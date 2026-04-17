Taste of Roma 2026 at the Gazometro: dates, chefs, and what’s new for the 10th edition

What’s new at Taste of Roma 2026

From May 6 to 10, 2026, Taste of Roma returns to the city to celebrate an important milestone: its first ten years. For this edition, the festival changes setting and chooses the Gazometro as its new location, one of the most symbolic places in contemporary Rome, which for five days will be transformed into a large village of taste filled with tastings, talks, masterclasses, and DJ sets.

The change of venue is not simply logistical, but also reflects the evolution of the event itself. With its post-industrial identity, the Gazometro gives Taste of Roma a fresh and more urban energy, in tune with a city that is constantly changing and with an audience that is increasingly broad, diverse, and curious. It is a choice that reinforces the festival’s contemporary character and seems designed to welcome both passionate food lovers and a new generation of gourmets.

More than 20 restaurants, from big names to new openings

In 2026, the heart of the festival remains the same: offering the chance to sample, in one place, some of the most interesting dining experiences in Rome. The programme brings together more than 20 restaurants, including long-standing protagonists of the event, established chefs, and new openings that are helping to redefine the city’s gastronomic scene.

Alongside the tasting itineraries, the programme also includes masterclasses with chefs, talks, themed tastings, and in-depth moments dedicated to the world of food and beverage, while throughout the five days the festival will be animated by DJ sets by RDS, the event’s media partner.

INSPIRATION

Check out the best events in Rome this May

The chefs from May 6 to 8

In the first days of the festival, from May 6 to 8, the Gazometro kitchens will welcome some of the best-known names in Italian and Roman dining. These include Heinz Beck of La Pergola, Angelo Troiani of Il Convivio Troiani, and Daniele Usai of Il Tino. Joining them will also be Giulio Zoli of Nomos Ante, Andrea Cavallaro of Sbracio, Nicolò and Manuel Palescandolo Trecastelli of Trecca, Davide Del Duca of Osteria Fernanda, Roberto Bonifazi and Francesco Brandini of Tribuna Campitelli – Bottega 13, Danilo Mancini of Anavà, Natale Giunta of Oro Bistrot, Leonardo Malgarini of Casa Malgarini, and Federico Salvucci of Fase.

It is a line-up that brings together a wide range of styles, from Michelin-starred cuisine to charcoal-grilled cooking, from contemporary trattoria fare to more distinctive chef-driven approaches, offering an interesting snapshot of Rome’s dining scene today.

The chefs from May 9 to 10

On May 9 and 10, the programme will continue with more notable names. Alongside returning chefs such as Heinz Beck, Andrea Cavallaro, Davide Del Duca, and Nicolò and Manuel Palescandolo Trecastelli, the line-up will also include Andrea Pasqualucci of Moma, Heros De Agostinis of Ineo, Koji Nakai of Nakai, Alessandro Pietropaoli of The Green Restaurant at Hilton Roma Eur La Lama, Ciro Cucciniello of Carter Oblio, Giacomo Zezza of Bistrot 64, Yamamoto Ejii of Sushisen, and Anastasia Paris with Futura – Laboratorio di cucina.

This second group also reflects a clear desire not to focus only on the most established names, but to present a broader view of Rome’s restaurant scene, shaped by Eastern influences, attention to sourcing, technical research, and new projects.

Opening hours and ticket options

In line with its aim of attracting a broader and younger audience, Taste of Roma 2026 offers different ticket options. Alongside the standard ticket, there will also be solutions such as the Open ticket, valid for any date, as well as other dedicated formulas. Official opening hours are from 6 to 8 May, 6.00 pm to midnight, while on 9 and 10 May the festival will also be open for lunch, from 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm, in addition to the evening session from 6.00 pm to midnight.

In a city where opportunities to eat well are never in short supply, Taste of Roma continues to stand out because it offers something simple yet rare: the chance to experience different cuisines in one place, compare approaches, discover new restaurants, and enjoy food in a less formal way. After ten years, the festival no longer seems interested only in celebrating itself, but in opening a new chapter, one that feels more dynamic and more in tune with the Rome of today.

For anyone who loves food, of course, but also for those who want to observe Rome through one of its liveliest languages, Taste of Roma 2026 is one of the city’s food events to mark on the calendar.