Among them: the traditional Easter breakfast, Easter lunch, the exchange of chocolate eggs, and tuning in on Holy Mass.

Easter lunch in Rome: food delivery services

While you can’t personally go to the restaurant, you can still order in food from some of your favorite restaurants in Rome. This Easter 2021, forget about cooking at home and instead order in your Easter lunch from one of these amazing restaurants in Rome.

Alfredo Alla Scrofa

Orders by March 26th

Text or call: 06 68806163

€80 (box for two)

Chef Mirko Moglioni created a special box with typical Easter dishes: antipasto with charcuteries, pizza cresciuta, and cheese pie. For the first course, cannelloni with pancetta, asparagi e fonduta di pecorino e tartufo; then the typical lamb, agnello brodettato con le fave, and ending it on a sweet note with pastiera con crema al limone. Available for delivery (addittional €10) and take away.

Hotel Eden

Order here

€110 per person

Chef Fabio Ciervo prepared an amazing meal of sgombro in stile escabeche; ravioli di fave e pecorino con guanciale croccante; orata con carciofo caramellato e salsa allo champagne or scamone d’agnello confit, pastilla d’agnello, millefoglie di patata; caramello, bergamotto e mango; caffè e dolcetti di Pasqua.

Proloco Trastevere

Orders by April 1st

Call: 06 45596137

Option 1: €60 for two people

Option 2: €110 for four people

Delivered on April 3rd at 6pm

Proloco Trastevere prepares a special breakfast Easter box for the typical Easter breakfast where Romans consume charcuteries and cheeses. The box contains a homemade casatiello con Mangalitza e provolone di Formia, the extremely rare Corallina di Mangalitza 500g, polpettone ripieno di erbe selvatiche, il guanciale di filiera dol, l’uovo sodo bio da allevamento a terra, il carciofo di Ladispoli ripieno di pane di Lariano e pecorino, in salsa verde homemade, ovetti artigianali di cioccolato finissimo 500g circa, la Pastiera di casa Proloco con soli prodotti laziali, a bottle of red wine Cassandra IGT Lazio – Azienda Agricola Villa Caviciana and a bottle of white wine Filippo biologico IGT Lazio – Azienda Agricola Villa Caviciana. The box also contains recipes to duplicate these dishes.

Marigold

Email them at ciao@marigoldroma.com

€65 per person / €38 per child (includes a special Easter surprise)

Available for delivery or takeout on April 4th

This restaurant and bakery with a North European flair is the perfect place to order your Easter lunch menu! But don’t wait too long to order your menus, there’s a limited availability. The menu includes a starter: roasted spring carrots, fresh fava beans, asparagus, artichokes, monk’s beard, toasted seeds served with fresh herbs and house-made créme fraîche. A main course: organic lamb from Il Poggio slow-braised with Middle Eastern spices and seasonal vegetables, rice pilaf with spring peas, almonds, caramelized onions, parsley, mint, and lemon zest. The vegetarian option: Marigold easter spanakopita, chard, kale, goat cheese, celery, caramelized onions, potatoes served with a celery root salad, apple, raisins and yogurt sauce. Dessert: individual lemon cream tart seasonal wild flowers. The menu also includes: a bottle of natural sparkling wine from Veneto per order, Marigold bar nuts, Marigold sourdough bread + house-made butter, one hot cross bun, per person.

Il Pagliaccio

Order here by April 2nd

€230 for 2

Delivered on April 4th and 5th

A home-experience for two by chef Anthony Genovese. The menu includes: egg and passion fruit; flan di pecorino; insalata di fave e salame corallina; tartelletta di asparagi; pomelo e senape in grani; crespella di grano saraceno; carciofi, guanciale e ricotta; agnello al forno; purè di patate all’olio di oliva e limone broccoletti; St. Honorè; crema chantilly; coccole pasquali. All that accompanied by a bottle of Barolo Cerequio Damilano 2014. The menu can be delivered any time on Easter and Pasquetta anywhere within Grande Raccordo Anulare.

