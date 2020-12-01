The top 10 things to do this Christmas 2020 in Rome

What to do in Rome at Christmas

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and here in Rome jolly doesn’t even begin to cover the level of yuletide cheer and spirit you’ll feel after completing our top ten list of Christmas must-do’s. While Rome at Christmas is usually truly magical, it’s still uncertain whether this 2020 we’ll be able to do many of our favorite things. According to the latest decree, theaters, Christmas markets and ice-skating will have to remain close, but we’re waiting on the upcoming decree to see if anything changes.

Christmas Trees in Rome

Nothing says Christmas like Christmas trees, and nothing says Christmas in Rome like the mother of all Christmas Trees located in Saint Peter’s square. This year the Vatican wants the Nativity scene and Christmas tree to be a “sign of hope” against Covid-19. The inauguration of the tree and the Nativity scene will take place on Dec. 11 at 4.30 pm. While this year, the Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia won’t have a sponsor and it will be paid entirely by the Comune di Roma. The 23-meter-high tree will be inaugurated on December 8th by the Mayor of Rome. Piazza del Popolo will also have a Christmas tree!

Indulge in Panettone or Pandoro

By now you have probably noticed the colorful boxes of large round cake-bread stacked in every available corner of Rome’s supermarkets, pasticcerie, even the local “cinese.” Although it is considered perfectly acceptable by Italian standards to go hard on the panettone or pandoro of your choice before, during and after Christmas, be advised: not all panettone and pandoro were created equal. Here are our top pics:

Le Levain, Via Luigi Santini 22/23

Antico Forno Roscioli, Via dei Chiavari 34

Bompiani, Largo Bompiani 8

Gruè, viale Regina Margherita 95/99

Panificio Bonci, via Trionfale 34/36

Cresci, Via Alcide de Gasperi, 11-17

Romoli, Viale Eritrea, 142

Go Ice Skating (To be announced)

Don’t act so surprised, Rome has its fair share of festive holiday rinks for ice skating, even if the weather in December is rarely close to freezing. Rome’s Christmas ice skating rinks are usually in the following locations, but we’re still waiting on the new anti Covid-19 DPCM to see if ice skating will be possible this year. Fingers crossed!

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale Pietro De Coubertin, 30

Ice Park Euroma2, Via dell’Oceano Pacifico, 83

Galleria Porta di Roma, Via Alberto Lionello, 201

See some Nativity Scenes

Christmas wouldn’t be complete without the star of the show (Baby Jesus that is, not Santa Claus.) To get your fill of nativity scenes for a lifetime, check out the 100 Presepi in Vaticano, or peek into the major churches to see the various forms of Christmas Nativities.

13 December – 10 January 2021

Colonnato di Piazza San Pietro

Gospel festival (To be announced)

One of the best ways to spread some holiday cheer is through music; however, for those of us who were not given the gift of song caroling is out of the question, nor would we suggest caroling around Rome for that matter. Thankfully, the Gospel Festival hosts a series of holiday concerts guaranteed to lift your spirits. We’re waiting to see the latest anti Covid-19 DPCM to see if this year it will take place

22 December – 31 December

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Concerts in Churches (To be announced)

See above. Music = Merriment and Holiday cheer. Attend a free concert in one of the beautiful churches throughout Rome.

Wander Around a Christmas Market (To be confirmed)

Christmas markets in Rome have always been part of the holiday fun. While the success of the Piazza Navona Christmas Market in the last few years has been debatable (last year, the Christmas market was shut down by police), Christmas markets always bring in a certain joy during this time of year. Unfortunately, it’s very probable that this year there will be no Christmas markets at all, according to the latest decree. We’re waiting to see if anything changes with the upcoming decree.

Ring in the New Year at la Festa di Roma (To be confirmed)

Not sure what to do on NYE? Don’t miss out on the fourth edition of La Festa di Roma, an all-day extravaganza that lasts 24 hours from December 31st at 9pm till 9pm of January 1st! The event promises to entertain with more than 100 performances involving 1000 artists coming from different countries and continents taking place all around the Eternal City.

La Festa di Roma

Holiday Passeggiata

It’s beginning to look alot like Christmas, especially in the winding vicolos and side streets decked with twinkling lights and with glowing orbs hung above. Take a stroll down these decorated stradas, take in the festive holiday vibes and while you’re at it try the chestnuts roasting on an open fire…

Via dei Condotti

Via del Governo Vecchio

Via Giulia

Via Merulana

Via del Corso

Via del Boschetto & Via Urbana

Piazza Venezia

Colosseum

Piazza di Spagna

Piazza Mignanelli

Catch a Christmas play or concert (to be announced)

When Christmas is at the door, the whole city goes crazy with holiday cheer, and Rome’s theaters and concert halls are no exception! What better way to soak into the holiday spirit than with a festive show? From The Nutcracker to Swan Lake and the Jumpin’Jive orchestra at Auditorium Parco della Musica the calendar is usually jam-packed. But according to the latest decree, all theaters are to remain closed. Let’s see if with the upcoming decree anything changes.

What’s closed in Rome at Christmas

Rome during Christmas time follows normal opening hours (actually many shops have extended hours till January 6th) except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Santo Stefano (the 26th of December) and New Year’s Day. The Vatican Museums will be closed on all these days as well as on the Befana (6th of January), while the Colosseum Archeological Park and the Borghese Gallery will be open on Santo Stefano. As far as restaurants are concerned, many will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (but not all, you’ll find many restaurants offering delicious Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus, especially in the centro storico). While on New Year’s Eve restaurants are always open – book way in advance.

