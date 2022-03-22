Palazzo Cipolla presents: London Calling – British Contemporary Art Now

A Must See Contemporary Art Exhibition in Rome

From March 17th to July 17th Palazzo Cipolla will host a new gallery show highlighting the past 50 years of London’s finest contemporary art. The show will feature over 30 pieces from 13 of the world’s most prolific artists from David Hockney to Idris Khan. The focus of the show is to highlight art and artists that were heavily influenced by the city of London, with works from over 5 generations of artists born between 1937 and 1978. This is one of the most significant art exhibitions ever to reach Rome and must not be missed.

Idris Khan, Once more to this star, 2022, 3 glass plates printed with Prussian blue oil ink, aluminium, rubber, 165x140x18 cm – Courtesy the Artist and Sean Kelly Gallery, New York

From the outside the Palazzo Cipolla Museum is an antique building, fitting the style of the surrounding neighborhood. Upon entry, however, you are met with a completely refinished gallery space with modern details and strategic lighting that complements the space. The staff are polite, and the museum feels welcoming despite housing treasures of the art world.

The artists featured in this exhibition are: David Hockney, Micheal Craig-Martin, Sean Scully, Tony Cragg, Anish Kapoor, Julian Opie, Grayson Perry, Yinka Shonibare, Jake and Dinos Chapman, Damien Hirst, Mat Collishaw, Annie Morris, and Idris Khan. The pieces in this exhibit cross all mediums and convey a wide array of messages, from that of motherhood and fertility, to the normalization of war and violence. London Calling is a one-of-a-kind experience and gives access to some of the most creative minds of the past 50 years.

Tony Cragg Skull, 2016 Bronzo 150x104x68 cm, Courtesy the Artist and Tucci Russo Studio per l’Arte Contemporanea, Torre Pellice (Torino) – Photo Jack Hems – ©Tony Cragg by Siae 2022

Some installations that stood out were the sculptural work of Anish Kapoor. There are three works in the main room by Kapoor, my favorite of which is Non Object (Triangle Twist) – 2014. The abstract structure is fully mirrored and distorts the reflections. The work is meant to be an ‘encounter’ for the viewer, causing strong physical effects, even an abstraction from our own form and sense of space. I was also struck by Sean Scully’s oil paintings; they take on abstract forms and play with color and shape. Scully’s work was a break from European tradition and a pure expression of Abstract Art. One cannot forget about the world-renowned pop art of Damien Hirst. Hirst has three pieces in this show which show clear inspiration from Andy Warholl. Hirst experiments with pop culture through mundane objects and the repetition of shapes and color.

Damien Hirst Beautiful totally out of this world painting, 2005

The visual beauty alone is worth the entrance fee (€7,50). This exhibition will leave you in awe and conjure strong emotions. Upon leaving I felt inspired to continue to dive into the world of contemporary art. Even if you cannot fully understand the art in front of you, I highly recommend a visit to London Calling.

Grayson Perry, Limited edition handbag with handle created by Grayson Perry in collaboration with Osprey London (pink), 2019, 18x22x9 cm, Courtesy the Artist and Victoria Miro Gallery, London – ©Grayson Perry

London Calling. British Contemporary Art Now.

Till 17 July 2022

Palazzo Cipolla

Via del Corso, 320

Opening times

Tuesday – Sunday

10am – 8pm (last entrance 7pm)

Tickets

€4-6

fondazioneterzopilastrointernazionale.it