Eataly

Order here

€38 per person

Available for take-out between 10am and 8pm on April 3rd

Eataly Roma’s executive chef Roberto Cotugno created this year’s special box. The menu inclides: corallina romana San Rocco, fave fresche, Pecorino romano Cibaria, la Torta al formaggio della panetteria. Then Lasagna ai carciofi del Pastificio Secondi, agnello IGP del centro Italia al forno con patate e carciofi e una porzione di Pastiera napoletana. With every two boxes, you will receive a free bottle of wine from Latium.

Chocolate Eggs and Colombe in Rome: food delivery services

It’s not Easter without an Easter egg or a Colomba, everyone knows that. Apart from being able to purchase the famed chocolate eggs from more commercial brands at the grocery store, you can also order some of the best Easter eggs in Rome from the following pasticcerie and bakeries!

Eataly

Thanks to small producers, Easter at Eataly has always been amazing: over 80 different types of chocolate eggs and colombe, as well as delicious cheeses, salami, fresh meat and seafood await you. There’s quite the promotion this year, you have a 30% discount on all the chocolate egg selection! There’s also the 3×2 colomba promotion, for every three colombe you purchase, one is for free!

Said

For those that don’t know SAID, it’s one of the chocolate institutions of Rome. And for Easter, you can order some of their famed chocolate sweets. From the amazing chocolate Easter eggs to the praline boxes, there’s an incredible selection to choose from. Prices range from €10, €15.50, €20 and €30. Check their website!

Bompiani

Order Bompiani’s 1kg colomba at €35 from cosaporto.it. The colomba is renowned for its unforgettable aroma of vanilla. You can also order the pastiera napoletana, the casatiello and the small chocolate eggs.

Grezzo Raw Chocolate

Can you believe that this Raw Vegan shop has already sold out its chocolate Easter eggs? But lucky for us, just for Rome, they’re creating some more last-minute Easter eggs to be distributed on the 9th and 10th of April. Place your order asap!

Le Levain

Order a colomba from Le Levain, classified as one of the 13 best colombe in Italy by Cookist! In addition to the colomba, made with lievito madre, pamplie butter, candied oranges and a crunchy glaze with granella of sugar and bitter almonds, you can order the Pastiera and the “Nature” Chocolate eggs that have a special shape!

Antico Forno Roscioli

Order your artisanal colomba from Antico Forno Roscioli. You can have them delivered to you or you can pick them up directly at the store, which is open. Orders are of a minimum of €20 and can be made by calling 06 686 4045.

Pasticceria Barberini

Natural yeast, butter, candied oranges from Sicily: these are the ingredients of the Colomba of Pasticceria Barberini. They delivery right at your doorstep with a free delivery within 10 kilometers from their pasticceria. The colombas come at the price of €30 per kg. You can order them by messaging them on WhatsApp at +39 329 9658440.

Panificio Bonci

From the casatiello to the pastiera and pastiera lievitata, you can order many traditional Easter sweets from Panificio Bonci. And the famous colomba couldn’t be missing either! The 30kg colomba can be delivered to your house through their personal delivery service or through Magiordomus.it and Cosaporto.it.

Holy Week in Rome during the Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Easter celebrations in Italy will take place in confinement.

On March 28th, Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord, the Pope will celebrate the commemoration of the entry of the Lord into Jerusalem and the Holy Mass at 10.30am. On Holy Thursday (April 1), the Chrism Mass will take place at 10am and the Mass of the Lord’s Supper will take place at 6pm. There will be two celebrations on Good Friday (April 2): at 6pm the Pope will preside over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord, and at 9pm the Via della Crucis will take place on the parvis of St. Peter’s Basilica.

On Holy Saturday (April 3) there will be the Easter vigil in the Holy Night at 7.30pm. And on Easter Sunday (April 4), the celebration of the Holy Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord will take place at 10am. Once the mass is over, the Holy Father will impart the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing at 12pm. You can see the celebrations live here.

