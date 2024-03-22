For The Seventh Consecutive Year Rome’s Fiumicino Airport Wins Best Airport Award

Both airports in Rome have been awarded

Rome’s Fiumicino airport, knows officially as Leonardo da Vinci, has won the “World’s Most Improved Airport” award for the seventh consecutive year.

Airports Council International (ACI), an international association that conducts surveys on passengers in more than 400 airports all over the world, awards the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) recognition.

As the only airport with over 40 million passengers per year globally to achieve this result, Fiumicino has gained recognition from all ASQ categories, such as being awarded the Easiest Airport Journey in Europe, Most Enjoyable Airport in Europe, the Most Dedicated Staff in Europe, and Cleanest Airport in Europe.

Besides Fiumicino, Ciampino, another international airport in Rome has also received an award from ACI as the Best Airport in the category ranging from 5 to 15 million passengers.

For the first time Fiumicino and Ciampino airports are rewarded together at an international level for the quality and services offered to passengers. Once again we consider these moments only as stages, of an increasingly virtuous path of sustainable development for the territory, for Rome and for the whole of Italy. said Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma

Aeroporti di Roma celebrated its centenary in February 2024 and unveiled a new corporate image of the company, part of the Mundys Group, which manages Leonardo da Vinci in Fiumicino and G.B. Pastine in Ciampino.

Useful Links