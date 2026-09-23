From October 6th to 8th, the Ottobrata Monticiana is back

Ottobrata Monticiana is back from 9 to 11 October

Three days of events in the Monti neighborhood to relive the charm of the roman “Ottobrate”

Ottobrata Monticiana returns to enliven Rione Monti, Rome’s first and oldest district. From October 9th to 11th, 2026, enjoy three days of initiatives: wellness and sports activities, exhibitions, shows, and concerts that revive the cheerful, carefree spirit of Romans who once celebrated the famous Ottobrate Romane. These were traditional Sunday trips outside the city that took place in the month of October, coinciding with the beautiful sunny days and the grape harvest.

The Ottobrata Monticiana retraces these memories, encapsulating them within the Monti District. This initiative was born after AS Roma’s 1983 Scudetto victory, thanks to the efforts of Prof. Adolfo Cecilia, the founder of the Associazione culturale ricreativa e sportiva Rione Monti, whichaimed at preserving and passing on the traditions and identity of Monti. The goal was to bring together Monticians who had moved to other neighborhoods over the years or were about to do so.

Since that first edition, the Ottobrata Monticiana has become a tradition and a regular event for both old and new Monticians, as well as for tourists and visitors who come to experience the neighborhood’s genuine and authentic atmosphere.

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The 2026 programme

The three-day programme, running from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 October, is packed. The 2026 edition brings the district to life starting from the main stage in Piazza Madonna dei Monti, alongside the events on the Scalinata degli Ibernesi and the moonlight concerts in Largo Visconti Venosta, with many more initiatives spread across the whole district. Beyond concerts and performances, there are exhibitions and roving events, plus workshops open to all ages.

Friday 9 October

Piazza Madonna dei Monti

16:30–17:00 — Carabinieri Band

— Carabinieri Band 17:30–18:00 — Address by the Municipio administration

— Address by the Municipio administration 18:00–18:30 — Awards for the district’s historic businesses (presented by Councillor Cristina Michitelli)

— Awards for the district’s historic businesses (presented by Councillor Cristina Michitelli) 18:30–19:30 — Francesca Bessi, “Tutte le notti in sogno”, Roman songs (accompanied by Corrado Amici)

— Francesca Bessi, “Tutte le notti in sogno”, Roman songs (accompanied by Corrado Amici) 20:00–21:00 — Monti artists and singers: Federica & Federico, Giulia Milano, Stella Scarpetti, Cristina Milanese

— Monti artists and singers: Federica & Federico, Giulia Milano, Stella Scarpetti, Cristina Milanese 21:30–23:30 — I Mezzicani

Scalinata degli Ibernesi

20:00–22:00 — Ludovica Valori with Traindeville

Largo Visconti Venosta

20:00–21:00 — Sestetto Afternine, pop jazz

— Sestetto Afternine, pop jazz 21:00–22:00 — Les Lunettes, swing jazz

Saturday 10 October

Piazza Madonna dei Monti

18:00–19:00 — Prof. Gianni Sega performs the sonnets of Gioachino Belli

— Prof. Gianni Sega performs the sonnets of Gioachino Belli 20:00–21:30 — Theatre with Fabrizio Giannini, “Tutte le buche portano a Roma”

— Theatre with Fabrizio Giannini, “Tutte le buche portano a Roma” 22:00–23:30 — Tiziana Salzano and the Fuori Rotta Band

Scalinata degli Ibernesi

18:00–18:30 — “Il mondo sulle spalle”, a reading with Elettra Mallaby and Giulio Napolitano

— “Il mondo sulle spalle”, a reading with Elettra Mallaby and Giulio Napolitano 20:00–22:30 — Five Red Swing

Largo Visconti Venosta

21:30–23:00 — Interno 7 Jazz Band, a night of swing

Sunday 11 October

Piazza Madonna dei Monti

17:30–18:45 — Monti singers: Giulia Milano, Stella Scarpetti, Cristina Milanese, Ingegno & Federica La Licata, Nadia Frano

— Monti singers: Giulia Milano, Stella Scarpetti, Cristina Milanese, Ingegno & Federica La Licata, Nadia Frano 20:30–21:30 — Stefy Camboni (piano and vocals) and Massimo Mattia

— Stefy Camboni (piano and vocals) and Massimo Mattia 22:00–22:30 — Ottobrata Monticiana lottery draw

— Ottobrata Monticiana lottery draw 22:30–23:30 — Massimo Mattia & Greta Mattia

Scalinata degli Ibernesi

20:00–21:30 — Monti canta Napoli, with Romolo Bianco (vocals and guitar)

Largo Visconti Venosta

20:00–22:00 — Canzoni in prestito, Mirai band & Aula 7

Over the three days the district will also come alive with roving performances (Rugantino & Rosetta, the Lodi Circus, and the Società di Danza in period costume), widespread exhibitions, guided tours, and workshops for all ages.

