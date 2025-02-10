MidNite Chef Arrives at Nite Kong: Pairing Nights with Haute Cuisine

An elegant fusion of drinks and fine dining, inspired by the beautiful things that happen at night.

A rich lineup of guest chefs awaits, as Patrick Pistolesi and his team welcome five renowned culinary masters into the intimate and elegant atmosphere of Nite Kong. Together, they will create an immersive food & cocktail pairing experience of the highest level.

We attended the preview with Chef Andrea Antonini from Imàgo at the Hassler in Rome (1 Michelin star) and were truly amazed by both the format and overall quality. Don’t expect a traditional dinner—this is a sensory tasting journey featuring signature mini dishes and expertly crafted drinks. If bar food had Michelin stars, this would be it.

The Format

Titled MidNite Chef, the concept unfolds over five exclusive evenings, adding a new dimension to the magic of Nite Kong: haute cuisine intertwining with the mixology artistry of the Nite Kong team. The idea is to merge the talent and creativity of internationally acclaimed chefs with the innovative cocktails crafted by the bartenders who have elevated this Roman venue to the highest international standards. All of this takes place in a sensual ambiance, enhanced by the perfect soundtrack—either live music or a curated DJ set.

The Schedule

Following the invitation-only launch night featuring Chef Andrea Antonini, the first official event will take place on Thursday, March 6, starring Chef Koji Nakai from the acclaimed Nakai restaurant in Rome. He will be accompanied by DJ Giorgio Gigli, who will provide the evening’s soundtrack while Nakai presents a special menu created for the occasion. Expect a night rich in the poetic essence of Japan, where Pistolesi will showcase his deep passion for and knowledge of Japanese culture.

On Thursday, April 3, the spotlight will be on Chef Fabio Verrelli D’Amico, of Mater1apr1ma (1 Michelin star) in Pontinia (Latina), known for his dedication to enhancing the flavors of the reclaimed agricultural lands.

The final two events (dates to be announced) will take place in May and June. Francesco Apreda (Idylio by Apreda, 1 Michelin star, Rome) will bring his signature fusion cuisine in May, while the series will conclude in June with Anthony Genovese (Il Pagliaccio, 2 Michelin stars, Rome), whose culinary style is defined by precision and passion.

Each of these culinary artists will present a menu featuring three courses plus a welcome amuse-bouche, paired with three custom-crafted cocktails, for the price of €90 per person. Every event will be accompanied by live jazz or a DJ set.

Reservations for MidNite Chef can be made through the Superb platform.

Nite Kong

An offshoot of Rome’s renowned Drink Kong, Nite Kong shares the same entrance but offers a distinct experience. Opened in 2023, it is, in the words of Patrick Pistolesi, co-owner and founder, “a tribute to the night and the beautiful things in life. A unique, dreamlike space within an elegant, international bar.”

Discreet yet sophisticated, Nite Kong seats only 28 guests, ensuring impeccable service and outstanding cocktails in an intimate setting.

Nite Kong

Piazza San Martino ai Monti, 8

06 2348 8666

nitekong.com

Pairing Nights

From 9:30 PM

nitekong.superbexperience.com

Opening Times

NITE KONG: Open Thursday to Monday, 7:30 PM – 2:00 AM

DRINK KONG: Open daily from 6:30 PM – 2:00 AM