Jazz concerts facing the Colosseum

Until the 28th of September the Parco del Celio will be hosting the event JAZZ&IMAGE organised by the historic Jazz Club of Rome Alexanderplatz Jazz Club, with the artistic direction of Eugenio Rubei. It will be home to both Italian and international musicians alike, performing throughout the end of the summer.

Right in front of the Colosseum, with a breathtaking panorama, Roma will become the capital of Jazz. Concerts will begin at 9pm with tickets available from 5 euros, and with the possibility to enjoy some quality Italian products at the food and beverage section.

Among the artists present in the billboard Rosario Giuliani, Javier Girotto, Aires Tango, Paolo Innarella, Roberto Gatto, Bruce Ditmas Kubist Dream Band, Pippo Matino Trio, Andrea Gomellini 5et, a international jazz start as the pianist Kirk Lyghtsey, Gipsy King Acoustic, Ronnie Burrage Brooklyn Collective, Rick Margitza, Giovanni Tommaso Quartet, Stefania Tallini & Franco Piana, Cinzia Tedesco and many others.

But the event does not only consist on nightly concerts; the space is open from midday and awaits us with seminars, rehearsals, music courses, and other various cultural activities – all for free. It’s a lovely pastime activity for families, for the lovers of music, or for anyone who would like to learn more about the world of Jazz.

You can find the programme on their website. To book concerts call 3387070737 – 3666621900 or e-mail: prenotazioni.alexanderplatz@gmail.com

Till September 28, 2021

Viale Parco del Celio

Concerts begin at 9pm

Every day, entry fee: €5-15

Reservations

+ 39 338 707 0737 – prenotazioni.alexanderplatz@gmail.com

jazzimage.it