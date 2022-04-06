Rome’s Top Master’s Programs in English

Best master’s degrees in Rome

Rome is one of the world’s oldest cities and is a cultural hub for food, art, history, entertainment, and archeology – so it is only fitting that it would be an extremely popular destination for people all across the world to study. There are many benefits to studying in Rome; from quality of life to networking opportunities, Rome can satisfy the needs of graduate students. The city itself is a classroom; higher education is about more than a degree, and studying in Rome offers a one of a kind cultural experience. You will gain a Roman and an International perspective on your field of study and life as a whole.

Additionally, compared to major cities in the U.S. and Europe, Rome has a relatively low cost of living, so pursuing a master’s program here may be a more affordable option. When you are not studying, you can visit legendary Roman sites like the Vatican and Sistine Chapel, the Pantheon, the Colosseum, and the Trevi Fountain or take day trips to Pompeii, Tuscany or Florence. Pursuing a Master’s Degree in Rome might be the best decision you could make, so we have compiled a list of the best master’s degree programs in Rome taught in English.

Sapienza – Università di Roma

Sapienza University of Rome (SUR) is the oldest university in the city. Listed in the top 200 best universities globally, and in the top 200 economics programs, Sapienza University of Rome is a fantastic option and world renowned school for those seeking higher education in Rome. This is a large school with over 70.000 students. Because of this the alumni network is expansive and can help place graduates in positions all throughout the world. SUR has a plethora of research opportunities and extremely well regarded programs in nearly every discipline.

Estimated Cost: €2.000-2.300 per year depending on if you are an italian citizen or a foreign student

For more information click here.

John Cabot University

Located in the Trastevere neighborhood, John Cabot University offers a Master of Arts in art history. It is a small and unique program here in Rome. Its faculty is made up of world renowned art historians, archeologists, curators and artists. This program has a large focus of study within museums and offers future art historians an opportunity to study their subject matter in the location of its creation. John Cabot is a U.S. accredited Liberal Arts university and the first accredited U.S. university in Rome to offer a master’s degree in art history.

Estimated Cost for the full MA program: $21,000 for U.S. or Canadian citizens or €19,000 for citizens of other countries than US and Canada

For more information click here.

The European School of Economics

The European School of Economics (EES) is a British-based private business school offering entry to three year British degree programs with flexible entry requirements. While studying at EES you can take classes at any of its campuses in Rome, London, Milan, Florence and Madrid. The school places students in internships at 1500 of the world’s leading companies. In addition, students can take many short courses to custom tailor their learning to whichever specific need they may have. EES offers master’s degrees in:

Entrepreneurship Management & Leadership

Events Management

Fashion and Luxury Goods Management

Hospitality Management

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Science (MSc) in Finance

Master of Science (MSc) in Management

Master of Science (MSc) in Marketing

Master of Science (MSc) in Digital Marketing

MBA in Film Production

EES is a phenomenal option for students and professionals looking to advance their careers in the business world. With locations in some of the most important international business centers on earth, this school has all you need to learn from the best and make strong connections in various industries.

Estimated Cost: €28.000-35.000 per year depending on program.

For more information click here.

Rome Business School

Ranking at #124 in the top global universities according to US News and World Report, boasting the #59 MBA program in the world and recognized as one of the top global master’s programs in Food and Beverage Management, Rome Business School is an educational powerhouse within the eternal city. Rome Business School has a strong focus on multifaceted education creating well rounded leaders who will contribute to building a strong economic and socially just future. The school has a flexible academic structure in which students can take classes in person or online and start courses at any point in the year to fit their busy schedules. Students can even work full time while attending.

Estimated Cost: €4.500-12.300 per academic period depending on program and semester.

For more information click here.

American University of Rome

American University Rome (AUR) offers a Master of Arts degree program, surrounding a multidisciplinary curriculum. The program is 15 months long with the first 9 months being class intensive then the remaining time focused on independent work in internships or writing a thesis. AUR offers U.S. accredited master’s degrees in Rome. They offer degrees in food studies, cultural heritage and peace studies in Europe, all with a limited cohort size of 16 students per program. The small cohort size allows for personal mentorship for all participants. Each program utilizes Rome’s unique culture and international importance to give relevant learning and professional experience tailored to the fields of study. Faculty of AUR come from all different professional backgrounds and can help students find research opportunities, internships, and job placement both in Rome and in the United States.

Estimated Cost: $23,030 for fall or $53,180 for the full program.

For more information click here.

LUISS Business School

Located in Viale Pola, Luiss Business School is a highly regarded business school here in Rome. It offers several English language master’s degrees, including: Economics, Global Management and Politics, International Relations, Corporate Finance, Policies and Governance in Europe, Data Science, Management, and Law, Digital Innovation and Sustainability. Luiss Business School is accredited by AMBA and EQUIS. Their programs are designed to help professionals at various levels improve their position in the business world. They have a variety of programs flexible to many types of applicants from people with no experience, to people who have previously been in the professional work force or people currently working at companies seeking advancement.

Estimated Cost: €16.000-30.000 depending on program.

For more information click here.

The eternal city is a cornucopia of knowledge, and a center for international business and politics. Seeking a Master’s Degree here provides a unique experience in which students can learn directly from their historic surroundings while simultaneously having access to global modern business and culture.