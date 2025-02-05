Maestro Bistrot and Cocktail Bar

Maestro is the all-day bistro and bar located near Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera

Right across the stunning Teatro dell’Opera and in between Termini Station and the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, Maestro awaits you – a charming bistro and cocktail bar where you can enjoy delicious food and drinks from lunch through late evening.

Step inside and immerse yourself in an elegant yet cozy setting within a 17th-century building. The menu offers a delightful selection of Roman and Mediterranean dishes, promising a truly special dining experience.

Maestro is open continuously from lunch until late. Whether you’re visiting before or after an opera or ballet at the Rome Opera House, or simply find yourself in the area, Maestro is the perfect place to relax and enjoy delicious food and drinks.

Lunch and dinner will amaze you with a selection of innovative dishes that still honor tradition. Here, the pasta is fresh and homemade, including all the classic Roman first courses. You’ll also find juicy meats, salmon, grilled octopus, and the catch of the day fillet.

If you’re in the mood for drinks or aperitivo, their vast cocktail selection will blow you away. Choose from a wide variety of spirits and expertly crafted cocktails, each designed to elevate your experience at Maestro.

What we love most about this place is the outdoor seating area, which allows you to enjoy your food or drinks while overlooking the square in front of the Teatro dell’Opera.

Address Via del Viminale, 23 (Repubblica/Teatro dell’Opera) Opening time Daily 11.30am-1.30am Contacts +06 397347339 maestrobistrot.it maestrobistrot +06 397347339