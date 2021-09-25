Events in Rome, Exhibitions, Performances / Theatre

Open House Rome 2021

Discover Rome’s Architecture

On the 2nd and 3th of October 2021, everyone will have the chance to explore the great architecture and design of contemporary structures, historical buildings, and even private houses all over Rome. Thanks to Open House Rome (an international event, which involves every year 50 cities in the world), more than 200 sites will open their doors for two days to visitors and tourists alike.

Events are divided into seven categories: Abitare (visits to private apartments), Architettura del Quotidiano (little known buildings to many of the city’s residents), Bed & Food, Attraversare la storia (exploring Rome’s buildings through the various historical ages), Patrimonio Creativo, Engineering, and Città della conoscenza (visiting the city’s sites of knowledge, culture and research).

The program includes iconic places, such as cultural institutesrepresentative offices and academies (the Egyptian Academy, the Danish Institute, Villa Medici – French Academy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation), museums and historic buildingssites of scientific and cultural interest, including the Italian Space Agency ASI, the American Academy in Rome, the Auditorium della Tecnica, the Biblioteca di Storia Moderna e Contemporanea at Palazzo Mattei di Giove, the National Fire Academy, and the John Cabot University. There is no shortage of more unusual locations, such as the Casa delle Armi at the Foro Italico or the quarries of Villa de Sanctis in Centocelle, and real gems as the Convent of San Bonaventura al Palatino and the Casa dei Crescenzi.

OPEN HOUSE 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • STUDIO NEMA presso Il Nuovo Politecnico - Paolo Fusco
    STUDIO NEMA PRESSO IL NUOVO POLITECNICO. Crediti: Paolo Fusco
    3C+T SPAZIO ARCHITETTURA.
    Crediti: Fabrizio Capolei
  • G20_GreenGarden
    FAO – G20 GREEN GARDEN
    @Pier Paolo Cito
  • studio IT’S HUB ©F.Mattuzzi_IMG_8119
    IT’S HUB_UNDERGROUND
    Crediti: Matuzzi
  • Palazzo Salviati dopo il restauro
    PALAZZO SALVIATI – SEDE DEL CENTRO ALTI STUDI PER LA DIFESA
  • orizzonte europa - image courtesy of AF517 copyright Luc Boegly
    ORIZZONTE EUROPA
    Crediti: image courtesy of AF517 copyright Luc Boegly
  • GAMP_Studio Tiepolo_Paolo Fusco_HI-001 A4 300dp
    STUDIO GAMP! PRESSO IL NUOVO POLITECNICO
    Crediti: Paolo Fusco
  • palazzo aeronautica militare rome
    PALAZZO AERONAUTICA
  • via Arimondi Portonaccio_0
    ARIMONDI 3
  • EX PASTIFICIO PANTANELLA - FONDAZIONE GIMEMA-@Nico Marziali_0
    EX PASTIFICIO PANTANELLA – FONDAZIONE GIMEMA
    Crediti: Nico Marziali
  • circolo sportivo rai
    CIRCOLO SPORTIVO RAI
  • AUDITORIUM DELLA TECNICA ROMA
    AUDITORIUM DELLA TECNICA
  • Atelier LE SIBILLE
    Atelier LE SIBILLE

2–3 October 2021

more than 200 buildings, 60 special events and 18 tours

Free entry, reservation required

openhouseroma.org

Le Artigiane
Since 1999 Le Artigiane Shop in Rome has been hosting artisans who...
