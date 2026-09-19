Rome’s Live Music Concerts in October

Best Concerts in Rome in October 2026
As autumn settles in, Rome’s concert season moves indoors and gets busier than ever. October brings a packed calendar of live music across the city’s best venues, from the Auditorium Parco della Musica to the Palazzo dello Sport and Atlantico Live: Italian pop icons, international acts and rising rap stars.
Here are the best concerts in Rome in October 2026.
Vinicio Capossela – Ballad Opera
One of Italy’s most visionary songwriters brings his theatrical universe of ballads, literature and folklore to the Teatro Olimpico for two nights, within the Romaeuropa Festival.
October 3-4
Teatro Olimpico (Piazza Gentile da Fabriano, 17)
Tickets: from €30
INSPIRATION
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Haken
The London prog-metal outfit returns to Rome with its intricate, genre-bending sound: a must for musicians and prog heads alike.
October 4
Largo Venue (Via Biordo Michelotti, 2)
Tickets: from €40.25
Babyshambles + guest
Pete Doherty reunites his post-Libertines band for a long-awaited comeback tour: expect raw indie anthems and beautiful chaos at the Orion.
October 7
Orion (Viale J.F. Kennedy, 52)
Tickets: €46
Francesco Renga
One of Italian pop’s most powerful voices in the intimate setting of the Teatro Brancaccio, between career-spanning hits and new material.
October 9
Teatro Brancaccio (Via Merulana, 244)
Tickets: from €49
Mr Rain
The rapper-songwriter behind Sanremo favorite “Supereroi” brings his emotional, anthemic pop-rap to the Brancaccio stage
October 11
Teatro Brancaccio (Via Merulana, 244)
Tickets: from €29
Benji & Fede
The reunited duo that soundtracked a generation of Italian summers returns with all the hits, in a night of pure singalong nostalgia.
October 13
Teatro Brancaccio (Via Merulana, 244)
Tickets: from €20.25
POOH60 – La Nostra Storia
Italy’s longest-running band celebrates 60 years of history across two nights at the Palazzo dello Sport: a multigenerational celebration from start to finish.
October 15-16
Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale dello Sport, 1)
Tickets: from €49
Raf
The voice of “Self Control” and countless Italian pop classics live at the Palazzo dello Sport, in a show spanning four decades of hits.
October 17
Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale dello Sport, 1)
Ticket: from €39
J-Ax
Two nights at Atlantico with one of Italian rap’s founding fathers, mixing Articolo 31 classics with his solo anthems.
October 23-24
Atlantico (Via dell’Oceano Atlantico, 271/d)
Ticket: €49
Francesco De Gregori
A rare chance to see one of Italy’s greatest singer-songwriters up close: an intimate theatre residency at the Sala Umberto, four nights of poetry and song.
October 27-28-29-31
Teatro Sala Umberto (Via della Mercede, 50)
Ticket: from €78
Coez
The Roman singer’s melodic urban pop comes home for two nights at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, from “È sempre bello” to his latest tracks.
October 30-31
Auditorium della Conciliazione (Via Della Conciliazione, 4)
Ticket: from €59
INSPIRATION
The Best Events In October In Rome