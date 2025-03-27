Rome’s New Tiber Riverfront Park is Now Open to the Public

The first of five new riverfront parks along the Tiber was inaugurated by Mayor Gualtieri. Four more to open by Easter, starting on April 5 in Ostia Antica.

Rome takes a significant step in the revitalization of its riverfront with the opening of the “Lungotevere delle Navi” riverfront park, now fully accessible to the public. The 1.6-hectare area has been transformed with an €800,000 investment from Jubilee funds as part of a master plan to redevelop the Tiber’s riverbanks.

The inauguration was attended by Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who emphasized the importance of this project in reconnecting the city with its river.

Designed with a focus on accessibility, environmental sustainability, and landscape integration, the park also features educational spaces aimed at raising awareness of environmental preservation.

A key feature of the new park is a 570-meter-long wooden walkway, which winds through open spaces and panoramic areas. The park’s wooden structures have been designed to minimize ecological impact, contributing to the restoration of the area’s natural balance and increasing local biodiversity in a space that had long suffered from neglect.

The opening of the “Lungotevere delle Navi” Riverfront Park is just the first step in a broader initiative. Four more riverfront parks will be opened, with the next inauguration scheduled for April 5 in Ostia Antica.

The goal is to return the Tiber to the people, creating new public spaces and promoting a sustainable urban development model for the city of Rome.