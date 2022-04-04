Top Summer Festivals in Italy

The best summer festivals in Italy in 2022

With warm weather around the corner and restrictions slowly being lifted, summer 2022 is looking fun and, after almost 2 years, back to normal. If you’re traveling through Italy and are looking to spruce up your holiday with some good music, look no further: we got you covered with a great selection of Italy’s best summer festivals!

Ravello Festival

TBC

Get ready for one of the most magical festivals there is. Held in the gorgeous Ravello, one of the gems on the Amalfi coast (not to mention the highest up) the festival is like you’ve never seen one before. With concerts happening in summer months, visiting both the town and the concert hall is quite spectacular. Gaze out at the amalfi coast from any of the amazing terraces in Ravello, and then head on to your show.

Mi Ami

Back for its 16th edition, Mi Ami, Important Music in Milan, is a renown festival that has been rocking out since 1997. Dedicated to discovering new talents and giving up and coming artists the chance to get up on stage, Mi Ami has become a favorite among italian festivals. Only showcasing italian artists, the festival is a go-to event if you’re looking to have fun and explore the italian indie scene!

Nameless Music Festival

If you haven’t had the chance to experience an EDM event, let alone three whole days of it, Nameless Festival is definitely a good place to start. Full of energy and beat, EDM is a genre that will have you dancing the whole time. Nameless is a long awaited festival by both locals, and the international crowd. Easily reachable from Milan, the festival is also a great excuse to visit Lecco and its surrounding cities. With names like Tiesto, Afrojack, Lil Pump, and Purple Disco Machine, you won’t want to miss out.

Milano Summer Festival

Concerts in Milan usually mean big names and even bigger stages and this summer is no different. At the Milano Summer Festival 2022 make sure to grab tickets for Green Day on June 15th, Kendrick Lamar on June 23rd, Stromae on July 20th and/or Tame Impala on September 7th!

Festival di Caracalla

3 June – 9 August

One of the most magical of places, the Caracalla Summer Festival is quite spectacular. Hosted by the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, the festival celebrates music, dance, and mostly classical genre-based entertainment. Whether you choose to watch the opera Mass or Carmen, the dancing Roberto Bolle & Friends, the ballet Notre-Dame de Paris or the talented David Garrett, sit back and enjoy the show.

Pistoia Blues

7 – 16 July

The beloved Pistoia Blues festival is known for its unique energy and lively shows. Held in one of the most central squares of Pistoia, dancing and singing here is a one of a kind experience. With artists like The Tallest Man on Earth on July 7th, Simple Minds on July 15th, and Paolo Nutini on July 16th, both you and the city will be buzzing from happiness.

Idays

Rock your summer away at the IDays festival in Milan! A compilation of bands that make this event a must. Don’t miss out on Greta Van Fleet on June 9th, Imagine Dragons on June 11th, and the Foo Fighters on June 12th.

Roma Summer Festival

June – 6 August

Starting June 10th and following through till August 6th, the Roma Summer Fest is held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica’s Cavea. A venue Romans are familiar with, if you’re visiting the Eternal City this summer, definitely consider stopping by for some good music. Some suggestions? Lorde on June 16th, Deep Purple on July 2nd, The Smile on July 18th, and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals on August 4th.

Rock in Roma

10 June – 11 September

One of the most anticipated lineups when it comes to summer festivals in Italy, Rock in Roma’s is hard to beat. Spacing out from international stars to national sensations, the lineup is always full of surprises. This year, the festival is treating its concert goers to as a swell time, thanks to names like: Cigarettes after Sex (June 28th), The Chemical Brothers (July 8th), Herbie Hancock (July 13th) and Maneskin at Circo Massimo (July 9th).

Firenze Rock Festival

– 19 June

Florence holds incomparable treasures, one of which is its beloved rock festival: Firenze Rocks. Finally back on track, this year’s line-up is loud. With Muse playing June 17th, Red Hot Chili Peppers on June 18th, and Metallica on June 19th, how can you choose only one? Rock on!

Arena Opera Festival

17 June – 4 September

Held in one of the most prestigious italian concert halls, the Arena di Verona is quite the spectacle in and of itself. Imagine how much better it gets with a show! This year’s summer lineup for the arena is full of great events you don’t want to miss. With a list of famous operas coming to Verona, here are some of the most anticipated ones: Aida (18 June- 4 September), Carmen (17 June – 27 August), Nabucco (25 June – 3 September) and Turandot (4 August – 2 September). With many more performing, check the complete lineup to find the opera that suits you best!

Lucca Summer Festival

25 June – 31 July

A festival that always leaves audiences astonished at its line-up, the Lucca Summer Festival is a great add-on to your Tuscan getaway. This year the surprises include: Liam Gallagher and Kasabian on July 6th, John Legend on July 9th, and Justin Bieber on July 31st. With plenty of other big names on Lucca’s roster, you’re definitely going to want to stop over for a night or two.

Kappa FuturFestival

1 – 3 July

If you are looking to party for 12 hours straight, the Kappa Futur Festival is where you want to be. Back again for its 9th edition, the festival keeps on getting better each year. Specializing in electronic and techno music, the festival is a great excuse to dance the day AND night away. On the 1st, expect to dance to Peggy Gou, Amelie Lens, and Four Tet – just to name a few. On the 2nd, put on your dancing shoes again and head on over for shows by Ricardo Villalobos, Solomun and Tale of Us – again just to name a few. On the last day wait for Carl Cox and Joseph Capriati.

Umbria Jazz Festival

July

Started in 1973, the Umbria Jazz Festival has become a worldwide favorite among jazz musicians and fans. Hosting concerts with italian and foreign musicians, the festival is a lively event that each summer sees many choose Perugia as their holiday destination. Although the word “jazz” in its title may have you think that is the main music genre, the festival also welcomes other types of music. This year’s headliners include: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on July 11th, Diana Krall on July 15th, and the anticipated Jeff Beck on the 17th.

Ortigia Sound System

July

An ever-growing crowd gathers in the small island in Sicily by the name of Ortigia. An electric and contemporary music scene, the fact that “sound system” is part of the title is no surprise. Don’t miss out on a weekend filled with different stages and events.

Polifonic Festival

28 – 31 July

If you haven’t visited southern Italy, or better yet Puglia, this is your time to go. With crystal clear beaches, exquisite local cuisine, and fantastic architecture, Puglia is a true gem. What’s more, the Polifonic Festival takes full advantage of the natural beauty, and hosts its festival on a terrace overlooking the sea. With a special focus on underground electronic music, the festival is the perfect getaway for anybody that enjoys good music and breathtaking sights. Headliners include: Francesco Del Garda, Ash Lauryn, Hiver and Gerd Janson.

Ypsigrock

August 8th – August 11th

Counting 25 editions this year, Ypsigrock is back for another round. With a picturesque setting, this festival is a well-rounded show. With stages set up around the town, and camping grounds nearby, Ypsigrock is a great chance to visit both the beautiful Sicily and enjoy a rock show. This year’s lineup presents: C Duncan, Diiv, Natalie Bergman, Penelope Isles, and The Flaming Lips. With more artists TBA, who knows who else might come around to rock in Sicily?

Decibel Open Air

10 – 11 September

Two days of open air dancing in Florence! A weekend that can close off your summer in the best of ways. This year’s lineup features: Paul Kalkbrenner, Marco Carola, and Fisher, just to name a few!

