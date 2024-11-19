Nestled in the heart of Rome’s Monti district, Blackmarket Hall is more than just a bar.

Blackmarket Hall, with its romantic lighting, secret rooms, and uncanny resemblance to a roaring-twenties speakeasy, welcomes mixology-enthusiasts, foodies, and music-lovers alike. From its unassuming exterior, you’d never guess the treasure trove of creativity, cocktails, and culture that lies within. But step through its doors, and you’ll find a bohemian haven.

Held in by the thick velvet curtains, dark wood surfaces, and red walls, Blackmarket Hall is an atmospheric experience where you can let your hair down and enjoy quality refreshments. The creators at Blackmarket have truly achieved how to make a space feel inviting and intimate, from the decor to the menu, and although the hall is just a short walk from the Colosseum, walking in will feel like you’ve stepped into a secret.

With two downstairs garden areas, two sitting rooms, two bars, and outdoor heaters for the winter, Blackmarket Hall is incredibly spacious. The space offers a vast variety of luxuriously curated cocktails with international food – including vegetarian and vegan options. They host an extensive aperitivo menu from 5:30pm-8:30pm including weekly specials and their high level kitchen is open every night until midnight.

The cocktail menu is a carefully curated selection of innovative concoctions and timeless classics, often using locally sourced ingredients. Highlights include The Roadhouse Paloma, a citrussy twist on the classic tequila cocktail, and the Aper-Italico, a tribute to Italy’s iconic aperitivo culture.

The hall doesn’t skimp out on food either. There is a full menu, from hearty burgers to eclectic small plates to share, that is sure to please. Vegetarians and vegans aren’t forgotten about here, as there are whole sections of the menu dedicated to plant-based eaters so everyone at Blackmarket Hall can partake in the experience.

Live Music plays a central role at Blackmarket Hall. From live jazz nights to indie acoustic sets, the bar’s stage regularly features talented musicians who set the tone for an unforgettable evening. Live music can be found at BMH 2-3 times a week with events posted on their instagram account and website. Whether you’re there to sip a cocktail or soak in the performances, the ambiance alone is worth the visit.

A few tips from the Roman insiders: get there early as seating fills up quickly (though they do accept reservations), explore the iconic neighborhood of Monti with a pre- or post-bar stroll, and chat with the welcoming bartenders if you’re not sure what to order. The staff’s passion and expertise will guide you to your perfect drink.

Blackmarket Hall is more than just a bar, it’s an experience that captures the essence of Rome’s artistic and eclectic spirit. Whether you’re a cocktail enthusiast, a music lover, or simply someone looking for a unique night out, this hidden gem promises an evening you won’t soon forget. Once you’ve discovered its charm, you’ll understand why it’s one of Rome’s best-kept secrets.

Address Via de Ciancaleoni, 31 (Monti) Hours Mon-Tue: 6pm-1.30am;

Wed-Thu: 5.30pm-1.30am;

Fri-Sat: 5.30pm-2am;

Sun: 5pm-1am Contacts 339 735 1926 339 735 1926 blackmarkethall