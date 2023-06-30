Videocittà, The Festival of Vision and Digital Culture Returns to Rome

Videocittà showcases for the sixth time the most innovative and cutting-edge aspects of Rome

Videocittà takes us into the world of audio-visual and digital arts, featuring screenings, performances, DJ sets, talks, installations, video-mappings, video-art and bringing together artists from both the national and international scenes.

This year’s edition, hosted at the fascinating Gazometro in Ostiense, offers a variety of events, ranging from those that span the entire duration of the festival to one-offs. A universe of extraordinary encounters awaits you, sure to leave you amazed as you have the opportunity to see things never seen before.

Among the installations and activities that run throughout the whole festival, you will find “Mater Terrae,” a site-specific installation by the international art studio Sila Sveta, featuring original music by Mace. The Gazometro will become the subject of a visionary vortex of video projections in close dialogue with the original music of one of the most innovative figures in the Italian music scene.

Furthermore, another site-specific creation will enhance the second architectural structure of the Gazometro area: the Altoforno – the former blast furnace. It will undergo an intervention curated by None Collective, featuring a series of video content on the theme of Transition, serving as an immaterial backdrop to live performances and DJ sets by some of the most interesting representatives of the new national and international audiovisual scene. This includes the French electronic music duo The Blaze, the pioneer of house music and digital arts Dixon, the avant-pop artist Lyra Pramuk, as well as Italian artists Bawrut, Ginevra Nervi, Bnkr44, Ginevra, and Elasi.

The Altoforno will also host “Futura,” a collective exhibition featuring national and international artists in digital art and motion graphics. Through works of kinetic typography, they will compose a message that expresses the theme of this edition: “The Transition.”

Within the Gazometro area, Opificio 41 will host a program of audio-video Live Performances. Once again, the festival dedicates a significant space to Video Art with a dedicated three-night showcase. The first evening will feature Greek artist Janis Rafa as the protagonist. The second evening will present a selection of video works from the Video Art Collection of MAXXI. The final evening will focus on the latest chapter of Black Med, an ongoing project by Invernomuto.

Among the highlights of this edition of Videocittà, “Forme e colori di una scoperta” is certainly a standout. It is a video mapping project curated by the National Institute of Nuclear Physics to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson. One of the buildings in the Gazometro complex will take on the colors and appearance of the instruments used to achieve this scientific feat.

Lastly, “Agorà” is Videocittà’s professional program that connects the local creative industry with experts in audio-visual, digital, and artistic fields, offering masterclasses and networking opportunities to develop skills and connections.

Since 2018, Videocittà has transformed Rome into a cosmopolitan city, capturing the attention of a broad audience of all ages. With its presence in iconic locations such as historical squares, art galleries, and spaces of industrial archaeology, it has created a unique environment that has attracted over 450,000 visitors in previous editions.

Videocittà continues to establish itself as a must-attend event for those who wish to immerse themselves in the most contemporary and dynamic version of Rome, for those who, at the heart of an ancient city, are interested in the future.

July 13th-16th

Gazometro, Via del Commercio 9-11

Tickets

Full Pass 40€*

Thursday July 13th: Daily Pass 15€

Friday July 14th: Daily Pass 20€*

Saturday July 15th: Daily Pass 20€*

Sunday July 16th: Daily Pass 15€*

