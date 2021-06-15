Three days dedicated to the art of pizza, with tastings, workshops and contests

For three days, from Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20, Rome will host the fourth edition of la Città della Pizza, an event dedicated to one of the most iconic products of the national culinary tradition: pizza. Organized by Vinòforum and sponsored by Ferrarelle, Città della Pizza, or City of Pizza will take place at Ragusa Off in Via Tuscolana 179.

Sixty of the best pizza-makers of Italy will participate. Every day, all the guests will be able to taste the various pizzas as they’re continuously taken out of the oven from the houses of Città della Pizza.

Those who are interested will also have the chance to participate in the Pizza & Champagne sessions, with a limited number of guests. The project will feature two lunches and two dinners and four special menus. Master pizza-makers Luca Mastracci, Ivano Veccia, Francesco Arnesano and Jacopo Mercuro will create pizzas with unique toppings with the excellency of the local produce, selected by Polselli. The combination with Rose champagne Ruinart, the oldest Maison de Champagne, will makesevery session even more exclusive.

Education and learning are two other main aspects of the event. Because of this, Città della Pizza has organized various workshops both for the amateurs and for the professionals. An important space will be reserved to Pane & Olio (bread & oil), where some of the best businesses will let the public taste their delicacies and take part in special events, always for free.

Pinsa and teglia romana will also have their own space with free workshops and classes, as well as the contest Stand Up Pizza, where new talent and expert cooks will show the world what pizza means to them. Every contestant will make a pizza, live in front of the audience, with the produce available, and explain the type of dough and the various ingredients. They will have to also utilize one surprise ingredient revealed on the spot selected from the various products from the Presidi Slow Food Italiani. The judges will be a committee of famous pizzaioli, chefs, and journalists.

Entrance to the event is free as always. We highly suggest booking by following the instructions on their website. www.lacittadellapizza.it.

June 18 – 20

Ragusa Off

Via Tuscolana, 179

Friday, June 18; 6pm – 12am

Saturday, June 19; 11am – 12am

Sunday, June 20; 11am – 10pm

FREE ENTRANCE. RESERVATION RECOMMENDED.

lacittadellapizza.it

INSPIRATION

Pizza-making class: learn to make the perfect pizza near Piazza Navona