Visit the website for the full programme

One of the highlights of 2026 is City Adventure, which turns Rione Monti into a large open-air urban game across all three days of the festival. You download the app (iOS and Android), follow a route through the alleys and squares, and play by the “play, shoot, discover, win” formula: historical riddles to solve, questions to answer and hidden details to photograph, with a final leaderboard and prizes up for grabs. There is no set start time: you begin whenever you like, on your own or as a team. All the info and rules are at cityadventure.it.

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Exhibitions, and Other Initiatives

Here is a day-by-day rundown of the exhibitions, cultural initiatives and roving events of Ottobrata Monticiana 2026.

Exhibitions (all three days)

Giuseppe di Legge, “I Luoghi dell’Uomo” and Federico Ruxo, “L’Immaginario Marino” – Bar La Licata, Via dei Serpenti 165 – 9, 10 and 11 October, 07:45–21:30

and – Bar La Licata, Via dei Serpenti 165 – 9, 10 and 11 October, 07:45–21:30 Micro Art Shop – Via Tor de’ Conti 21 – the “Just One Day” flash-exhibition format with a rotating line-up of illustrators, plus the SLURP graphic project on show at Bar La Licata – 11:00–19:30

– Via Tor de’ Conti 21 – the “Just One Day” flash-exhibition format with a rotating line-up of illustrators, plus the SLURP graphic project on show at Bar La Licata – 11:00–19:30 “Stagioni d’Oriente” by Francesca Maffucci – Galleria Moca, Via degli Zingari 1 – Friday 10:00–13:30 and 15:00–18:30, Saturday and Sunday 15:00–18:30

– Galleria Moca, Via degli Zingari 1 – Friday 10:00–13:30 and 15:00–18:30, Saturday and Sunday 15:00–18:30 Mostra delle Macchine parlanti e degli Organetti, by Mario Valentini – Via dei Serpenti 35, c/o FITEL – Friday 16:00–20:00, Saturday 10:00–13:00 and 18:00–22:00

– Via dei Serpenti 35, c/o FITEL – Friday 16:00–20:00, Saturday 10:00–13:00 and 18:00–22:00 Yarn Bombing, textile art installation (AssemblAbili GlobAli OdV) – Cavour metro exit, Piazza della Suburra – installation on view across the three days, with an open workshop 10:30–12:30

Roving events (all three days)

Rugantino & Rosetta – roving, starting from Via del Pozzuolo – 18:00–20:00

– roving, starting from Via del Pozzuolo – 18:00–20:00 Lodi Circus , a circus show with stilt-walkers, acrobats and jugglers – roving – Friday and Saturday, 20:00–22:00

, a circus show with stilt-walkers, acrobats and jugglers – roving – Friday and Saturday, 20:00–22:00 La Tavolata Monticiana – Via del Grifone – 17:00–20:00 – three open discussions with experts and institutions: Friday Environment and quality of life, Saturday Maintenance, upkeep and safety, Sunday Over-tourism and its impact on the district

Friday 9 October

Convento di San Bonaventura (14:30–15:30) – free guided visit, booking required, limited places

(14:30–15:30) – free guided visit, booking required, limited places Gran Ballo dell’Ottocento (20:00–21:30) – a roving period-costume performance by the Società di Danza Circolo Nomentano, starting from Largo Corrado Ricci

(20:00–21:30) – a roving period-costume performance by the Società di Danza Circolo Nomentano, starting from Largo Corrado Ricci Agriculturando – extra-virgin olive oil and Rome’s farming past (from 19:00) – Via della Madonna dei Monti 86 – a talk with an Oculus virtual-reality experience, 45-minute slots, max 15 people, booking required

Saturday 10 October

Istituto Centrale di Patologia degli Archivi e del Libro (11:30–12:30 and 14:30–15:30) – guided visit, max 25 people, booking required

(11:30–12:30 and 14:30–15:30) – guided visit, max 25 people, booking required Mathias Menanteau’s violin-making workshop (12:00–13:00 and 16:30–17:30) – visit, max 15 people, booking required

