From October 6th to 8th, the Ottobrata Monticiana is back

Three days of events in the Monti neighborhood to relive the charm of the roman “Ottobrate”

After a hiatus of 4 years, the Ottobrata Monticiana returns to liven up the Monti neighborhood, the first and oldest neighborhood in Rome. From October 6th to October 8th 2023, three days filled with events, exhibitions, shows, and concerts to rekindle the cheerful and carefree spirit of the Romans who once participated in the famous roman “Ottobrate”. These were traditional Sunday trips outside the city that took place in the month of October, coinciding with the beautiful sunny days and the grape harvest.

The Ottobrata Monticiana retraces these memories, encapsulating them within the Monti District. This initiative was born after AS Roma’s 1983 Scudetto victory, thanks to the efforts of Prof. Adolfo Cecilia, the founder of the Associazione culturale ricreativa e sportiva Rione Monti, whichaimed at preserving and passing on the traditions and identity of Monti. The goal was to bring together Monticians who had moved to other neighborhoods over the years or were about to do so. Since that first edition, the Ottobrata Monticiana has become a tradition and a regular event for both old and new Monticians, as well as for tourists and visitors who come to experience the neighborhood’s genuine and authentic atmosphere.

The 2023 program

The program for the 2023 edition is truly packed with events. Music takes the spotlight, with a series of evenings hosted by Maestro Paolo Tagliaferri, Music Director in the Rione, and the titular organist of Madonna de’ Monti (Friday, October 6th at 5:30 PM). On October 6th, there will be a folk dance performance by the Georgian Community of the neighborhood (at 6:30 PM), followed by the musical group Ladri di carrozzelle (at 7:30 PM), singer-songwriter Roberto Kunstler (at 8:30 PM), the swing music of the Five Red Swing band (at 9:30 PM and 11:00 PM). Laughter will also be on the menu with a performance by Marco Capretti (at 10:20 PM), the television comedian from the Rai2 program Made in Sud.

On October 7th, illusionist magician Pablo will perform (at 7:35 PM), followed by Roman poems dedicated to Trilussa with Spaparacchiato all’ombra d’un pajaro, presented by the Quartetto Romano. Next on the schedule is Traindeville, a journey into Roman songs with Fabio Gammone on the guitar. At 10:30 PM, the dancing begins with a DJ set by Mattia, featuring music from the 70s to the present day.

On the final day of Ottobrata Monticiana, little ones can participate in the Children’s Maratonina in the Colle Oppio area, in front of the Domus Aurea (at 3:30 PM). All participants will receive awards. In the evening (at 7:30 PM), the Arti e Mestieri Rione dè Monti association will honor three historic activities in the district. To conclude the event (at 8:00 PM), there will be a musical performance by Massimo Mattia featuring the most beautiful Roman songs, with the participation of Giulia Milano and former inmates from the Rebibbia Prison (students of Maestro Mattia’s singing course). During the evening, the lottery draw will also take place.

The historical and cultural aspect of the Monti neighborhood is showcased through guided tours organized by Dr. Alessandra Rossi, from tour operator I viaggi di Adriano, and the Istituto d’Istruzione Superiore Cristoforo Colombo, offeringwalks to explore the religious and civic buildings of the area. Among the most interesting visits are the Passeggiata Rionale dall’antica Roma ai giorni nostri (on October 6th at 6:00 PM), the theatre visit La Vera Roma del Marchese del Grillo (the character immortalized by the film starring Alberto Sordi, on October 7th at 11:00 AM), and the guided tour of the Church of San Bonaventura on the Palatine Hill (on October 8th at 3:00 PM).

There are slso various art and design exhibitions scheduled in the galleries of the area. Spazio Monti at Via della Madonna dei Monti 27 hosts Alessandro Arrigo’s drawings dedicated to the houses and streets of the district. Studio Marte at Via degli Zingari 39 exhibits the permanent showcase of Fabrizio Di Nardo. Additionally, at the Incinque Open Art Monti gallery at Via della Madonna de’ Monti 94, the ROMA JEWELRY WEEK contemporary jewelry exhibition will be held.

And there’s more: debates, activities for children, magic shows, book presentations, recitals of dialectal poetry, all the way to the drawing of the Ottobrata Lottery, featuring 56 prizes up for grabs.

The “Tavolata”

The event would not fully embrace the Roman tradition without the culinary aspect. This risk has been perfectly averted thanks to the so-called Tavolata, organized by the restaurateurs, food vendors, and hosts of the Mercati Rionali of Via Baccina and Via dell’Agnello. Each of them will prepare a dish that will contribute to the menus enjoyed by attendees during the three days of celebration. You will be able to savor the dishes while seated at the two large communal tables set up in the markets, fostering a spirit of sharing and social togetherness.

6-7-8 October 2023

Monti Neigbourhood

ottobratamonticiana.com