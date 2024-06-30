A Guide To The Best Events In July 2024 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in July

Rome, the eternal city, is always a fantastic destination, but the summer months bring an extra dose of excitement! It’s hot, it’s sexy, and there’s so much to explore and enjoy. In this article, we’ve got some awesome suggestions for the best events in July 2024 in Rome, such as exhibitions, summer festivals, and other cool activities happening in Rome this July.

Exhibitions this July in Rome

If you are an art lover, this July offers a number of very interesting exhibitions. You can check out the Festival des Cabanes at Villa Medici. For photography enthusiasts, don’t miss “Vincent Peters. Timeless Time” and “A Beautiful World. Mario Testino” at Palazzo Bonaparte, as well as “Uninhabitable Architecture” at Centrale Montemartini. For contemporary art, visit the “Emotion” exhibit at Chiostro del Bramante. July is also your last chance to see “Raffaello, Tiziano, Rubens” and “New American Realism” at Palazzo Barberini.

Best events in July in Rome

Live music

The month of July is when the Olympic Stadium gets filled with music, with big concerts planned and it is also the month of summer festivals, taking place all over the city. Many artists from a variety of musical traditions and backgrounds will be performing on various stages. Check them out and pick your favourite!

Until 27 July | Rock in Roma

The Rock in Rome Festival began in 2009 and fifteen years later it has become one of the main international rock festivals in Italy. The event is a must for any rock music lover, with two months of programming starting in mid-June until the end of July at the huge Ippodromo delle Capannelle. For thousands of rock fans, this is THE unmissable event of the year in Rome!

July Line-up: Gigi D’Agostino, Tommaso Paradiso, Bruce Dickinson, Kerry King, Cat Power, Placebo, Deep Purple, Massimo Pericolo, 21 Savage, BNKR4, Club Dogo, Deejay Time, Loreena Mckennit, Marlene Kuntz, Tedua

Until 6 August | Summertime at Casa del Jazz

Starting on 7 June, Italian and foreign stars, jazz-rock legends, great orchestras, leading pianists, contaminations and new trends… the summer season of the Casa del Jazz, produced by the Fondazione Musica per Roma, offers once again this year a program full of novelties and surprises. More than 40 concerts and performances will take place on the open-air stage set up in the park of Villa Osio on Viale di Porta Ardeatina.

Until 6 August | Villa Ada Festival

Set in the park of Villa Ada in Rome, this year’s Villa Ada Festival has in store many concerts of Italian and international artists. In the 2024 lineup, standout names include The Libertines, who will be presenting tracks from “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade,” Elio e le Storie Tese returning to Rome with the show “I Have Only One Tooth Left and I’m Trying to Screw It Back In,” and Cory Henry, a true icon of contemporary jazz.

Until 10 August | Caracalla Festival

Opera, dance, cinema, theater, great symphonic music, jazz and pop. The summer program of Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera becomes a festival: the Caracalla Festival, with 60 evenings from 3 June to 10 August at the Portico Theater and the Temple of Jupiter at the ancient Baths of Caracalla. Don’t miss out and book your spots!

Until 5 September | Roma Summer Fest

The incredible architectural space of the Auditorium will host the Fondazione Musica per Roma – Roma Summer Fest. This is one of the most important music events of the Roman summer, each year hosting many artists from the national and international music scene who return to the capital for a series of unmissable concerts.

July Line-up: Blue, Slowdrive, Queens of the Stone Age, Cat Power, Take That, James Blake, Deep Purple, Subsonica, Gary Clarke Jr., Ludovico Einaudi, Marisa Monte, The Cinematic Orchestra, Cristiano de André, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Loreena McKennit, Nicola Piovani, Nick Carter, Marcus Miller, Loredana Bertè, Massimo Ranieri

Until 7 September | Village Celimontana

This summer, Village Celimontana is making a comeback to the Eternal City with its eight edition. One of the most beloved jazz and swing events in Rome, the festival will start on June 15, 2024 and run until September 7. Over the next couple of months, the villa will host more than 100 free concerts.

Until 22 September | Jazz&Image: Colosseum Festival

Until the 22nd of September the Parco del Celio will be hosting the event JAZZ&IMAGE organised by the historic Jazz Club of Rome Alexanderplatz Jazz Club, collaboration with another iconic venue, Big Mama. Both clubs are celebrating their 40th anniversaries in 2024, marking this milestone with a joint festival. The event will feature performances by both Italian and international musicians, making it a highlight of the late summer season.

Until 29 September | Lungo il Tevere 2024

Get into the vibrant atmosphere of the riverside at the Lungo il Tevere summer festival along the Tiber, celebrating art, food, and nightlife. Enjoy free shows, cool shops, delicious cuisines, and cultural delights from July until late August.

5-7 July | Videocittà Festival of Rome 2024

Videocittà is an innovative audiovisual festival in Rome showcasing transformative moving images. It engages diverse audiences through screenings, performances, talks, and installations. With renowned artists, large attendance and great locations.

7,9,11,13, 16 July | LETTERATURE International Literature Festival of Rome 2024

Celebrating its 23nd year, the International Literature Festival will bring together esteemed Italian and international authors who have made significant contributions to contemporary literature. Entitled “Questa è la Storia”, the festival pays tribute to one of the greatest Italian writers of 20th-century, Elsa Morante, marking fifty years since the publication of her novel “La Storia.”

17 July – 7 September | Ostia Antica Festival

The 2024 Ostia Antica Festival presents a diverse program of music and theater performances, featuring renowned national artists in a blend of tradition and innovation. Held in collaboration with the Archaeological Park of Ostia Antica, the festival offers an enchanting atmosphere. Among many others, Vinicio Capossela and Goran Bregovic, Patti Smith and Carmen Consoli, Flavia Mastrella and Antonio Rezza will perform.

18 July | Prisma Awards

Prisma Film Awards returns to Rome’s Cinema Farnese in Campo de’ Fiori. Five films were chosen among the submissions received from all over the world with projects from as far as Canada and as close as Italy itself. Get ready to sit back, relax and enter another dimension.

26 – 28 July | Rally di Roma

An unmissable event starting from Bocca della Verità in Rome and spanning over 900 km of routes in the Lazio Region. Three days of passion, adrenaline, and sports.

27 – 28 July | SUPERAURORA Music Festival

SUPERAURORA is Rome’s new festival: renowned international artists will perform for two days of music in the extraordinary location of Pineta di Castel Fusano, right by the sea.

Open-air Cinema

Experience the enchantment of open-air cinema in Rome this July. From piazzas like Piazza San Cosimato to parks like Parco degli Acquedotti and Villa Borghese, as well as cultural venues like MAXXI Museum, various locations offer outdoor movie screenings. Immerse yourself in the magic of cinema under the stars and enjoy a diverse range of films, making your summer nights in Rome truly memorable. Stay on the lookout for cinema listings.