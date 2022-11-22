Teatro dell’Opera 2022-23 Season

Rome Opera House Program. All back to Teatro Costanzi and Terme di Caracalla for a new season of opera, ballet and music.

Teatro dell’Opera di Roma has gained an increase in international prestige over the years, hosting performances by world-renowned artists such as Caruso, Gigli, Del Monaco, Maria Callas, Renata Tebaldi, Montserrat Caballé and Raina Kabaivanska, as well as acclaimed orchestra conductors Toscanini, De Sabata, Klemperer, Abbado and the Master Riccardo Musti since 2008. And the 2022-23 season is no exception. From ballet and opera to musicals, concerts and drama, there is something in store for every theatre enthusiast.

Opera and ballet performances are staged between September and May at Teatro Costanzi, while during the summer, the program takes place in the stunning scenery of the open-air Roman Terme di Caracalla. The full program will come out soon, in the meantime some spoilers…

Opera

A great start and a great finish to this year’s opera season, plus a number of masterpieces in between.

On Sunday, November 27, the curtain rises on the new production of Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites, staged under the direction of Michele Mariotti and Emma Dante.

Elisir D’Amore welcomes you back to the theatre after the Christmas break, followed by Aida, directed by Davide Livermore, and Pagliacci, to celebrate Franco Zeffirelli’s birth with one of his best-loved performances. Then, 9 days of Madama Butterfly, with soprano Eleonora Buratto at centre stage from June, 16 to 25 and finally, Giulio Cesare in Egitto closing the season from October, 13 to 21 with Raffaele Pe, Carlo Vistoli and Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, alongside Danielle de Niese, Cleopatra.

Dance

This year’s ballet performances include: Don Quixote, La Bayadère, La Fille Mal Gardée, a special “Bolero” and Rossini Cards. Debuting at the Costanzi are the extraordinary dancers Olga Smirnova, Léonore Baulac, Isabella Boylston, Victor Caixeta and Osiel Gouneo.

Concerts

Finally, the season would not be complete without concerts, which this year are: Verdi’s Requiem, Manfred, the dramatic poem that Robert Schumann drew from Lord Byron, The Valkyrie, by Israeli Omer Meir Wellber, and a last concert on October, 20 featuring three of today’s greatest countertenors, Carlo Vistoli, Raffaele Pe and Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, whose names have already emerged with Giulio Cesare in Egitto.

Summer Season

Also in the summer 2023, the Opera House returns to the traditional stage at the Baths of Caracalla with performances of ballet, music, opera and extras between June to August. The full program will be released soon.

