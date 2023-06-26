The Pantheon to Charge Entrance Fee Starting July 2023

Rome’s world-famous Pantheon, previously free to enter, will now charge visitors to see the inside of the church

The Pantheon is known across the world as one of the most enchanting monuments from the Ancient Roman Empire. The exquisitely preserved facade and gilded interior draw over 9 million visitors each year, and it’s common to find a line stretching from the entrance throughout the surrounding piazza. Admission has always been free, which likely adds to the number of visitors it gets each year; however, from July 2023, visitors will have to pay to see the inside of this great architectural wonder.

The ticket is set to cost 5 euros (2 euros for those under 25). Entrance to the Pantheon will remain free for residents of Rome, people under 18, handicapped visitors, and attendees of religious services. Previously, payment was not required to enter the church.

This decision was made in collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Diocese of Rome, who will share the profits 70-30. The cultural ministry will use the money for maintenance of the Pantheon, while the diocese will invest it in charitable causes and cultural activities, as well as the restoration of state-owned churches in Rome.

The Pantheon is one of Rome’s most-visited monuments and is over 2,000 years old. It was built in 27 B.C.E. as a temple to twelve Roman gods, and was the first pagan temple to be converted to a church in 609 B.C.E. as the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Martyrs. It is also one of the best-preserved structures from the Ancient Roman Empire.

The historical significance and popularity of the Pantheon mean that the decision to charge for entrance has been largely debated. Previous efforts to introduce an entrance fee, such as in 2018, were previously unsuccessful. However, a press release from the Ministry of Culture in March revealed the decision that was reached under Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. The Ministry said it will focus on maintaining an orderly environment at the Pantheon and preventing respectful behavior from visitors.

Despite the fee to enter, it is still worth it to visit the Pantheon on your trip to Rome. The structure tells stories of centuries of history, religious transformation, and architectural mastery. At the center of the dome is an oculus, which casts a beautiful circle of sunlight into the perfectly-spherical basilica. It is truly a breathtaking site, and tourists should not be deterred by the new entrance fee. The Pantheon is truly worth the effort.

Piazza della Rotonda

Tickets: €5 – €2 for those under 25

Free for residents of Rome, people under 18, handicapped visitors, and attendees of religious services