The best events in Rome this winter

What’s on in Rome this Winter: events to mark on your calendar

It may be cold outside, it may be wet, it may even be snowy — but Rome stays busy in the winter. You’ll be out and about walking those cobblestone streets bundled up and gazing about at the beautifully lit Vatican, Piazza Navona, and Trevi Fountain. Of course, if that’s not enough holiday season for you, check out any of Rome’s bountiful Christmas Markets.

The Roma Gospel Festival

21-31 December

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30

Price: from €20 per performance

You simply cannot miss the annual Roma Gospel Festival, featuring the world’s foremost gospel choirs. Each year some of the greatest American gospel choirs flock to Rome to put on unforgettable performances throughout the festival. This year’s lineup includes Eric Waddell & The Abundant, the Harlem Gospel Choir, Earl Bynum, Ty Morris & HOW, and Kaylah Harvey & The Bronx Black Keys. Lift your voice and sing in the holiday season throughout the last week of December.

Christmas Markets

December – 6 January

Various locations

Free entry

If you didn’t know before, you do now. Rome is famous for its bountiful Christmas markets, which range from classic, traditional holiday wares to fresh, alternative goods. You will no doubt find that perfect gift if you know where to look. Check out our Christmas market guide for the full list of this year’s 2023 – 2024 Christmas markets!

The Best Concerts in Rome this Winter

Various locations

This winter, Rome offers some fantastic concerts, rom the highly anticipated return of Giovanni Allevi (March 3rd Auditorium) to the comeback in Italy of American singer-songwriter LP (March 12th, Auditorium). Don’t miss the tours of two pillars of Italian music: Claudio Baglioni (March 22-24, Palazzo dello Sport) and Renato Zero (March 13-21, Palazzo dello Sport). Other highlights include Coez and Frah Quintale (January 27th, Palazzo dello Sport), Angelo Branduardi (March 2nd, Auditorium), and Jethro Tull (February 11th, Auditorium).

The Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia‘s season promises a symphony of events, including Verdi’s Requiem Mass (February 3-5), the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (March 5th), and the Chamber season featuring the extraordinary pianist Lang Lang on February 19th.

Six Nations Rugby Championship

3 February, 9 March

Stadio Olimpico

Viale dei Gladiatori

Price: €24 – €90

If you’re looking for something that isn’t holiday related, or you’re simply a sports fan, make sure to check out the Six Nations Rugby Championship from February to March! The championship happens in several countries, but you can show your support for the Italian national rugby team on 3 February and 9 March. Of course, we can also direct you to the nearest sport bar if you would rather enjoy the games indoors.

Teatro dell’Opera

Piazza Beniamino Gigli

Price: from €20

What’s better than a night at the opera during the winter? Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera boasts a rich program. End the year with holiday spirit by attending The Nutcracker (December 21-31). In the new year, don’t miss Mozart’s The Magic Flute (January 13-21), the return of the honorary lifetime director of the Opera di Roma, Riccardo Muti, with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (January 29), Gianni Schicchi – L’heure espagnole (February 7-16), the Benjamin Millepied Night (February 9-11), and more!

Equilibrio 2024 – Contemporary Dance Festival

9-24 February 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30

Price: from €12

The Auditorum Parco della Musica will host the 18th edition of Equilibrio, the festival dedicated to contemporary dance and choreographers. Taking place over two weeks, the program features prominent figures on the European scene, including Benjamin Millepied, Wayne McGregor, Anne Van Den Broek, and Marcos Morau. The festival promises to enthrall both dance enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Exhibitions

Various locations

Tickets vary

Fall is the month where museums and galleries open their doors to some amazing exhibitions. But winter is the time where you get to enjoy them! With low temperatures, what better time of year to catch an exhibition? We recommend you visit Don McCullin in Rome and Boris Mikhailov: Ukrainian Diary at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni, Favoloso Calvino at the Scuderie del Quirinale, Helmut Newton. Legacy at the Ara Pacis Museum. Marvel at the creations of Escher at Palazzo Bonaparte and check out the work of Peter Paul Rubens at Galleria Borghese. For an interactive experience, rediscover the art of Van Gogh at the Next Museum and explore the contemporary art scene with EMOTION at Chiostro del Bramante.