What to do in Rome on Easter (before the coronavirus)

As you may have noticed, religious celebrations besides being deeply rooted in Italians’ traditions, are also deeply rooted in the Italians’ hearts. Surely, Easter is among the most loved ones. Its celebration extends over one entire week, the Holy Week, during which families reunite, attend various religious events, and enjoy big meals together.

However, whether you are celebrating your Easter with your family, friends or alone, I’m happy to tell you that there is a lot you can do here in Rome on Easter. The city and its nearby towns offer many opportunities to discover old celebrations and local traditional foods. Let’s start with the firsts.

Religious events in Rome during Easter

One of the most important religious event in Rome is the traditional Via Crucis or “Way of the Cross” led by Pope Francis. The procession, which retraces Christ’s way to his crucifixion, will depart from the Colosseum on April 19th at 9.15pm. The Rome Via Crucis is attended by thousands of faithful, that it is why the procession is usually very crowded. If you are looking for something smaller and more intimate, there are alternatives as much as traditional.

On the night of Good Friday, the small town of Bracciano commemorates the Via Crucis throughout the alleys of its medieval center. The town, located only 40 minutes north to Rome, will host a religious reenactment composed of more than 150 performers. Every year, the actors’ old traditional costumes and Bracciano’s enchanting medieval atmosphere attract people from all over Italy. The procession of the Good Friday is also celebrated in many neighboring towns such as Albano Laziale, Castel Madama and Nerola.

If you’re in Rome during Holy Week, don’t miss out on the Papal Audience on Wednesday. You can get tickets here.

Traditional Easter breakfast

On Easter morning, the traditional breakfast is one of my family’s unavoidable traditions. This meal, a sort of Italianized brunch, is composed of cold cuts, boiled eggs, different types of cheese, pizza di pasqua (either sweet or salty), fruits and, of course, the just-opened chocolate eggs. Now that I am vegetarian, this traditional breakfast has been enriched with other tasty foods. My favorite one is the Erbazzone, an Italian typical salty quiche stuffed with wild herbs and spices that vary across each region.

After the breakfast, I remember my grandma hurrying to clean the house before going to the morning Mass, so she could have everything ready for the subsequent big lunch. If you are planning on spending your Easter in Rome, you can go to any church and participate to the Easter Mass. Also, if you’re thinking big, you can try to get some free tickets for the Mass in San Peter for you and your family. Just make sure to arrive a few hours early!

Traditional Easter lunch

After the morning Mass, Italian families always reunite for the traditional lunch. The more traditional will stay home preparing typical foods, others, instead, prefer to go to a restaurant. Whatever will be your decision, the variety of typical foods will amaze you. Easter dishes vary all across Italy: each town has different traditions!

However, there are some universal and must-have dishes shared all over the country: fried artichokes, lasagna, torta pasqualina, colomba pasquale and, of course, the chocolate eggs. If you’re looking for an Easter lunch in Rome, Il Marchese at Via di Ripetta and Centro near Monti are great choices with their special Easter menu.

While Pasticceria Bompiani in Rome creates beautifully decorated chocolate eggs, which are inspired by the works of contemporary artists, transforming a chocolate egg in an art piece. Another patisserie that will amaze you is Grezzo Raw Chocolate. This Raw Vegan shop combines the benefits of highly nutritious ingredients with the goodness of pure and natural flavors, making you forget of all the common stereotypes on vegan food.

How to celebrate Pasquetta Italian style

The last day of celebration after Pasqua is Pasquetta. Easter Monday is usually spent by Italians as a day trip to the countryside. Families and friends meet to have a relaxing picnic in nature, either organizing a nice barbecue or bringing the left-overs from the Sunday Easter lunch. Thanks to the FAI, the park of Villa Gregoriana in Tivoli, opens to the public during the Easter Weekend, offering also the possibility to buy baskets of local products to enjoy a beautiful picnic in nature. Villa Greogoriana will for sure amaze you with its waterfalls and caves, and, best of all, it is very close to Rome and reachable also by train or a bus from Stazione Tiburtina.

Check out some more day trips you can take to celebrate Pasquetta