Rome’s Live Music Concerts in October

Best Concerts in Rome in October 2026

As autumn settles in, Rome’s concert season moves indoors and gets busier than ever. October brings a packed calendar of live music across the city’s best venues, from the Auditorium Parco della Musica to the Palazzo dello Sport and Atlantico Live: Italian pop icons, international acts and rising rap stars.

Here are the best concerts in Rome in October 2026.

Vinicio Capossela – Ballad Opera

One of Italy’s most visionary songwriters brings his theatrical universe of ballads, literature and folklore to the Teatro Olimpico for two nights, within the Romaeuropa Festival.

October 3-4

Teatro Olimpico (Piazza Gentile da Fabriano, 17)

Tickets: from €30

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INSPIRATION

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Haken

The London prog-metal outfit returns to Rome with its intricate, genre-bending sound: a must for musicians and prog heads alike.

October 4

Largo Venue (Via Biordo Michelotti, 2)

Tickets: from €40.25

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Babyshambles + guest

Pete Doherty reunites his post-Libertines band for a long-awaited comeback tour: expect raw indie anthems and beautiful chaos at the Orion.

October 7

Orion (Viale J.F. Kennedy, 52)

Tickets: €46

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Francesco Renga

One of Italian pop’s most powerful voices in the intimate setting of the Teatro Brancaccio, between career-spanning hits and new material.

October 9

Teatro Brancaccio (Via Merulana, 244)

Tickets: from €49

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Mr Rain

The rapper-songwriter behind Sanremo favorite “Supereroi” brings his emotional, anthemic pop-rap to the Brancaccio stage

October 11

Teatro Brancaccio (Via Merulana, 244)

Tickets: from €29

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Benji & Fede

The reunited duo that soundtracked a generation of Italian summers returns with all the hits, in a night of pure singalong nostalgia.

October 13

Teatro Brancaccio (Via Merulana, 244)

Tickets: from €20.25

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POOH60 – La Nostra Storia

Italy’s longest-running band celebrates 60 years of history across two nights at the Palazzo dello Sport: a multigenerational celebration from start to finish.

October 15-16

Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale dello Sport, 1)

Tickets: from €49

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Raf

The voice of “Self Control” and countless Italian pop classics live at the Palazzo dello Sport, in a show spanning four decades of hits.

October 17

Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale dello Sport, 1)

Ticket: from €39

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J-Ax

Two nights at Atlantico with one of Italian rap’s founding fathers, mixing Articolo 31 classics with his solo anthems.

October 23-24

Atlantico (Via dell’Oceano Atlantico, 271/d)

Ticket: €49

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Francesco De Gregori

A rare chance to see one of Italy’s greatest singer-songwriters up close: an intimate theatre residency at the Sala Umberto, four nights of poetry and song.

October 27-28-29-31

Teatro Sala Umberto (Via della Mercede, 50)

Ticket: from €78

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Coez

The Roman singer’s melodic urban pop comes home for two nights at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, from “È sempre bello” to his latest tracks.

October 30-31

Auditorium della Conciliazione (Via Della Conciliazione, 4)

Ticket: from €59

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INSPIRATION

The Best Events In October In Rome