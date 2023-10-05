monti-neighbourhood

Ancient Meets Hipster in Rione Monti

Rione Monti, Rome’s first ward (rione), tucked between Piazza Venezia and the Colosseum, is a neighborhood where historic meets hip and chic, and bits of modernity blend with all things vintage. For those who want a serving of cobblestone, antiques, and artisans, with a side order of beauty, great food, and some of the best bars in Rome, this is a place to check out.

Centrally located, Rione Monti is a place to spend an afternoon or pass an entire day, whether it be peeking into vintage stores, paging through old books, grabbing coffee in some of the most stylish cafes, chatting over aperitivo, or people-watching at the fountain in Piazza della Madonna dei Monti.

Even though it is a tiny quartiere, it has transformed into a haven between the tourist traps of Via Nazionale and Via Cavour, and much more Roman than the more popular districts like Campo de’ Fiori and Piazza Navona. This is working-class Rome, where older couples maintain tradition while young entrepreneurs open trendy galleries.

Monti gentrified and emerged as a haven for artisans in the 1930s when Mussolini’s grandiose Via dei Fori Imperiali swept in. However, back in the Roman period, the neighborhood was the Suburra, or low-class slum, with a disgraceful reputation full of prostitutes and pimps. The wall built to separate Monti from Imperial Rome still stands stoutly against the forums of Augustus and Vespasian.

Today, its cool factor, charm, and village atmosphere make it a favorite hangout for locals, foreigners, and visitors alike.

Ready to explore this gem? Start at the fountain in Piazza Della Madonna dei Monti, the heart of Monti for its beauty and buzz. As you continue, stunning views of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore burst at you from Via Panisperna, and endless ivy walls and ancient relics reflect a Rome from long ago but never lost. Monti’s character shines from every street, a trendy village, old versus new, both classic and chic at once. To complete your experience, walk the streets at night, where the meld of peace, vibrance, and history make Monti truly magical.

Piazza Madonna dei Monti

Part of the Monti experience is strolling through the famous Piazza della Madonna dei Monti, in between Via dei Serpenti and Via degli Zingari. The piazza gets its name from the Santa Maria dei Monti Church adjacent to the piazza. The piazza is dominated by a beautiful octagonal fountain by Giacomo della Porta and executed by Battista Rusconi. Right on those very steps of the fountain is where Romans and tourists sit down to enjoy gelato, aperitivo or a snack from the surrounding bars.

Vintage Shopping

Monti is the mecca of vintage shopping. The streets of this charming neighbourhood are packed with vintage and thrift stores. From Pifebo where you can purchase vintage finds (shoes included), to King Size with its 70’s flares outfits to Moll Flanders with shoes and accessories for both men and women at unbeatable prices.

Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

Since you’re already in the Monti neighbourhood, why not visit the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of the largest churches in Rome and one of the four Papal Basilicas of the Italian capital. What makes this Basilica so unique is the various architectural styles belonging to different time periods that mix, creating extraordinary mosaics, decorations and art.

San Pietro in Vincoli

Piazza di San Pietro in Vincoli

The Basilica of San Pietro in Vincoli was built in the 5th century to house the chains with which Saint Peter was imprisoned in Jerusalem. But it’s most famous for housing the stunning Moses by Michelangelo. This sculpture was carved in 1513 and meant to adorn the tomb of Pope Julius II but it was only completed after the Pope’s death.

Trajan’s Market

If you want to visit a unique archeological complex and get a great view of Rome at the same time, there’s no doubt you should head to the Museo dei Fori Imperiali inside Trajan’s markets. This architectural complex has been transformed over the ages, from being the administrative center of Rome to becoming a noble residence and then a military fortress and convent, it’s been readapted to serve different functions over thousands of years. Inside the museums you’ll find modern stone fills in the gaps between original decorative fragments and architectural pieces to create an impression of how the site once was.

