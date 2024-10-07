Tevere Day 2024: The Tiber River Joins UNESCO’s Protected Heritage List

The largest event for the revival and preservation of Rome’s Iconic Tiber River returns.

The sixth edition of Tevere Day, Rome’s largest event dedicated to the revitalization and preservation of the Tiber River, takes place from October 7 to 13, 2024. This year’s edition brings an exciting announcement: the section of the Tiber River that flows through the historic center of Rome is now officially part of UNESCO’s protected heritage. This achievement will be celebrated during the Tevere patrimonio del mondo conference on October 8 at the Ara Pacis.

This designation underscores the river’s importance not just as a natural resource, but as a cultural landmark. It also highlights the ongoing efforts to restore and rehabilitate the Tiber’s banks, which have played a pivotal role in shaping the life and history of Rome. Now under UNESCO’s protection, the Tiber joins a list of other globally significant sites.

Over 140 events will take place along 84 kilometers of the Tiber’s banks, with key points including Lungotevere degli Anguillara, Ponte della Musica, and Scalo de Pinedo. The event will also extend to areas north and south of the city, such as the Nazzano Tevere Farfa Park, Ostia Antica, and Fiumicino’s Imperial Ports. From October 11-13, environmental parks will also host numerous activities, including family-friendly outdoor events.

Highlights include sustainability lessons for schools, special openings of the Orfeo Tamburi mural and the never-before-seen Temple of Jupiter on Tiber Island. The event will also feature a Musical Festival showcasing local orchestras and bands from Rome’s various districts.

In addition to cultural events, there will be sports, bike rides, boat tours, and more, offering a unique way to explore and appreciate the Tiber and its surroundings. Tevere Day 2024 promises a blend of history, culture, and community, all centered around Rome’s iconic river.

7 – 13 October 2024 (VI edition)

tevereday.org