Open House Rome 2021

On the 2nd and 3th of October 2021, everyone will have the chance to explore the great architecture and design of contemporary structures, historical buildings, and even private houses all over Rome. Thanks to Open House Rome (an international event, which involves every year 50 cities in the world), more than 200 sites will open their doors for two days to visitors and tourists alike.

Events are divided into seven categories: Abitare (visits to private apartments), Architettura del Quotidiano (little known buildings to many of the city’s residents), Bed & Food, Attraversare la storia (exploring Rome’s buildings through the various historical ages), Patrimonio Creativo, Engineering, and Città della conoscenza (visiting the city’s sites of knowledge, culture and research).

The program includes iconic places, such as cultural institutes, representative offices and academies (the Egyptian Academy, the Danish Institute, Villa Medici – French Academy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation), museums and historic buildings, sites of scientific and cultural interest, including the Italian Space Agency ASI, the American Academy in Rome, the Auditorium della Tecnica, the Biblioteca di Storia Moderna e Contemporanea at Palazzo Mattei di Giove, the National Fire Academy, and the John Cabot University. There is no shortage of more unusual locations, such as the Casa delle Armi at the Foro Italico or the quarries of Villa de Sanctis in Centocelle, and real gems as the Convent of San Bonaventura al Palatino and the Casa dei Crescenzi.

OPEN HOUSE 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

2–3 October 2021

more than 200 buildings, 60 special events and 18 tours

Free entry, reservation required

openhouseroma.org