En Plein Air: A guide to Rome’s outdoor Cinemas in 2021

Moonlit Movie Nights in Rome

Nothing says summer in the Eternal City like a movie under the stars (preferably with a gelato in hand). This month, piazzas, lush villas, and Rome’s only island transform into open-air cinemas, showing everything from classic flicks, to kid-friendly favorites, to new releases–all in full compliance with the anti-covid measures. Read on for our top picks of outdoor flicks in the city.

Cinema in Piazza 2021

From June 4th to August 1st, Rome’s piazzas will be transformed into opportunities to rebuild community and experience intense civil and social value. Rome’s piazzas are once again being transformed into a movie theater, as the free outside movie festival, “Il Cinema in Piazza,” has returned to Rome for its 7th year. Just like last year, it will be hosted in three locations: Piazza San Cosimato (June 4 – August 1), Monte Ciocci (June 19 – July 25), Casale della Cervelletta (June 10 – July 25).

43 movie nights are in store in three locations on 12×8-meter large screens. All films will be shown in the original language, with Italian subtitles. Entry to the open-air theaters will be allowed only if you’ve reserved your seat on prenotaunposto.it, on which you’ll be able to reserve your “area” where you can bring your pillows , towels and seats directly from home.

Till August 1, 2021

Piazza San Cosimato); Monte Ciocci; Casale della Cervelletta in Tor Sapienza

Films shown nightly at 8pm / 8.30pm / 9.15pm

Free entry – Mandatory reservation

ilcinemainpiazza.it

Caleidoscopio @ Casa del Cinema

Under the towering pines of Villa Borghese, Casa del Cinema will host its outdoor film festival Caleidoscopio at Teatro Ettore Scola, divided into themes. Three months of free open-air evenings dedicated to the stars of Italian and international cinema in the evocative setting of Villa Borghese, and in particular to the great actor and director Nino Manfredi: 8 evenings will be dedicated to him in honor of his centenary. Cinema will be told once again from June 21 to September 19, with the usual formula of a themed screening each day of the week. Some of the protagonists this summer will be the Middle Ages as reimagined by great Italian directors, German post-expressionist cinema, and also the best Italian comedies. But that’s not it, you’ll get to immerse yourself in the dazzling reality of the Italian documentary inserted in the Cinema in Luce program that brings together talented authors and the extraordinary archive images of the Istituto Luce. Additionally, the CSC Social Club will contribute with their favorite movies. There will be several nights dedicated to music with concerts, homages to composers, and documentaries about opera and ballet. As usual, Caleidoscopio will host a series of special events focusing on international movies including the Romafrica Film Festival, Lithuania Film Days, Irish Film Festival and Slovenian Films. Reservations can be made up to 90 minutes before the event.

From June 21 to September 19, 2021

Largo Marcello Mastroianni,1 (Villa Borghese)

Films shown nightly, from 9pm onwards

Free entry

casadelcinema.it

Floating Theatre

From June 24th till September 9th get ready for a completely new format in one of the most cinematic neighborhoods of Rome: Tim Vision Floating Theatre – an actual open-air cinema that floats on EUR’s famous laghetto! The festival will light up the Roman summer with a rich programming of guests, previews, thematic days, screenings of great classics and debuts, films of any genre from all over the world with Italian subtites.

from June 24th to September 9th

Parco Centrale del Lago – Laghetto dell’EUR – Entrance on Viale Africa

Daily 9pm

€6 + €1,5 (booking fee)

floatingtheatre.it

Sotto le Stelle dell’Austria

The ninth edition of “Sotto le Stelle dell’Austria” dedicated to the best of contemporary Austrian cinema, awaits you in the beautiful garden of the Austrian cultural institute from June 23th to July 7th. This year’s program pays particular attention to the work of female directors. Reservations mandatory via email.

The Program:

Wednesday June 23, 8.30pm

HOCHWALD

by Evi Romen, with Thomas Prenn, Noah Saavedra, Josef Mohamed

by Evi Romen, with Thomas Prenn, Noah Saavedra, Josef Mohamed Thursday June 24, 9pm

WAREN EINMAL REVOLUZZER

by Johanna Moder, with Julia Jentsch, Manuel Rubey, Josef Hader

by Johanna Moder, with Wednesday June 30, 9pm

EIN BISSCHEN BLEIBEN WIR NOCH

by Arash T. Riahi, with Leopold Pallua, Rosa Zant, Ines Miro

by Arash T. Riahi, with Thursday July 1, 9pm

GLORY TO THE QUEEN

by Tatia Skhirtladze e Anna Khazaradze

by Tatia Skhirtladze e Anna Khazaradze Tuesday July 6, 9pm

GLÜCK GEHABT

by Peter Payer with Philipp Hochmair, Julia Roy, Larissa Fuchs

by Peter Payer with Philipp Hochmair, Julia Roy, Larissa Fuchs Wednessday July 7, 9pm

TONSÜCHTIG – DIE WIENER SYMPHONIKER VON INNEN

by Iva Švarcová, Malte Ludin

June 23 – July 7 2021

Forum Austriaco di Cultura – Via B. Buozzi 113

8.30, 9pm

Free entry, mandatory reservation via email prenotazione.forumaustriaco@gmail.com

austriacult.roma.it

Cinecittà Film Festival (edition 2021 to be confirmed)

The Cinecittà Film Festival returns for its seventh edition, boasting everything from documentaries, to animated features, to submissions from rising filmmakers. Inspired by Cinecittà studios, the festival aims to show films that often have a social or political relevance, stimulating debate and discussion among viewers.

July 16-19 2020

Via Lemonia

9pm

free entrance

Pagina Facebook

Arene di Roma

Many locations throughout Rome:

ARENA NUOVO SACHER

Till August 1, 2021

Largo Ascianghi, 1

9.30pm

Entry Fee €5 – 7

www.sacherfilm.eu

ARENA ADRIANO STUDIOS

TBC

Via Tiburtina, 521

9.30pm

Entry Fee €5 – 7

www.ferrerocinemas.com

ARENA TIZIANO

FIno al 20 Settembre 2020

Via Guido Reni, 2

9.30pm

Entry fee €3 – 4

www.facebook.com/Cinema-Tiziano-sito-ufficiale-159721814065333/

ARENA GARBATELLA

TBC

Piazza Benedetto Brin

9.15pm

Entry fee €5 – 6

www.arenagarbatella.it