(12:00–13:00 and 16:30–17:30) – visit, max 15 people, booking required Convento di San Bonaventura (14:30–15:30) – free guided visit, booking required

(14:30–15:30) – free guided visit, booking required All’ombra delle Torri (16:30) – roving guided tour with Dr Alessandra Rossi, meeting point in Piazza del Grillo

(16:30) – roving guided tour with Dr Alessandra Rossi, meeting point in Piazza del Grillo Rione writers in the bookshop (17:00–18:00) – Libreria 220, Via Panisperna 220

(17:00–18:00) – Libreria 220, Via Panisperna 220 Schola Cantorum di Roma, sacred music (18:30–20:00) – Santa Maria ai Monti parish church

(18:30–20:00) – Santa Maria ai Monti parish church Marco Agamennone on the Capofarfa farm (19:00–20:00) – Via Madonna dei Monti 86

Sunday 11 October

Fitness & More with Rome by Run and WIP Fitness (from 09:00) – Piazza Madonna dei Monti and Largo Gaetana Agnesi – a running tour of about 7 km at 9:00, HYROX functional training for adults at 10:00 and 11:00, WIP Kids (ages 8–16) at 12:00 – free, limited places

(from 09:00) – Piazza Madonna dei Monti and Largo Gaetana Agnesi – a running tour of about 7 km at 9:00, HYROX functional training for adults at 10:00 and 11:00, WIP Kids (ages 8–16) at 12:00 – free, limited places Games for children (11:00–13:00) – Via Baccina at the corner of Via del Grifone – free ice cream from Il Gelatone for the children taking part

(11:00–13:00) – Via Baccina at the corner of Via del Grifone – free ice cream from Il Gelatone for the children taking part Gli uomini illustri di Monti (11:00) – roving guided tour with Dr Alessandra Rossi, meeting point in Piazza Madonna dei Monti

(11:00) – roving guided tour with Dr Alessandra Rossi, meeting point in Piazza Madonna dei Monti Il cinema a Monti (16:00) – roving guided tour with Dr Alessandra Rossi, meeting point in Piazza Madonna dei Monti

Workshops

Hands-on, informative sessions blending tradition, craft and creativity, open to the public and in many cases by booking.

Mani che creano – LabCreativo (Arte e Moda in Corso, FITEL) – Via dei Serpenti 35 – free workshops in crochet and amigurumi, sewing and dressmaking, watercolour and creative arts, with demonstrations of embroidery and tatting. Saturday: crochet 15:00–16:30 (max 20) and watercolour 16:30–18:30 (max 15). Info: 388 1626760

(Arte e Moda in Corso, FITEL) – Via dei Serpenti 35 – free workshops in crochet and amigurumi, sewing and dressmaking, watercolour and creative arts, with demonstrations of embroidery and tatting. Saturday: crochet 15:00–16:30 (max 20) and watercolour 16:30–18:30 (max 15). Info: 388 1626760 Lost-wax craftwork and life drawing – Sottobosco, Via Baccina 40 – Friday and Saturday, 10:30–23:00

– Sottobosco, Via Baccina 40 – Friday and Saturday, 10:30–23:00 Candle Store, workshop with Koche Dama – Via dei Serpenti 127 – Friday and Saturday, 17:00–18:30 – max 4 people, by booking

– Via dei Serpenti 127 – Friday and Saturday, 17:00–18:30 – max 4 people, by booking Gold leaf on fabric + demonstration – Via degli Zingari 37 – Saturday, 11:00–13:00

– Via degli Zingari 37 – Saturday, 11:00–13:00 Build your own themed book, workshop for children (ages 4–8) – Libreria 220, Via Panisperna 220 – Saturday, 15:00–21:30

– Libreria 220, Via Panisperna 220 – Saturday, 15:00–21:30 Yarn Bombing, textile art workshop – Cavour metro exit, Piazza della Suburra – across the three days, 10:30–12:30 – open to all, learn to make woollen flowers with the volunteers

– Cavour metro exit, Piazza della Suburra – across the three days, 10:30–12:30 – open to all, learn to make woollen flowers with the volunteers Agriculturando, extra-virgin olive oil between health and history – Via della Madonna dei Monti 86 – across the three days from 19:00, 45-minute slots, max 15 people, booking required, with an Oculus virtual-reality experience on the world of the olive tree

Click here to read the full program

9-11 October 2026

Monti Neigbourhood

ottobratamonticiana.com