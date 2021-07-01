MÙN Rooftop Cocktail bar in Monti

The new rooftop with an effortlessly chic, warm, and industrial vibe in the heart of Monti

One of our most beloved neighborhoods in the heart of Rome’s city center is Monti. Rione Monti is an electric neighborhood where classic meets bohemian: the Colosseum is a stone’s throw away, yet the neighborhood is full of hip restaurants, shops, and creatives left and right. Since April of 2021, there is a new face in town that we cannot get enough of: DoubleTree by Hilton Rome Monti. This new hotel has not only created a space that provides guests to see Rome from a different perspective, they have launched their brand Enjoy Roma Monti; a new concept offering a triad of food and drink experiences that invites guests and locals alike to indulge in Roman life, from day and night.

Of the three sister restaurants that are part of Enjoy Roma Monti, we have MÙN: a dual space cocktail lounge bar and rooftop on the 8th floor of the hotel that transports guests to sky level, making the stars and moon seem right at your fingertips. The panoramic views showcase some of Rome’s most beautifully iconic places and sites, from overlooking the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore to admiring Gianicolo Hill and the industrial Gasometro di Roma from a distance. A 360 view of the Eternal City that will be sure to leave you speechless.

MUN is not just any rooftop bar, as the architectural and interior designs are well worth mentioning. Upon stepping out of the all-glass elevator, you are first welcomed to the cozy inside lounge and cocktail bar. There is an effortless flow and balance between warm tuscan orange tones on the walls, wooden tables mixed with rustic chairs, and slate gray metallic fixtures, creating an environment that is elevated and chic with some modern hints. As you step outside to the rooftop outside space, not only are you met with the views mentioned above but also with a warm, yet refreshing breeze during the summer nights with the light of the moon. Relax under the oversized umbrellas and couches, or choose a high-top table to enjoy your cocktail of choice with those you love.

Indulge yourself with drinks signed by MUN’s very own bartenders. Cocktails are elegant and contemporary while still incorporating the heart of traditional Italian mixology. A favorite of ours is the Flamingo, a vodka-infused pomegranate oolong tea, lime juice, grenadine syrup, plum bitters, and sugar, a perfect mix of sweet, pungent, and refreshing. If you prefer a more classical choice, there is a beer menu and wine menu, or you can ask the bartenders to customize your favorite drink. Pair your beverage of choice with an aperitivo or light dinner. We are loving their take on the classic Roman treat Maritozzo, a sweet pastry full of decadent whipped cream that the restaurant has transformed into a savory dish called Maritozzi Salati, for an evening snack.

MÙN is open Monday to Friday from 6:00 pm to 12.00 am and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 12:00 am. MUN is accessible to the public, not just to the hotel guests.

Learn more about Enjoy Roma Monti’s other sister food and cafe MiT on the ground floor of the hotel.